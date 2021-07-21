Factbox-What is Britain demanding on Brexit?

FILE PHOTO: EU Commission President von der Leyen and British PM Johnson meet in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is demanding the European Union agree to rework the post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, saying it had considered taking unilateral action but would try once more to find a new relationship.

To avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, Britain agreed to a deal in which Northern Ireland remained aligned with the EU's single market. The Brexit deal was signed and approved by the British parliament in December 2020

But it created a regulatory border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, causing serious trade friction for goods and raising fears about the delicate peace in the province.

Frost told the upper house of parliament that the government was looking to urgently open discussions to secure "significant change" to the protocol.

He said the government had considered using Article 16, which enables either party to take unilateral action if the protocol leads to serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties, but that now was not the right time.

Below are the details as set out by David Frost, the British minister who leads Brexit negotiations.

- Under the new plans, the United Kingdom said it did not need to rework the whole protocol but just the parts that affect trade.

- It said it needed to find a way of ensuring that full customs and sanitary and phytosanitary checks were only applied to goods destined for the European Union.

- It said the regulatory environment in the province should tolerate different rules, allowing goods made to UK rules and regulated by UK authorities to circulate freely in Northern Ireland, as long as they remain there.

- It said governance of the protocol should not ultimately be policed by EU institutions including the Court of Justice.

- It said it was willing to look at exceptional arrangements for "deep reciprocal sharing of data on trade, close cooperation with authorities across the EU and in Ireland, inspection processes, collective analysis of trade flows" and possibly specific arrangements for certain goods.

- It said it was willing to bring in legislation to prevent anyone in the province from exporting to Ireland goods which do not meet EU standards, or evade enforcement processes.

Frost told the House of Lords:

"We have looked carefully at the safeguards provided by Article 16 of the protocol, these exist to deal with significant societal and economic difficulties, as well as with trade diversion.

"It is clear that the circumstances exist to justify the use of Article 16, nevertheless, my Lords, we have concluded that it is not the right moment to do so.

"We see an opportunity to proceed differently, to find a new path, to seek to agree with EU through negotiations, a new balance in our arrangements covering Northern Ireland, to the benefit of all."

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Sarah Young and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics, pandemic and politics: There's no separating them

    Over and over, year after year, the stewards of the Olympics say it: The Games aren't supposed to be political. — The Japanese medical community largely opposes these Olympics; the government’s main medical adviser, Dr. Shigeru Omi, has said it’s “abnormal” to hold them during a pandemic. — Medical journals The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine have raised questions about the risks, with the former criticizing the World Health Organization for not taking a clear stand and the latter saying the IOC’s decision to proceed “is not informed by the best scientific evidence.”

  • Floods fuel climate debate in Germany's election campaign

    As Germany reels from the deadliest inland floods in living memory, one word has been on the lips of leading politicians: “klimawandel,” the German word for climate change. Last week's disaster has propelled the issue of global warming to the fore of an election campaign that will determine who succeeds Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall after her 16 years in office. It has also put the front-runner in the race, her party's new leader, Armin Laschet, on the defensive amid accusations that he stalled efforts to expand the use of renewable energy, phase out coal power and introduce universal highway speed limits during four years as governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state.

  • Barclays appoints new co-heads of investment banking

    LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays has promoted JF Astier and John Miller to lead its investment banking business, as part of a new management team to oversee the business that mainly advises on big corporate deals such as mergers and stock market listings. Astier was previously global head of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions, while Miller was global head of coverage investment banking. The British bank also said its co-heads of equity capital markets for the Americas, Kristin Roth DeClark and Taylor Wright, will become global co-heads of the overall capital markets business.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Give Up Early Gains

    The gold markets initially rallied to kick off the trading session on Tuesday but then gave back the gains as we broke above the 50 day EMA. The US dollar strengthening continues to cause issues.

  • EU ‘seeking to undermine UK sovereignty’ in Gibraltar

    Dominic Raab on Tuesday accused Brussels of trying to “undermine the UK’s sovereignty” in Gibraltar with proposals to put in place Spanish border guards. The Foreign Secretary’s heated intervention came after the European Commission published its proposal for how Gibraltar’s border should be manned in the wake of Brexit. Last year the UK, Spain and Gibraltar had agreed that Frontex, the EU’s border agency, would man the land border on the Gibraltar side, according to the Foreign Office. But in p

  • GOP Governors Who Blasted COVID-19 Stimulus Bill Now Take Credit For The Funds

    Some Republican governors have been touting the funds in the American Rescue Plan and the benefits for their states, even though they criticized the legislation.

  • Israel's National Security Council looking into NSO spyware allegations -source

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel has set up a senior inter-ministerial team to look into growing allegations that spyware sold by an Israeli cyber firm has been abused on a global scale, an Israeli source said on Wednesday, while adding that an export review was unlikely. The team is headed by Israel's National Security Council, which answers to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and has broader areas of expertise than the Defence Ministry, which oversees exports of NSO Group's Pegasus software, the source said.

