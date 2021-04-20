Factbox: After Chauvin, Minnesota set to prosecute three other officers in Floyd death

FILE PHOTO: Former Minneapolis police officers pose for booking photographs in Minneapolis
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - With the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday, prosecutors will begin turning their attention to making their case against three others who took part in the fatal arrest.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, all of whom were fired and arrested days after Floyd died last May, face charges at a trial on Aug. 23 that they aided and abetted second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd.

Aiding and abetting murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison, although sentencing guidelines can reduce the maximum to 15 years.

The following is a summary of Minnesota prosecutors' allegations against each of the men, all of whom are free on $750,000 bail:

ALEXANDER KUENG, 27

Kueng and Lane were the first officers to arrive outside the food store where Floyd was accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Kueng had graduated from the police academy in 2019 and started as an officer in December.

During the fatal encounter, prosecutors said Kueng was between Chauvin and Lane, kneeling on Floyd’s back, with his hand on Floyd’s handcuffed left wrist.

After Floyd became unresponsive, it was Kueng who checked the right wrist for a pulse and said, "I couldn't find one," prosecutors said in their complaint. None of the officers moved from their positions, the complaint said.

THOMAS LANE, 38

Having arrived at the scene with Kueng, it was Lane who ordered Floyd out of his car and handcuffed him, prosecutors said. He had been on the police force for only a matter of days.

Chauvin, Kueng and Lane each used their weight to restrain Floyd on the ground after he balked at getting into the back of a squad car. Lane was positioned on his legs, "kneeling on them and pressing them down with his hands," according to the complaint.

At one point, Lane asked, "Should we roll him on his side?" Chauvin responded: "No, staying put where we got him." Lane then said, "I am worried about excited delirium or whatever," to which Chauvin said, "That's why we have him on his stomach."

TOU THAO, 35

Thao, who had rejoined the force in 2012 after losing his job to layoffs as a rookie in 2009, arrived on the scene with Chauvin after Floyd had already been handcuffed.

Although Thao was the only one of the four officers who was not in physical contact with Floyd, prosecutors said he had a direct look at how Chauvin and the others were restraining him.

Thao stood watch over the onlookers who were gathering at the scene, keeping himself positioned between them and the three other officers who were on Floyd's prone body.

When a bystander stepped off the curb, "imploring Chauvin to get off of Mr. Floyd, (Thao) put his hands on the citizen to keep him back," the complaint said.

(Compiled by Peter Szekely in New York and Jonathan Allen in Minneapolis; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in George Floyd's murder: Athletes react

    Jurors found Derek Chauvin guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • Financial Advisor Winnie Sun Shares the Simple Way To Grow Your Wealth

    Winnie Sun is a financial advisor, entrepreneur, speaker and educator. After a decade working at the prestigious investment firm Smith Barney, she left to form her own boutique practice, Sun Group...

  • Lawmakers debate Waters' comments on Chauvin trial

    Democrats rallied to defend Rep. Maxine Waters as a Civil Rights leader as they called for calm while the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial deliberates. Republicans says Waters made incendiary comments over the weekend. (April 20)

  • Minnesota City Spent Over $9,000 to Protect the Home of the Former Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright

    Kim Potter lives approximately 15 minutes away from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

  • Omar asks for just policing in wake of Wright's death

    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar joined Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Mayor Mike Elliot and local leaders Tuesday to demand a more just policing system that protects and serves all following the shooting death of Daunte Wright. (April 20)

  • Media images of Black death come at a cost, experts say. And many viewers are fed up

    Amazon's 'Them' and Oscar nominee 'Two Distant Strangers,' which mix racist violence and genre elements, have ignited a debate over 'trauma porn.'

  • Larsa Pippen Says 'Some Truths in Life Are Hard to Accept' After Ex Scottie's Son Antron Dies

    Larsa Pippen is estranged from husband Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares four children

  • Facebook says it will remove content that 'praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death' ahead of Chauvin trial verdict

    In anticipation of the results of the Derek Chauvin trial, Facebook is making a major moderation change aimed at protecting George Floyd's memory.

