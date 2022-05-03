Factbox: Companies count the cost of ditching Russia

·11 min read

(Reuters) - Multinationals that announced their exit from Russia, or suspension of activities there, after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 have started to report associated losses.

These are firms, listed by sector, that have provided cost estimates related to a temporary or permanent halt in Russia:

APPAREL

ADIDAS

The German sportswear company warned in March of a hit to sales from closing in Russia, without giving an estimate. It operates 500 stores in the country, a quarter of its total. It also said Ukraine could pose a risk to sales of up to 250 million euros ($271 million), or about 1% of the group total in 2021.

LPP

Fourth-quarter results of LPP, Poland's biggest fashion retailer, were hit with a 335 million zloty ($78 million) write-down, covering closure of its stores in Russia. In 2021/2022, Russia was LPP's second-biggest market after Poland, constituting 19.2% of its full-year sales revenue. LPP sees the suspension of business in Ukraine and closing stores in Russia costing 25% of revenue.

TJX U.S.-based fashion retailer TJX said it would sell its 25% stake in the Russian low-cost apparel shop chain Familia. The stake was valued at $186 million at the end of January, lower than the $225 million TJX paid for it in 2019. TJX said it might need to record an impairment due to the divestiture if the fair value of the Familia investment declines below its carrying value on the balance sheet.

AUTOMAKERS

RENAULT Renault said in March it considered a 2.2 billion-euro ($2.38 billion) non-cash writedown to reflect the potential costs of suspending operations in Russia. Lost sales accounted for 166 million euros of revenue loss in Q1, although Russia remained the company's second-largest market after France.

VOLVO

The Swedish truckmaker said on April 8 it had set aside provisions worth $423 million after suspending activities in Russia that amounted to 3% of group sales.

BANKS

CITIGROUP The U.S. bank said in connection with its quarterly report it sees a loss of up to $3.0 billion from its exposures in Russia in a severely adverse scenario. Citi said it had reduced its total exposure to Russia since December 2021 by $2.0 billion to $7.8 billion. The most global of the U.S. banks added $1.9 billion to its reserves in the first quarter to prepare for losses from direct exposures in Russia and the economic impact of the Ukraine crisis.

CREDIT SUISSE The Swiss bank estimated on April 20 the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will cost it 200 million Swiss francs ($209 million) in Q1 2022.

SOCIETE GENERALE The French bank said it would quit Russia and write off 3.1 billion euros ($3.35 billion) from selling its Rosbank unit to Interros Capital. The amount comprises a 2 billion-euro hit on Rosbank's book value and the rest is linked to the reversal of rouble conversion reserves.

UBS The Swiss bank said on April 26 that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had a cost of about $100 million. UBS had also cut its exposure in Russia to $400 million at the end of March, from $600 million.

UTILITES & CONSUMABLES

ESSITY The Swedish hygiene products group said it would record a write-down of 1.4 billion crowns ($147.66 million) after it shut down all production and sales in Russia in March. The company generated around 2% of its total sales in the country last year, amounting to 2.8 billion crowns ($295 million).

FORTUM

Fortum said it would record a pre-tax impairment of 2.1 billion euros from its Russian operations in the first-quarter. The write-off includes 0.3 billion euros from Fortum's Russia segment, 0.6 billion from Unipro, a Russian company owned by Fortum's subsidiary Uniper, and 0.2 billion from Fortum's ownership in Russian power company TGC-1 and in renewables joint ventures in Russia, the Finnish utility said.

HENKEL

The German chemical and consumer goods company said in its quarterly report it foresees an impact of 1 billion euros on its full year sales related to the current geopolitical situation.

The maker of Persil washing detergents and Pritt glue announced in mid-April it would exit Russia, adding on Friday it is also exiting Belarus.

PHILIP MORRIS

The tobacco giant took a charge of 3 cents per share related to the Ukraine crisis in Q1, after discontinuing sales of a number of Marlboro and Parliament cigarette products in Russia. Philip Morris' Q1 earnings fell 3.6% to $2.32 billion, or $1.50 per share, including the 3-cent charge. Russia generated revenue of more than $1.8 billion last year, around 6% of its global sales

ENERGY

BP

Oil and gas giant BP recorded a $24 billion write-down in Russia, slightly lower than its initial estimates of $25 billion. BP said that the non-cash write-down of its stakes in Rosneft and two other joint ventures pushed the company into a headline loss of $20.4 billion in the quarter.

EXXON MOBIL CORP

The oil giant's decision to leave Russia and discontinue oil and gas operations will hit earnings and oil production by between 1% and 2%, the company's CFO said. Exxon Mobil's Russian oil and gas operations were valued at more than $4 billion. The company's first quarter results included a $3.4 billion after-tax hit on its Russia Sakhalin-1 operation.

OMV

The Austrian energy group said on April 8 it would take a 2 billion euro hit in the first quarter from its pullback from Russia, split evenly between its connection with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and adjustments to the consolidation method of two Russian entities.

