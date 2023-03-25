Factbox: The biggest financial crises of the last four decades

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern
Reuters
·4 min read

(Reuters) - Markets have experienced massive upheaval in the last month, prompted in part by two of the three largest banking failures in U.S. history while Swiss lender Credit Suisse was bought by rival UBS Group AG in a merger engineered by Swiss regulators.

Fears of banking contagion remain, and investors are worried that global economies will suffer if the effects of higher interest rates torpedo more lenders. Here is a rundown of some of the biggest financial crises in the last 40 years:

U.S. SAVINGS AND LOAN CRISIS

Over 1,000 savings and loan (S&L) institutions were wiped out in the crisis that unfolded throughout the 1980s, resulting in up to $124 billion in costs to taxpayers.

The upheaval was rooted in the unsound real estate and commercial loans made by S&Ls after the United States removed interest-rate caps on their loans and deposits, which allowed them to take on more risk.

JUNK BOND CRASH

After nearly a decade of supercharged growth, the junk bond market slumped in the late 1980s following a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Michael Milken had helped popularize the financial instrument, with many using it as a way of funding leveraged buyouts. But supply eventually outpaced demand, and the market tanked. Milken was charged with securities and reporting violations. He paid a $200 million fine and served a 22-month sentence in jail.

MEXICAN PESO CRISIS

In a surprise move in December 1994, Mexico devalued its currency, the peso, after the country's current account deficit grew and its international reserves declined. The country ended up getting external financial support from the International Monetary Fund and a $50 billion bailout from the United States.

ASIAN CURRENCY CRISIS

A massive outflow of capital from Asian economies in the mid-to-late 1990s put pressure on the currencies in the region, necessitating government support.

The crisis kicked off in Thailand, where authorities had to devalue the Thai baht after months of trying to defend the currency's peg to the dollar drained its forex reserves. The contagion soon spread to other markets in Asia including Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia.

Global bodies, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, had to step in with rescue packages amounting to more than $100 billion for the economies.

LONG TERM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (LTCM)

The highly leveraged U.S. hedge fund lost more than $4 billion in a span of a few months in 1998 following the Asian crisis and a subsequent financial crisis in Russia. The fund had a huge exposure to Russian government bonds, and took major losses after Russia defaulted on its debt and devalued its currency.

The New York Federal Reserve Bank helped broker a $3.5 billion private-sector bailout for LTCM and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times in successive months.

GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS OF 2008

The biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression was rooted in risky loans to shaky borrowers, which started to lose value after central banks raised interest rates in the period leading up to the crisis. Many companies had taken big positions in highly leveraged mortgage bonds that had proliferated in previous years.

The crisis led to the collapse of some storied Wall Street giants including Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers, both of whom had large positions in mortgage securities. The debacle also engulfed insurance giant American International Group, which needed a $180 billion bailout. The U.S. government closed Washington Mutual, in what was largest-ever failure of a U.S. bank. The "Great Recession" that resulted was the worst economic downturn in 70 years.

EUROPEAN DEBT CRISIS

Spurred by the 2008 financial crisis, surging debt at some of the major European economies led to a loss of confidence in the region's businesses.

Greece was among the hardest hit as its primary industries of shipping and tourism were economically sensitive. It was the first to be bailed out by other euro zone economies. Portugal, Ireland and Cyprus also were rescued from default, and unemployment surged, particularly in the countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea.

Sources: Central bank reports, media reports

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gaffen and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss finance minister defends rushed banking takeover

    Switzerland's finance minister defended the shotgun merger between the country's two largest banks in an interview with Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Saturday, saying the use of emergency law was necessary to stabilise the situation. "Credit Suisse would not have survived Monday," Karin Keller-Sutter said, explaining the need to find a swift solution for Credit Suisse's woes. "Without a solution, payment transactions with CS in Switzerland would have been significantly disrupted, possibly even collapsed, and wages and bills could no longer have been paid," she said.

  • Bank Chaos Tests Traders’ Nerves and Rewards Those Doing Nothing

    (Bloomberg) -- The plot twists in markets have lately been riveting. The urge to react has been intense. Doing so has mostly been a mistake.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBank Chaos Tests Traders’ Nerves and Rewards Those Doing NothingDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalIt’s still early, and things can get fluid when financial stress

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Ng Must Forfeit $35.1 Million Over 1MDB

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the global 1MDB fraud, was ordered to forfeit $35.1 million by a judge who rejected his claims that Malaysia already took all of his money.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBank Chaos Tests Traders’ Nerves and Rewards Those Doing NothingDeut

  • Deutsche Bank fears could become a self-fulfilling prophecy

    The world remains on a knife-edge. After a period of relative calm following the bailout of Credit Suisse, the FTSE 100 has ended the week firmly in the red again amid another sharp sell-off in bank stocks.