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

    Jury finds ex-Minneapolis police officer guilty on all countsChauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutesDerek Chauvin guilty verdict – follow live updatesLife of George Floyd: ‘He knew how to make people feel better’ The Cup Foods in Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed last year. Photograph: Matthew Hatcher/Rex Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder for killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, a crime that prompted waves of protests in support of racial justice in the US and across the world. The jury swiftly and unanimously convicted Chauvin of all the charges he faced – second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter – after concluding that the white former Minneapolis police officer killed the 46-year-old Black man in May through a criminal assault, by pinning him to the ground so he could not breathe. Huge cheers immediately went up among a crowd of several hundred people outside the heavily fortified courthouse with people chanting “All three counts” and “Whose victory? Our victory!” “Don’t let anyone tell you protest doesn’t work,” a man told the crowd through a bullhorn. Floyd’s brother, Philonise, was the only family member in court. He sat praying in the minutes before the verdict and was visibly shaking as it was announced. As the guilty verdicts were proclaimed, he closed is eyes and nodded his head repeatedly. “I was just praying they would find him guilty. As an African American, we usually never get justice,” he said immediately afterwards. Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, said in a statement: “Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state.” President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Jill Biden, the first lady, called members of the Floyd family moments after the verdict, according to video posted by Crump. Biden told the family: “Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there is some justice.” He added: “We’re all so relieved.” At George Floyd Square, the makeshift memorial that has grown up in the street where Chauvin killed him, Mileesha Smith welcomed the verdicts. “This is just the beginning. God didn’t let him die in vain. We need the change and we got it,” she said. “It’s bigger than the verdict. What we’ve been fighting for this entire time. You’re telling us that we are right.” The convictions sent a wave of relief across large parts of a city that was badly hit by riots and looting in the days after Floyd’s death alongside peaceful protests. Hundreds of national guard troops had been deployed in preparation for an acquittal. Chauvin, wearing a grey suit with a blue tie, was immediately taken into custody to await sentencing. He faces up to 40 years in prison but is likely to receive a shorter sentence, according to legal guidelines. Derek Chavin arrives in court for the verdict on Tuesday afternoon. Photograph: AP The conviction does not put an end to the highly charged case, which reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement, as three other officers face trial later this year accused of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The speed of the verdicts, on just the second day of deliberation, suggests that the nine minutes and 29 seconds of video footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck – which sparked the protests that swept the US – was decisive in persuading the jurors a murder had been committed. But many activists remain sceptical about the significance of Chauvin’s prosecution, in part because the case was built around accusing the officer of failing to follow procedure and training rather than examining the fundamental issues around policing in the US, including the use of force. The second-degree murder charge required the jury to find that Chauvin committed a crime by kneeling on Floyd’s neck, which in turn led to his death. The prosecution put a persuasive case to the jury as a string of witnesses – including Chauvin’s former police colleagues, medical experts and bystanders – built a picture of an officer who exceeded his authority and training in pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Medical specialists described how the combined weight of Chauvin and two other police officers pinning Floyd to the street in a prone position would have had the effect of “grinding and crushing him until the very breath, the very life, was squeezed out of him”. A pulmonologist, Dr Martin Tobin, gave graphic testimony about Floyd’s desperate struggle to breathe as the position he was held in, pinned between police officers and the street with his cuffed hands pushed into his chest, meant he could barely use one of his lungs at all. “It’s like the left side is in a vice. It’s being pushed in from the street at the bottom and the way the handcuffs are manipulated … totally interfere with central features of how we breathe,” he said. The doctor told the jury that for nearly five minutes under Chauvin’s knee Floyd was still speaking which shows “that his oxygen levels were enough to keep his brain alive”. After that there is evidence of brain damage. The doctor said Floyd’s leg can be seen kicking out which is a sign of a myotonic seizure caused by lack of oxygen. Tobin said that when Floyd lost consciousness the level of oxygen in his lungs was well below half the normal amount. The defence attempted to claim Chauvin was following his training, but in convicting him of second-degree murder the jury rejected the assertion that the former police officer was permitted to put his knee on the victim’s neck for an extended period of time. The defence also attempted to claim that Chauvin’s actions had nothing to do with Floyd’s death, and that he died from a cardiac arrest caused by an enlarged and diseased heart, and exacerbated by drug use. But that did not wash with the jury, perhaps because the excruciating video of Floyd’s suffering revealed an officer who showed cavalier indifference as he defied calls from bystanders and even one of his fellow officers to remove his knee and help the detained man. Prosecution experts said that although Floyd had heart problems, he would not have died if it had not been for the police cutting off his oxygen supply.

  • Ex-cop Chauvin found guilty of murder and handcuffed

    A jury on Tuesday convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the death of George Floyd, ending a three-week trial that has become the focus of a national movement for racial justice.The jury deliberated for about 10 hours before reaching the verdict. Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The most serious charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

  • EXPLAINER: Why 1 murder count against Chauvin may not stick

    Prosecutors fought hard to add a third-degree murder charge against former police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, but a conviction on that charge alone could set up a problematic scenario for them. Jury deliberations in the Chauvin case entered their second day Tuesday. Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

  • This is How Your Pheromones Affect Attraction, According to Experts

    Does the nose know best when it comes to love?

  • Maxine Waters gave ‘OK to criminals,’ ‘intentionally put pressure’ on jury: Leo Terrell

    Fox News contributor Leo Terrell reacted to Rep. Maxine Waters’, D-Calif., remarks on the ongoing George Floyd trial in which she incited a crowd to be ‘confrontational.’

  • Bush criticizes GOP isolationism, anti-immigration rhetoric

    George W. Bush says the Republican Party he served as president has become “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist” and says he’s especially concerned about anti-immigration rhetoric. “It's a beautiful country we have and yet it's not beautiful when we condemn, call people names and scare people about immigration,” Bush told NBC's “Today” show on Tuesday. Bush, who was in New York to preside over a naturalization ceremony, said his new book, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants,” aims to ”elevate the discourse."

  • Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death

    Video from May 2020 shows Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck for about nine minutes during an arrest.

  • Trump is desperate to get credit for the COVID-19 vaccines, but his political heartlands are reluctant to actually take them

    Counties that supported Trump in 2020 have more vaccine-hesitant people, even though Trump has aggresively argued that the vaccines are his doing.

  • Prosecutors Didn't Bother Using 'Red Flag' Gun Law Against FedEx Shooter

    Police feared Brandon Hole would get back the gun they had confiscated a year ago, though he ended up buying two semiautomatic rifles.

  • Scientists in Chile discover remains of plant-eating dinosaur amid world´s driest desert

    Scientists in Chile's parched Atacama desert, the world's driest, have discovered the remains of a previously unknown species of dinosaur that millions of years ago lived among lush greenery in what is now a moonscape of rock and sand. A team led by Chilean geologist Carlos Arévalo unearthed the remains of Arackar licanantay, which means "Atacama bones" in the Kunza language, 75 kilometers south of the desert city ​​of Copiapó. The so-called titanosaur had a small head and long neck and tail, as well as an unusually flat back compared with others like it.

  • 2 dead in Tesla crash after car 'no one was driving' hits tree, authorities say

    One person was in the passenger seat and another was in the rear seat, authorities said. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

  • Toddler learns to say ‘no,’ and refuses everything

    Once this toddler learned how to say ‘no,’ there was no going back