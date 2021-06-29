Factbox: Big Tech wins two battles in fight with U.S. antitrust enforcers

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc won two big fights with antitrust enforcers - and joined the $1 trillion club for market capitalization - as a federal judge threw out two lawsuits against it this week.

Below are updates on the status of major U.S. and state government lawsuits and investigations regarding Big Tech.

Two lawsuits against Facebook:

In a stunning defeat, Judge James Boasberg said the Federal Trade Commission - which had sued Facebook in December asking that Facebook be forced to sell WhatsApp and Instagram - failed to show that Facebook had monopoly power in the social-networking market, among other problems. He said, however, the FTC could file a new complaint by July 29.

He threw out a related state lawsuit entirely, saying that the attorneys general had waited too long. They are looking at their options.

Three lawsuits against Google, and a fourth to come:

The U.S. Justice Department sued Alphabet Inc's Google in October, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals. A trial date was set for Sept. 12, 2023.

A lawsuit by 38 U.S. states and territories accuses Google of abusing its market power to try to make its search engine as dominant inside cars, TVs and speakers as it is in phones. This was consolidated with the federal lawsuit for purposes of discovery.

Texas, backed by other states, filed a separate lawsuit against Google, accusing it of breaking antitrust law in how it runs its online advertising business.

A group of state attorneys general is readying a lawsuit against Google this summer which would accuse it of violating antitrust law in running its mobile app store, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Justice Department investigates Apple:

This probe, revealed in June 2019, appears to focus on Apple Inc's app store. Some app developers have accused Apple of introducing new products very similar to existing apps created by other developers and sold in the Apple Store, and then trying to banish the older apps from the store because they compete with Apple's new product. Apple says it seeks to have only the highest-quality apps in the app store.

Justice Department probing Facebook and Amazon:

In July 2019, the Justice Department said it was expanding its Big Tech probes to include "search, social media, and some retail services online" - an apparent reference to Facebook and Amazon.com Inc.

Federal Trade Commission on Amazon:

In its investigation of Amazon, the FTC is likely looking at the inherent conflict of interest of Amazon competing with small sellers on its marketplace platform, including allegations that it used information from sellers on its platform to decide what products it would introduce.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank-Backed Dingdong Downsizes U.S. IPO Target Following Missfresh Debacle: Reuters

    SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Vision Fund II backed Chinese grocery app, Dingdong has downsized its U.S. initial public offering size to almost 25% of its previous plan, Reuters reports. It plans to sell 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) priced between $23.50 - $25.50 each to raise $94.4 million. It had earlier planned to sell 14 million ADSs to raise $357 million. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters for the Dingdong IPO. The d

  • Man charged after pack of dogs mauls 7-year-old to death, South Carolina police say

    The child was walking with his brother when he was attacked, officials said.

  • US Marshal who shot, killed Frankie Jennings in March won’t face charges, Meck DA says

    Jennings was wanted on several warrants when he was killed outside a Charlotte gas station.

  • Investors don't understand impact of earnings on stocks: BMO's Belski

    Stocks should continue to rise in the second half of 2021, Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets found.

  • Remote work is losing its luster, and employers are calling people back to the office

    After months of keeping employees at home to dodge COVID-19, many companies are concluding that the best place for most of their workers is back at the office. The pandemic proved that people don’t need to sit in the office full time, but employers are bringing people back on at least flexible schedules, shattering the illusion of a workplace revolution that leaves most people signing on from ...

  • Homeowner can keep ‘eyesore’ Flintstones statues on display after barney with neighbours

    The owner of a Flintstones-themed house in California has been allowed by a judge to continue displaying cartoon sculptures outside her home after neighbours sued, claiming they were an “eyesore”. Florence Fang, a retired publishing mogul, defended her colourful, bulbous-shaped purple and red house and its elaborate homage to “The Flintstones” family, featuring sculptures inspired by the Sixties cartoon. The San Francisco suburb town of Hillsborough, however, called the towering dinosaurs and li

  • Uber CEO's delivered UberEats orders for 3.5 hours and made $106 - about 0.3% of his daily salary

    Dara Khosrowshahi makes $12 million a year, or roughly $33,333 a day. His Uber Eats shifts averages to about $30 per hour.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs pipeline companies in New Jersey land dispute

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a consortium of energy companies including Enbridge Inc seeking to seize land owned by New Jersey to build a federally approved natural gas pipeline despite the state's objections, though hurdles remain for the $1 billion project. The 5-4 ruling, authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, handed a victory to PennEast Pipeline Company LLC, a joint venture seeking to build the 116-mile (187-km) pipeline from Pennsylvania to New Jersey. The justices overturned a lower court ruling in favor of New Jersey's government.