  • ARK CEO Cathie Wood on the Fed, Crypto, SVB, and Her Faith in Innovation Stocks

    Since last year, the ARK Invest CEO has been warning that the Fed's interest-rate increases could break the financial system.

  • Your Saturday US Briefing: Working From Home and the Northern Lights

    (Bloomberg) -- We could all do with a break from bank blowups, so fingers-crossed we can all relax a bit this weekend. And who knows, maybe even catch a glimpse of those funky Northern Lights if the weather is clear.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBank Chaos Tests Traders’ Nerves and Rewards Those Doing NothingDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes a

  • Miami Beach curbs alcohol sales after 'unruly' spring breakers violence

    The city of Miami Beach curtailed alcohol sales through Monday morning after drunken revelers on spring break got tangled in multiple shootings, fights, assaults and stampedes that resulted in at least two deaths in the past week. Miami Beach, a small barrier island just to the east of Miami, has long been a magnet for wild parties, as college students from around the country take advantage of an annual school vacation to descend on its white sand beaches for an alcohol-soaked rite of passage. All alcohol sales, including by liquor stores, for off-premises consumption are banned from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Monday under an emergency declaration by city manager Alina Hudak on Wednesday.

  • Welcome to the Superprime Banking Crisis

    Rising interest rates have exposed the problem with building a strategy around serving wealthy clients.

  • Coinbase, Do Kwon, Lindsay Lohan Are All Ensnared by Widening Crypto Dragnet

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year’s crypto-market meltdown triggered a series of bankruptcies that almost completely reshaped the digital-asset industry. This year, government watchdogs appear to be arriving on the scene to finish the job.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBank Chaos Tests Traders’ Nerves and Rewards Those Doing NothingDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Ci

  • The Good, Bad and Ugly: What's Happening and What Investors Need to Do

    Right now I have more in cash, or equivalents, than in equities. Ever hear of a Wall Street guy saying that before?

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank 91% Of All Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Tesla Stock: Cathie Wood Sells $27 Million Of TSLA, Buys The Dip On Coinbase, Block

    Cathie Wood, ARK Invest unloaded $27 million in Tesla stock Thursday to buy the dip on Coinbase as shares tumbled following a SEC warning.

  • Yellen convenes Friday meeting with top US regulators as crisis engulfs banking sector

    The Financial Stability Oversight Council met on Friday morning amid continued fallout from a spate of bank failures and fears of a broader financial crisis.

  • Biotech 89Bio Tops $1 Billion Value on Liver Treatment Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- 89Bio Inc. is poised for its best week in more than five months after revealing promising new data for a treatment of a common liver disease tied to obesity.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBank Chaos Tests Traders’ Nerves and Rewards Those Doing NothingDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalShares soared more than 30% this

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day.

  • 'What can we do?': Millions in African countries need power

    From Zimbabwe, where many must work at night because it's the only time there is power, to Nigeria where collapses of the grid are frequent, the reliable supply of electricity remains elusive across Africa. The electricity shortages that plague many of Africa's 54 countries are a serious drain on the continent’s economic growth, energy experts warn. In recent years South Africa's power generation has become so inadequate that the continent's most developed economy must cope with rolling power blackouts of eight to 10 hours per day.

  • Russia uses its own kind of "smart" bombs in Sumy Oblast

    Russia used its own equivalent of US-made "smart" bombs to strike Sumy Oblast on the night of 23-24 March, which means Russian forces may have started producing them. Source: Defense Express, citing photos of fragments of bombs received from its sources Details: The outlet received a photo of the bomb's fragments and identified it as an analogue of the JDAM-ER glide bomb, also known as a cruise "smart" bomb, which is used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Joe Biden's 2024 Budget: What Retirees On Social Security Need to Know

    President Biden's budget contains some good news for Medicare beneficiaries, but it offers no solution for the problems facing Social Security.

  • UN accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of 'summary executions' of prisoners

    The United Nations said Friday it was "deeply concerned" by what it said were summary executions of prisoners of war by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield."We are deeply concerned about (the) summary execution of up to 25 Russian prisoners of war and persons hors de combat by the Ukrainian armed forces, which we have documented," Bogner said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

  • U.S. Senators reintroduce legislation to raise mandatory retirement age for airline pilots

    New legislation aims to bump the mandatory retirement age for commercial airline pilots up by two years.