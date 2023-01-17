Factbox-How China is seeking to boost its falling birth rate

2
·2 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China saw its population fall by roughly 850,000 last year - its first drop in six decades that marks the start of an expected long-term decline in citizen numbers with major economic consequences.

Following are key facts about the demographic crisis.

ONE-CHILD POLICY

- China implemented a one-child policy from 1980 to 2015 in response to government concerns about the social and economic consequences of continued rapid population growth.

- The policy, which limited families to one child, was strictly enforced with violators fined and mothers often forced to have abortions. It resulted in many gender selective abortions due to a historical and cultural preference for families to have boys.

- China has said that the policy averted 400 million births.

- From 2016, all married couples were allowed to have a second child.

- In 2021, Beijing said it would allow couples to have three children.

INCENTIVES

In addition to the one-child policy, high education costs and limited childcare options have put many Chinese off having more than one child or even having any at all.

To encourage more births, local governments have since 2021 rolled out incentives, including tax deductions, longer maternity leave and housing subsidies.

That year, Beijing also banned private-tutoring companies from making a profit from teaching core subjects and offering classes on weekends or holidays. The industry had charged exorbitant prices.

Other steps include:

- China's National Health Commission in August last year urged central and provincial governments to increase spending on reproductive health and improve childcare services nationwide.

- China's state council said last year it was rolling out new measures to encourage flexible working hours and the option to work from home for employees with children.

- The State Council said last year that local authorities must offer preferential housing for families with multiple children such as providing bigger public housing apartments.

- Shenzhen, a city in southern China, gives couples having a third child or more an annual allowance of over 6,000 yuan ($890) until the child turn three.

- In Jinan, the capital city of China's Shandong province, mothers who have a second or third child can receive a monthly subsidy of 600 yuan until the child is three.

($1 = 6.7044 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Farah Master and the Beijing newsroom; editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • China’s population declines for the first time in decades

    China said that its population had declined for the first time in decades, a historic shift with profound implications for the world’s second-largest economy.

  • China's population shrinks for first time in over 60 years

    China's population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed Tuesday, as the world's most populous country faces a looming demographic crisis.The last time China's population declined was in the early 1960s, as the country battled the worst famine in its modern history, a result of the disastrous Mao Zedong agricultural policy known as the Great Leap Forward.

  • China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

    China has announced its first population decline in decades as what has been the world's most populous nation ages and its birthrate plunges. The National Bureau of Statistics reported Tuesday that the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than the previous year. The tally includes only the population of mainland China, excluding Hong Kong and Macao as well as foreign residents.

  • Chinese Chip Giant Weighs IPOs, Land Sales to Slash Debt Burden

    (Bloomberg) -- Tsinghua Unigroup Co.’s new owners are exploring ways to stave off creditors after completing a $9 billion takeover, including industrial property sales and floating fast-growing business units such as a local rival to Qualcomm Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss

  • China's population falls for first time since 1961

    The birth rate fell to 6.77 births per 1,000 women - the lowest it has ever been.

  • Dozens of bids to drill new oil and gas fields

    More than 100 applications are made for oil and gas exploration licences in the North Sea.

  • 'Totally erased my smile lines': Olay's ultimate anti-aging cream is on sale for $18

    Firm crepey skin and minimize fine lines while you sleep.

  • Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps Were Total BFF Goals on the Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

    Awards season is the perfect time for couple debuts on the red carpet. But if you ask us, we’re way more interested in the celebs who opt to bring someone other than their significant other to a major industry event. Enter Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps — our favorite famous BFFs. The duo hit the […]

  • David Remfry: Lincoln exhibition 'a homecoming of sorts'

    The exhibition of British painter David Remfry's art will be hosted at the Usher Gallery in Lincoln.

  • The pandemic may have ended the auto industry's age-old battle for market share

    So long as Ford and GM stay focused on money-making vehicles, lower market share won't necessarily be bad for them — but car-buyers should look out.

  • RRR and Naatu Naatu win big at Critics' Choice Awards

    Days after its historic Golden Globe win, the Telugu film has won two more prestigious awards.