  • Amazon shoppers rave about this $32 gadget that helps you cook perfect steak every time

    I’m not trying to brag or anything, but people compliment me literally every time when they try steaks and hamburgers I cook. Seriously… every single time. My salmon and tuna steaks are also always cooked perfectly. And my chicken? Everyone tells me they can’t get enough. I’m definitely no professional chef — not even close. … The post Amazon shoppers rave about this $32 gadget that helps you cook perfect steak every time appeared first on BGR.

  • Microsoft releases first Windows 11 preview build, here’s how to download it now

    Following a series of leaks and teases, Microsoft pulled back the curtain on Windows 11 last week during a virtual press conference. As with any new software, the reaction was mixed, but no one had actually gotten their hands on the operating system yet. That changed on Monday, June 28th, as Microsoft rolled out the … The post Microsoft releases first Windows 11 preview build, here’s how to download it now appeared first on BGR.

  • Hackers are Using Infected PC Games to Make Millions Mining Crypto

    Antivirus company Avast has discovered a new malware named “Crackonosh” that is being hidden in free versions of popular PC games. The malware hijacks your computer to be used in crypto mining.

  • The Ellipsis is Widening the Gap Between Millennials and Boomers. Here’s Why

    Imagine you’re playing charades. You draw a card that prompts you to act out a phone conversation. What shape does your hand take? If you’re over the age of 15, you’ll probably extend your thumb and pinky...

  • Bloomberg says Apple is developing iPads like we’ve never seen before

    For years, Apple has been trying to convince consumers that the iPad is a suitable replacement for their laptops, and while iPadOS is making strides in turning Apple’s tablet into an all-in-one machine, there are still plenty of jobs (including my own) that are needlessly frustrating or are even impossible to do on an iPad. … The post Bloomberg says Apple is developing iPads like we’ve never seen before appeared first on BGR.

  • Musk set to tout Starlink progress as cost, demand hurdles remain

    (Reuters) -Don Joyce, a Nokia manager working from home at a remote lake cottage in Canada, recently abandoned his painfully slow phone-line internet in favor of satellite broadband service Starlink, offered by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Starlink, which cost him C$600 dollars (US$486) for hardware and a lofty C$150 monthly subscription, provides "blindingly fast" speeds when uploading videos or streaming movies, he said. For billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk - founder of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc - the success of one of his biggest bets may come down to just how many people like Joyce are out there.

  • Who needs iPads when this Windows 10 Pro laptop is only $219.99 at Amazon?

    Prime Day 2021 is over… right? Amazon definitely said that Prime Day was going to start this year on Monday, June 21, and end on Tuesday, June 22. But here’s the weird thing: it’s now Monday, June 28, which is a full week after Prime Day 2021 began. And despite the fact that it was … The post Who needs iPads when this Windows 10 Pro laptop is only $219.99 at Amazon? appeared first on BGR.

  • Linus Torvalds speaks out about diversity in tech and the challenges facing Linux

    Linus Torvalds is one of the most influential figures in the world of open source software, having created Linux and Git. He's got some thoughts.

  • Claiming Social Security at 70? You May Need to Rethink That

    Many financial experts recommend waiting until the age of 70 to claim Social Security, and with good reason. Delaying increases your monthly income and gives you a good chance to earn the maximum lifetime benefits -- although whether that happens or not depends when you hit your break-even point. Unfortunately, if you're planning to claim Social Security at 70, there's a very real chance you may need to rethink that.

  • Fired by Bot at Amazon: ‘It’s You Against the Machine’

    (Bloomberg) -- Stephen Normandin spent almost four years racing around Phoenix delivering packages as a contract driver for Amazon.com Inc. Then one day, he received an automated email. The algorithms tracking him had decided he wasn’t doing his job properly.The 63-year-old Army veteran was stunned. He’d been fired by a machine.Normandin says Amazon punished him for things beyond his control that prevented him from completing his deliveries, such as locked apartment complexes. He said he took th

  • Housing Prices Are Going Up. Must They Crash?

    Shut Out: How A Housing Shortage Caused the Great Recession and Crippled Our Economy. There are many reports of homebuyers getting into bidding wars and many cities where home prices have appreciated by well more than 10% over the past year. This naturally leads to a concern about market volatility: Must what goes up come down?

  • The Wealthy Actively Use This Roth IRA Strategy, and So Can You

    The tax advantages of a Roth IRA are well documented, but they might not be as well known. Some ultra-wealthy individuals have amassed hundreds of millions -- or even billions -- of dollars in these...