SHELL

The world's largest liquefied natural gas trader will write down up to $5 billion following its decision to exit Russia, above the $3.4 billion previously disclosed, the company said on April 7. The increase was due to additional potential impacts around contracts, writedowns of receivables, and credit losses.

ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering company, which has paused all new orders in Russia, said on April 26 that due to sanctions, orders amounting to 602 million Swedish crowns ($62 million) had been cancelled. In addition, it booked 327 million crowns of provisions to cover various costs related to existing contractual obligations concerning Russia.

KONECRANES

The Finnish engineering group said it made a write-down of 79 million euros in orders from Russia in the first quarter. It also cancelled 32 million euros ($34.62 million) of sales to the country which negatively impacted the quarter's operating profit by about 39 million euros.

SRV The Finnish construction company said on April 28 it had written down most of its Russian assets and sold its holdings in Fennovoima, recording an impairment of 141.2 million euros ($148.50 million) on its balance sheet. Its remaining assets in Russia are valued at 2.6 million euros ($2.73 million). As the decrease in asset values ​​will have a significant impact on SRV's equity and equity ratio, the company announced a programme to reorganize its financing, including a contemplated rights issue and conversion of its unsecured fixed-interest bond.

VALMET

Valmet, the Finnish engineering group, has deemed several of their projects delivered to Russia no longer meets the criteria of a customer contract for revenue recognition purposes, and has as a result made a reversal of about 70 million euros to its order backlog

WARTSILA The Finnish engineering group registered a 200 million euro write-down in its Q1 financial report as it scales down on its business in Russia. The write-down includes about 75 million euros of impairment of Voyage related goodwill and intangible assets, 50 million euros of impairment related to assets in Russia, and about 75 million euros of write-downs related to trade-sanctioned projects and receivables. The write-down does not impact the company's comparable operating result but the actions regarding the business in Russia have a negative impact on its operational financials.

Russia-related activities accounted for about 5% of Wartsila's net sales in 2021, of which service net sales was about 40 million euros.

YIT

The Finnish construction company recorded an impairment of 133 million euros for the first quarter, following the classification of the Russian businesses as held for sale. YIT announced early in April it would sell its business in the country to Etalon Group.

STREAMING SERVICES

NETFLIX

The global streaming giant said on April 19 its decision to suspend services in Russia resulted in the loss of 700,000 members as the company lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

FOOD & BEVERAGES

AB INBEV

The Belgian brewer announced on April 22 it would sell its non-controlling stake in its Russian joint venture AB InBev Efes. The divestiture will result in a $1.1 billion impairment charge in the first quarter. The joint venture has 11 breweries in Russia and three in Ukraine.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer said the decision to sell its Russian business would result in a write-down of about 9.5 billion crowns ($1.4 billion). The company generated 10% of its revenue and 6% of its operating profit in Russia in 2021. It also said it expected 300 million crowns of Ukraine impairment charges, plus goodwill writedowns of 700 million crowns for the Central and Eastern Europe region, which includes Ukraine.

HEINEKEN NV The Amsterdam-based brewer decided in late March to leave Russia, concluding that ownership of any business there is no longer sustainable or viable in current environment. Heineken added it will not profit from any transfer of ownership and expects an impairment and other non-cash exceptional charges of about 0.4 billion euros ($432.96 million) in total.

MCDONALD'S

McDonald's said in March the closure of its Russian restaurants would cost it about $50 million a month. The company operates 847 sites - of its global total of over 38,000 - in Russia. Brokerage Piper Sandler expects the restaurant chain's halt to operations in Russia to result in an earnings per share hit of $1.19 in 2022.

TOY MAKERS

HASBRO

The American toy maker warned on April 19 of a potential revenue hit of about $100 million this year due to its decision to pause toy shipments to Russia.

OTHER

HUSQVARNA

The Swedish gardening equipment maker said April 21 it had booked write-downs of 119 million crowns ($12.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022 as a result of stopping all exports and investments in Russia. In 2021, Russia accounted for 1.5% of group sales.

METSO OUTOTEC

The Finnish provider of mining solutions, which halted deliveries to Russia in March, said on April 21 that operative assets related to Russian customers of about 100 million euros ($109 million) could be at risk if is unable to wind down existing contracts in a controlled way. The company, which generated 10% of revenue from Russian sales in 2021, added it had 269 million euros of advance payment guarantees tied to deliveries to Russia at end-March.

SKF

The Swedish bearings and seal maker said on April 22 it will cease all operations in Russia and plans to divest its Russian business in a controlled manner. The decision triggers a write-down of about 500 million Swedish crowns ($52.70 million) in the second quarter. Russian sales accounted for about 2% of the group's total sales in 2021.

SSAB

The Swedish steelmaker said on April 26 concerns related to its sales office in Russia had led to asset writedowns of 158 million Swedish crowns ($16.23 million) in the country. The war and sanctions also impacted prospects for the Fennovoima project in Finland, the shares of which were written down by 272 million crowns to zero in value. SSAB has ended direct sales to Russia and Belarus, and discontinued new purchases of ore and coal from Russia, until further notice.

