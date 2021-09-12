Factbox-How the BOJ is quietly unwinding Kuroda's 'bazooka' stimulus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (Reuters) - After years of shock-and-awe monetary stimulus, senior Bank of Japan officials are quietly dismantling radical policies introduced by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Below are details on steps taken so far:

BAZOOKA AND ITS DEMISE

Hand-picked by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to pull Japan out of economic stagnation, Kuroda deployed his "bazooka" asset-buying programme in 2013 to shock the public out of a deflationary mindset by pledging to double the pace of money printing to hit the BOJ's 2% inflation target in two years.

In adopting the policy, dubbed "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE), the BOJ changed its policy target to base money from interest rates, and committed to buy government bonds and risky assets such as exchange-traded funds (ETF) at a set pace.

But years of heavy money printing failed to fire up inflation and drew heavy criticism for draining bond market liquidity. Compelled to further ease policy to combat an unwelcome yen spike, the BOJ adopted negative interest rates in January 2016.

That move failed to reverse the yen's rise and drew more criticism from commercial banks for crushing bond yields and interest margins.

SHIFT TO YCC

Forced to respond, the BOJ adopted yield curve control (YCC) in September 2016, which combined a -0.1% target for short-term rates with a pledge to guide 10-year bond yields around 0%.

In shifting back to interest rate targets, the BOJ conceded that reversing Japan's deflationary mindset with a wall of money proved tough - the first retreat from Kuroda's radicalism.

BOND 'STEALTH' TAPERING

The BOJ's shift to YCC relieved it from a fixed commitment to buy bonds. It could slow purchases as long as 10-year yields were capped at zero.

Wary of the BOJ's huge presence in the bond market, bureaucrats began orchestrating a slow but steady "stealth" tapering of bond purchases.

As inflation kept missing its target, the BOJ in 2018 stopped quarterly disclosures on the expected timeframe for hitting 2% inflation.

MARCH REVIEW

While bureaucrats succeeded in tapering bond buying, they were yet to make headway in streamlining the complicated legacy policies of QQE.

Making things harder, the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 forced the BOJ to respond with more stimulus, including a scheme to pump money via financial institutions to struggling smaller firms.

However, by mid-2020 BOJ bureaucrats began working on a long-term ETF taper plan, encouraged by the calm investor reaction to a slowdown in asset purchases after the market pandemic rout subsided.

After months of internal debate, the BOJ in March this year ditched a pledge to buy ETFs at a set pace and said it would only purchase the assets in times of crisis. It was the start of a stealth taper of risky asset purchases.

The move was part of a BOJ package that followed a review of its policies, and included a compensation scheme to cushion the blow to banks profits from negative rates.

The March package was the most decisive and comprehensive list of measures the BOJ had taken since YCC to address the cost of Kuroda's policies.

QUASI-FISCAL POLICY

With its policy tools depleted after years of radical stimulus, the BOJ is now veering into areas once considered outside the realm of central banks.

In November last year, the BOJ unveiled a plan to pay 0.1% interest on deposits held by regional banks that cut costs, boost profits or consolidate.

For the first time, the BOJ was offering payouts to a specific industry with the aim of driving change in that sector, a move critics see as a risky deviation into industrial reform.

In July, the BOJ unveiled a plan to boost funding for fighting climate change, which aligns with the government's broader agenda around carbon neutrality.

The BOJ will not directly buy green bonds and only offer loans to banks that boost green finance. But critics see the move as blurring the line between monetary and industrial policies, and distracting the BOJ from its primary mandate of achieving price stability.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two leading Generali investors could seek new CEO -sources

    MILAN (Reuters) -Two leading Generali investors are ready to push to replace current CEO Philippe Donnet if the top Italian insurer's board fails to reach an accord to keep him in the job, three sources close to the matter said. The Trieste-based insurer is due to appoint a new board next spring and speculation over Donnet's future has mounted in recent months as tensions among shareholders simmer. In a sign battle lines are being drawn, the two Generali investors, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, on Saturday disclosed a pact to consult over decisions concerning Generali..

  • New U.S. Hedge Fund Taps Japan Pension Cash to Bet on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. investment advisory firm GSB Capital LLC has started a hedge fund focusing on Japanese stocks, using seed money provided by a corporate pension fund in the Asian nation.The GSB Japan Equity Long Short Fund targets mid- and large-cap Japanese shares, buying equity of companies with attractive fundamentals while shorting those with a poor outlook, a statement showed Monday. It aims to raise a maximum of $650 million, the firm said, without naming the seed-capital provider.Press

  • Britain's M&S reviewing future of French stores

    British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Sunday it was reviewing the future of its French business, with new trade rules in place since Britain left the European Union continuing to impact product availability in stores. “In light of the new customs arrangements we are taking decisive steps to reconfigure our European operations and have already made changes to food export into Czech Republic," said an M&S spokesperson. "We operate a franchise business in France and are currently undertaking a review of the model with our two partners in the market.”