  • NBA shifts gears quickly, and now the offseason awaits

    Detroit, you are on the clock. The NBA offseason — if you can call it that — is here. The Milwaukee Bucks officially flipped the league calendar to summer on Tuesday night, capturing their first title in 50 years and turning out the lights on a season that navigated its way through a pandemic to crown a new champion.

  • In swimming, it’s different strokes for different folks

    The Japanese specialize in breaststroke. In a sport like swimming, where medals will be handed out in a whopping 35 different pool events at the Tokyo Olympics, it makes sense that many countries focus on a single stroke or event. “It’s all about which role models you have when you grow up,” said Sarah Sjöström, the Swedish standout who has won one Olympic gold and seven world titles in butterfly events.

  • 50-year war on drugs imprisoned millions of Black Americans

    As a teenager, Alton Lucas believed basketball or music would pluck him out of North Carolina and take him around the world. In the late 1980s, he was the right-hand man to his musical best friend, Youtha Anthony Fowler, who many hip hop and R&B heads know as DJ Nabs.

  • Judge to hear challenge to Arkansas law banning health care for transgender youth

    A federal courthouse in central Arkansas on Wednesday will be the site of a consequential moment for the LGBTQ+ community in the state -- and for health care precedent across the country -- as a federal judge is slated to hear a constitutional challenge to a first-of-its-kind ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. U.S. District Judge James Moody is scheduled to consider an effort by the American Civil Liberties Union to block a new Arkansas law that effectively bans gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, prohibits doctors from even providing referrals, and allows private insurers to refuse coverage of gender-affirming care to transgender persons at any age. The law, which plaintiffs like Amanda Dennis argue will have a devastating impact beyond Arkansas, is set to go into effect next week on July 28 -- unless the judge issues an injunction.

  • Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status

    Civic leaders in Liverpool expressed outrage Wednesday after the English port city was stripped of its World Heritage status by the United Nations’ culture organization. UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted to remove the designation because of developments in the city center and on its historic River Mersey waterfront. Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible.”

  • Eyeing IPO, Volvo Cars to take full control of its Chinese business

    STOCKHOLM/BEIJING (Reuters) -Volvo Cars has struck a deal to buy out parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding from their joint ventures in China, in a move that could make a potential initial public offering (IPO) for the Swedish automaker more attractive to investors. Hangzhou-based Geely, which also owns a 9.7% stake in Daimler, said earlier this year it was considering options for Volvo, including an IPO and stock market listing. In February, Geely's Hong Kong-listed unit Geely Automobile and Volvo Cars scrapped plans to merge.

  • Capitol attack committee chair vows to investigate Trump: ‘Nothing is off limits’

    Bennie Thompson tells Guardian he will pursue wide-ranging inquiry to uncover root causes of January 6 attack Bennie Thompson’s move comes at the same time as many Republicans have been seeking to downplay the attack on the Capitol. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP Congressman Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the new House select committee to scrutinize the Capitol attack, says he will investigate Donald Trump as part of his inquiry into the events of 6 January – a day he sees as the greatest t

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton

    On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton sat down with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi to discuss the remodeling of their 6th Avenue store in New York City, as well as the future remodeling of all of their stores, labor supply, sales numbers, and the future of the company.

  • Bitcoin Extends Gain After Retaking Closely Watched $30,000 Mark

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin extended gains after breaking above the $30,000 mark that some cryptocurrency traders view as a key support level.The largest digital currency rose as much as 5.8% and was holding at about $31,450 as of 7:23 a.m. in New York on Wednesday. Other cryptos advanced too, including Ether and Dogecoin, while the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index was also in the green.“The fear in the market was that if Bitcoin breaks below the $30,000 mark, the price will move lower violently,” said

  • Rand Paul says Fauci will be subject of criminal referral letter to Justice Department

    Sen. Rand Paul said he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department regarding a criminal referral focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • This Trump Associate’s Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Implicated the Former President Directly

    It looks like one woman may be responsible for having the most damning evidence against the Trump Organization in the ongoing Manhattan District Attorney Office’s investigation into the company and how employees’ compensation was handled. Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg, apparently testified and handed over documents that helped prosecutors follow the money […]

  • Navy SEAL, Shark Tank winner, takes on vulnerable Arizona House Democrat

    A protege of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, and Shark Tank contestant backed by billionaire Mark Cuban on Tuesday said he plans to challenge vulnerable three-term Arizona Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Longtime Girlfriend Reportedly Seems ‘Cautious’ With the Former President

    Donald Trump isn’t the easiest to get along with, and that’s something Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, seems to understand quite well. A new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that’s releasing on Tuesday, gives some insight […]