Factbox: BOJ's possible next step as market attacks yield policy

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Bank of Japan's headquarters in Tokyo
Leika Kihara
·3 min read

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Markets are testing the Bank of Japan (BOJ), seeking to break its resolve to cap bond yields as soon as its policy decision on Wednesday, as rising inflation challenges the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy.

Here are options the BOJ could take to change its yield curve control (YCC) policy, which applies a minus 0.1% rate to some funds parked with the central bank and targets the 10-year government bond yield in a range around zero.

STAND PAT

The BOJ's decision last month to widen the band around its 10-year yield target has failed to remove market distortions caused by its huge bond buying, instead prompting the market to test the 0.5% upside of the range.

Many BOJ officials want to take more time to gauge the effect of December's tweak, seeking clarity on whether wages and inflation will rise in a mutually enforcing cycle of growth.

With Governor Haruhiko Kuroda repeating the need to keep policy ultra-loose, the BOJ could opt to stand pat until his successor takes the helm in April.

MORE TWEAKS

Bond sellers broke the BOJ's 0.5% cap on Friday, less than a month after the policy tweak, forcing emergency buying from the central bank to bring the yield back down.

Its credibility tested, the BOJ may respond with additional steps.

It could make technical tweaks to smooth the yield curve, such as tinkering with its bond-buying or other market operations. Or it could widen the band around its 10-year yield target.

Many policymakers are cautious about widening the band beyond 1 percentage point as that could make it hard for the BOJ to argue that it is guiding the 10-year yield "around 0%."

ABANDON, RAISE YIELD TARGET

There is a slim chance the BOJ could raise the 10-year yield target or abandon YCC altogether.

The BOJ had hoped to wait for more evidence that wages would rise enough to keep inflation sustainably around its 2% target, before tweaking its yield targets.

Doing so now would run counter to Kuroda's pledge to keep monetary policy ultra-loose until the recent cost-driven inflation is replaced by prices rising on sustained strong demand.

The BOJ would describe any such move as a modest withdrawal of stimulus, rather than the start of a series of rate hikes. It could pledge to buy enough bonds to prevent any abrupt, disruptive spike in borrowing costs.

TWEAK GUIDANCE

The BOJ could tweak its guidance that pledges to keep interest rates at "current or lower" levels, to one that takes a more neutral view on the rate outlook.

Any such move would be a clear sign the BOJ expects economic conditions to fall in place for it to gradually raise rates.

END NEGATIVE RATE

The BOJ could abandon the 0.1% charge it applies for a small pool of excess reserves financial institutions park with the central bank.

After ditching that negative rate, the BOJ could start paying interest on excess reserves to mop up liquidity from the economy.

The BOJ only aims to take such a step when it deems Japan's economy has achieved a positive cycle, in which rising prices generates higher pay that gives households more purchasing power.

Ending negative rates would ease the pain on commercial banks, which have seen their margins crushed by years of ultra-low rates. But it would cool the economy by raising rates for bank lending and mortgage loans.

The BOJ will thus not want to rush to pull the trigger. Any such move would likely be accompanied by, or come well after, the end of the 10-year yield target.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes and William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-BOJ's yield curve control in danger as policy backfires

    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is under pressure to change its interest rate policy as soon as Wednesday, after the central bank's attempt to buy itself breathing room backfired, emboldening bond investors to test its resolve. Unlike other central banks that have been aggressively raising rates to battle inflation, the BOJ continues its decades-long attempt to stoke price rises in the world's third-biggest economy, even as inflation has exceeded the bank's target. With investors pushing up Japanese government bond yields, testing the BOJ's policy of yield curve control (YCC), the central bank last month shocked markets by raising its cap on the 10-year yield to 0.5% from 0.25%, doubling the band it would permit above or below its target of zero.

  • Goldman Raises Aluminum Forecasts on Higher Chinese and European Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldGoldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its price forecasts for aluminum, saying higher demand in Europe and China could lead to supply shortages.The metal will probably average $3

  • Yen surges on BOJ policy shift speculations; dollar slides to seven-month low

    The dollar fell to a seven-month low against major peers on Monday while the yen spiked to an over seven-month peak as traders ramped up bets that the Bank of Japan may make further tweaks to its yield control policy at its meeting this week. With decades-high inflation in the world's largest economy showing signs of cooling, investors are now betting that the Fed may be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle, and that rates would not go as high as previously feared. "An entrenched disinflation trend can reinforce expectations that the Fed could again scale back on its pace of hike beyond the February FOMC or even position for an earlier pause or dovish pivot."