  • China reports first population drop in decades as birthrates plunge

    The last time China is believed to have recorded a population decline was during the disastrous Great Leap Forward launched at the end of the 1950s .

  • Ukrainian Defence Intelligence says Russia is planning a series of IPSOs and fake news

    The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has reported that Russia will soon try to use Ukrainian journalists to carry out information and psychological operations, and a complex and large-scale injection of fake news by the Russians is expected.

  • England to ban some single-use plastic items

    STORY: England will ban a range of single-use plastic items in an effort to limit soaring plastic pollution.The ban will say goodbye to plastic cutlery, plates and bowls…and will come into effect in the autumn of 2023, according to Britain's environment department.“We are going to be bringing in a ban on a whole number of problematic single use plastics by October this year.”“If you can use something multiple times and it’s better quality than plastic, why not do that?"The government says England currently uses an estimated 2.7 billion items of single-use cutlery every year - most of which are plastic, as well as 721 million such plates.But only 10% end up being recycled.British lawmaker, Rebecca Pow.‘’And it includes polystyrene cups and polystyrene containers. So, a whole range of what we would call very commonly littered items, which are basically problematic.”The United Nations says decades of overuse of single-use plastics has caused a "global environmental catastrophe.’’Most plastics can remain intact for centuries and damage oceans, rivers and land where millions of tonnes end up as waste each year. A 2022 global survey found three in four people want single-use plastics to be banned as soon as possible.A ban on supplying plastic straws and stirrers and plastic-stemmed cotton buds already came into force in England in 2020 - a move which many environmental groups and activists welcomed. But some Londoners would still prefer more to be done.[Vidar]“I would prefer if the government made bigger changes when it comes to the environment, when it comes to what companies can do with the environment, and more of kind of like the large-scale issue.”[Liv Biermann]“I’m just not quite sure how they want to do that because I don’t know if it’s so practical if you always have to bring your own stuff, your own forks or whatever to be able to eat outside.”England's new ban will also include single-use plastic trays, balloon sticks and some types of polystyrene cups and food containers.“We will look at some other items for example wet wipes and for example cigarette filters and so forth they are all coming onto the horizon, we've done a lot of research on these things already, and a call for evidence on many of them, with the view to actions in future.”

  • Russian missile strike kills at least 40, injuring dozens more in Dnipro, Ukraine

    Russian forces fired missiles at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine as regions across the country were under air raid alerts.

  • Belarus brings new charges against opposition leader's jailed husband

    Syarhei Tsikhanouski, a 44-year-old video blogger who was arrested during an attempt to run for president against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko in 2020, could have another two years added to his jail term under the new charges. He rose to prominence in Belarus after comparing Lukashenko to a moustachioed cockroach from a children's fairy tale and was arrested before the 2020 presidential vote that sparked mass protests when Lukashenko claimed victory despite allegations of electoral fraud. His wife, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, fled to Lithuania to escape the sweeping post-election crackdown that crushed the protests.

  • Palestinians hold funeral for teen killed in West Bank raid

    STORY: The Palestinian Health Ministry named the teen as Amer Khmour, shot dead in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, during what witnesses described as a face-off between Israeli soldiers and stone-throwers. It was not immediately clear if he had taken part.The Israeli army said troops opened fire after Palestinians attacked them with rocks, Molotov cocktails and improvised explosive devices. There was no word of any Israeli casualties.The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence since Israel stepped up military sweeps in response to a spate of street attacks in its cities last year.

  • Companies Like PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • Airborne landings and border patrols: new Russian and Belarusian aviation drills start in Belarus

    Joint tactical flight drills of the aviation units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and Russia have begun in Belarus on 16 January. Source: Ministry of Defence of Belarus on Telegram Quote: "Joint tactical flight drills of the aviation units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, which are part of the aviation component of the regional grouping of troops (forces), have started.

  • Free tattoos give hope for Dutch breast cancer survivors

    Flowers and butterflies surround the scars left by the removal of Jacqueline van Schaik's breasts, thanks to a new tattoo the cancer survivor says she treasures.- 'Precious feeling' - Schaik's chest is now covered up to the shoulders with two red flowers, whose stems seem to take root at the bottom of the scars, and blue butterflies.