  • Carlyle Said to Consider $6 Billion Sale or IPO for Novolex

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is considering options for Novolex Holdings that include selling the packaging company or taking it public, according to people familiar with the matter.The private equity firm has been interviewing banks for a strategic review of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company in the first half of 2022, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Novolex could be valued at about $6 billion should Carlyle choose to sell the c

  • After the 'bazooka', Bank of Japan dismantles the work of its radical chief

    After years of shock-and-awe stimulus, the Bank of Japan is quietly rolling back radical policies introduced by its bold chief Haruhiko Kuroda and pioneering controversial new measures that blur the lines between central banking and politics. The unwinding of Japan's complex policy is driven by Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, insiders say, a career central banker considered the top contender https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/boj-kuroda-economy to replace Governor Kuroda whose term ends in 2023. Amamiya and his top lieutenant Shinichi Uchida have worked behind the scenes to make Kuroda's complicated policy framework--a product of years of unsuccessful attempts to revive stagnant consumer prices--more manageable, and eventually return Japan to more normal interest rate settings, even as the economy struggles with the pandemic.

  • U.S. Oil Closures After Ida Are Bullish, Vitol’s Muller Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The aftermath of Hurricane Ida has left about 1.1 million barrels of daily crude production shuttered in the Gulf of Mexico and it’s unclear when that output will return, a bullish sign for oil prices, according to the world’s biggest independent trader.Ida, which made landfall near New Orleans as a hurricane last month, battered the U.S. from the Gulf coast to the Atlantic seaboard. With oil production shut in as a precaution and OPEC+ cuts restricting output, buyers have less oi

  • Football’s Gambling Boom Has Investors Betting on the House

    (Bloomberg) -- The house always wins.That’s what investors are betting this football season when Americans are expected to wager more than $20 billion.Shares of DraftKings Inc., Penn National Gaming Inc., and Caesars Entertainment Inc. have rallied more than 20% in the past three weeks on predictions college and professional football bets will triple from a record last year.Betting platforms have seen a flood of new users after going live in six additional states this year, bringing the total to

  • Sky-High Faang Stocks Were Never Anything But Screaming Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- What explains the bull market’s ability to power on despite valuations that eclipse anything other than the dot-com bubble? Everything from passive investing to buybacks is trotted out to explain it, but the real reason is the uncanny predictability of corporate America’s earnings machine.Patience is being rewarded like at no other time. Thanks to a climb in profits that is as steady as it is steep, valuations that once made noses bleed turn out to be very reasonable when measured

  • Cardano's big alonzo upgrade will bring 'programmability' to the blockchain, according to founder Charles Hoskinson, who says he's going to wear a Ghostbusters costume to mark the occasion

    Cardano's big "alonzo" upgrade rolls out on Sunday and will usher in the network's ability to run a range of crypto applications.

  • Apple dealt huge blow over iPhone App Store as judge instructs it to make major concessions to developers

    Apple has been dealt a major blow over its App Store rules and ongoing fight with Fortnite developer Epic. The iPhone maker has been forced by a judge to stop banning other apps from offering other ways to pay for digital services, away from its own payment systems. The finding comes just days before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13, and in the wake of a number of concessions seemingly aimed at reducing pressure from antitrust regulators.

  • Sydney Airport board to grant due diligence after improved $17.4 billion offer

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Monday it has granted a consortium of infrastructure investors access to due diligence after the group boosted a takeover proposal by 3.6% to A$23.6 billion ($17.4 billion). Sydney Airport is Australia's only listed airport operator and a purchase would be a long-term bet on the travel sector which has been battered by the pandemic. The improved offer of A$8.75 a share follows prior proposals from the consortium pitched at A$8.45 and A$8.25, both of which were rejected by the airport operator's board as inadequate.

  • Buy This Cloud Stock Before It Jumps Higher

    The switch to a subscription-based model and a terrific end-market opportunity could send this cloud stock soaring.

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • 3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now

    Skin cancer affects more Americans than all other types of cancer combined. The company's tests are 17 times less likely to miss a melanoma diagnosis. The company estimates its addressable market is close to $10 billion for all types of skin cancer.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Buying Dividend stocks can be a lucrative investment strategy. The list of companies that will pay you to hold them is vast, and here are three stocks that could be paying dividends for years to come. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a consumer staples company that sells various household products, including toothpaste, soap, pet food, cleaning products, and deodorant.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]