  • Startup Eyes Australia to Build China-Free Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australia-based startup is planning a A$300 million ($210 million) factory to build lithium-ion batteries free of materials from China, as automakers to utilities seek alternatives to the industry’s dominant producer.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyHuge Sanction

  • Japan's sharp wholesale price rise heaps pressure on BOJ's ultra-easy policy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's annual wholesale prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data showed on Monday, adding to recent growing signs of inflationary pressure that could force the central bank to raise interest rates soon. The 10.2% year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 9.5% gain, Bank of Japan data showed. While global commodity prices slipped, companies continued to pass on past increases in raw material costs for goods such as auto parts and electricity equipment, said a BOJ official briefing reporters on the data.

  • Amazon HR Staffers Turn From Hiring to Seeking Jobs Themselves

    (Bloomberg) -- With job cuts mounting across tech, finance and other industries, why wait to get fired when you can skip directly to being hired?Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe move, called “career cushioning,” invo

  • US debt limit, Netflix, Goldman earnings and Davos top week ahead

    The U.S. debt ceiling showdown, earnings from Netflix and Goldman Sachs, as well as meetings in Davos, will give investors plenty to digest this week.

  • Asian shares inch higher, BOJ battles bond bears

    Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors waited nervously to see whether the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would defend its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week, while a holiday in U.S. markets made for thin trading. There were rumours the BOJ might hold an emergency meeting on Monday as it struggles to defend its new yield ceiling in the face of massive selling. That had markets in an anxious mood, and Japan's Nikkei slipped 1.0% to a two-week low.

  • TV Announcer Turned Portfolio Manager Beats 97% of Japan Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- Landing a job as an announcer at a major Japanese TV station is a rare feat in itself. Maiko Uda did that in 1997, only to quit in about five years as she found her true calling: finance. Today, she is one of the few female portfolio managers in the world’s third-largest stock market and co-manages a fund that last year beat 97% of its peers.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before L

  • Comcast's Answer to T-Mobile's Internet Deal Comes With a Huge Catch

    The cable and internet giant's Xfinity brand has a deal that looks a lot like it's upstart rival but you need to look closer.

  • Oil Steadies as Investors Assess the Impact of China’s Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as optimism that China’s reopening will boost energy demand was balanced by slowdowns in other parts of the world.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldWest Texas Intermediate traded near $80 a bar

  • Treasuries Will Leave Europe’s Bonds in the Dust, Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The inflation fight in Europe will drag for so long that it will tarnish the appeal of the region’s debt this year, a survey of investors shows.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe European Central Bank’s

  • Republican Lawmakers Push Crypto Regulation With New House Subcommittee

    Congressman Patrick McHenry wants to establish “clear rules of the road among federal regulators.”

  • Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

    Barely two in five people believe their families will be better off in the future, according to a regular global survey that also identified growing levels of distrust in institutions among low-income households. The Edelman Trust Barometer, which for over two decades has polled the attitudes of thousands of people, found that economic pessimism was at its highest in some of the world's top economies such as the United States, Britain, Germany and Japan. Higher-income households still broadly trust institutions such as government, business, media and NGOs.

  • Crossover Hedge Funds Lost Big in 2022. They’re Still Launching in 2023.

    Hedge funds investing in fast-growing public and private companies lost tens of billions of clients’ money last year. Mala Gaonkar, 53 years old, a former co-investment chief of Lone Pine Capital LLC, launched her New York-based crossover fund, SurgoCap Partners, on Jan. 3 with $1.8 billion, people familiar with her firm said.

  • Davos 2023: What we're watching on the ground at the World Economic Forum

    The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland is about to get underway. Here's what you need to know about this meeting of the business elite.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 7 Years

    Strong dividends plus solid growth prospects could add up to 2x total returns with these three stocks.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • 13 Cash-Rich Penny Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 cash-rich penny stocks hedge funds are buying. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Cash-Rich Penny Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying. Amid the widespread stock market bloodbath we saw in 2022, investors are avoiding risky investment vehicles like micro-cap companies or penny […]

  • 17 Things People Spent Big Money On That They're Kicking Themselves Over Looking Back

    "We spent thousands over a few years, only used it once, and paid a lawyer to get us out of the contract."View Entire Post ›