STORA ENSO The Finnish forestry company said on April 25 it had divested its two sawmills and forest operations in Russia to local management, resulting in an impairment of 70 million euros ($75 million) in Q1, and triggering an additional loss on transaction under IFRS accounting rules of about 60 million euros upon closing of the deal.

The company had previously said it would stop all production and sales in the country. Its Russian revenues accounted for about 3% of total group revenues.

(Compiled by Padraic Halpin, Marie Mannes, Agata Rybska, Antonis Triantafyllou, Patrycja Zaras and Tristan Chabba, Editing by Mark Potter, Matthew Lewis, Frances Kerry, Alexander Smith and Ed Osmond)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Is Also Eating Up Gains in the Post-Covid Bull Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Anyone betting the stocks they bought during the pandemic bull market would return enough to keep them ahead of inflation has reason to worry.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionNot only are spir

  • Civilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol

    STORY: Around 50 Ukrainian civilians reached the relative safety of a temporary camp in Russian-held territory on Sunday after being evacuated from a ruined steelworks in Mariupol, where the United Nations said a "safe passage operation" was in progress.A convoy of vehicles with Ukrainian number plates, Russian forces and vehicles with United Nations symbols arrived in the village of Bezimenne, located in the Donetsk region, around 20 miles from Mariupol.The city is under Russian control but some fighters and civilians remain holed up in the Azovstal works - a vast Soviet-era plant designed with a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack.It is one of the first major signs of an evacuation agreement to ease the ordeal of the most destructive siege in the Russia-Ukraine&nbsp;conflict.Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday that 46 civilians had left the area around the steel plant the previous day.U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged continued support for&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;when she met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in an unannounced visit to Kyiv."We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom that we are on a frontier of freedom and then your fight is a fight for everyone. So, our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done."Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had carried out a missile strike on a military airfield near the port city of Odesa, destroying a stock of Western-supplied weapons.It released video showing a missile being launched, which it said was used to carry out the strikes.On Saturday, Ukraine said Russian missiles had knocked out a newly constructed runway at Odesa's main airport. President Zelenskiy pledged in an overnight address to rebuild it.It was unclear if they were referring to the same incident and Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.Moscow has turned its focus to&nbsp;Ukraine's south and east after failing to capture Kyiv in the early weeks of the war.In the northern city of Irpin - one of the main fighting hotspots before Russian troops pulled back - people gathered to honor their military dead, laying flowers on freshly dug graves.Ten year old Saveliy Krotkikh’s father Ivan was killed by shelling.His mother Alla said she was thankful to her husband who she said died defending their city.&nbsp;Her 21-year old son and her husband's brother, who were also in the army, were both wounded trying to help rescue her husband.Tetyana Blyznyuk’s husband also died fighting.She said he always used to bring her flowers. But today, it was her turn to bring them to him.

  • European green, social, sustainable bond sales could reach 1.6 trln euros in 2026 - study

    Sales of Green, Social and Sustainability (GSS) bonds in Europe could total 1.6 trillion euros ($1.68 trillion) by 2026, making up almost half of all new bond issuance in the region, according to a new report released on Tuesday. The study by PwC Luxembourg draws on the accounting firm's forecasts and survey of investors and bond issuers in 2021 and comes as investors are increasingly concerned about climate change and Europe's efforts to shift towards a more sustainable economy. According to the study, European GSS bond issuance will reach 1.4 trillion euros in 2026 under its baseline assumption and 1.6 trillion euros in a high-growth scenario, up from almost 500 billion euros in 2021.

  • Astorg Nears $2.6 Billion Acquisition of CordenPharma

    (Bloomberg) -- Astorg Partners will acquire contract drug development and manufacturing company CordenPharma, in one of the year’s largest private equity deals in European health care.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $

  • BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

    LONDON (Reuters) -BP recorded its biggest quarterly loss after writing down $24 billion to exit its Russia businesses but a strong operational performance on the back of rocketing oil and gas prices helped the British energy firm step up share buybacks. BP shares were up 3.3% in early trading in London, outperforming the sector, after the company reported its strongest operational performance since 2008. Soaring oil and gas prices in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 helped offset losses BP incurred from abruptly abandoning its shareholdings in Russia, including its 19.75% stake in oil giant Rosneft.

  • Hong Kong Wealth Fund Hit by $7 Billion Quarterly Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s wealth fund suffered a HK$55 billion ($7 billion) loss in the first quarter as stocks and bonds declined, opening a difficult year for the financial hub as it seeks to recover from years of economic turmoil. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAli

  • Ukraine Latest: Pope Francis Pushing for Direct Talks With Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionPope Francis said he continues to press for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to try to broker an end to the war, while U.K. Prime Mini

  • China Tech Stocks Fall as Policy Jitters Outweigh Support Vows

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s tech stocks fell after a volatile open on Tuesday, as traders weighed policy vows to rescue a slumping economy against the risk of fresh regulatory pressures on the sector.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Brief

  • Bond Rout Deepens as Rate Hikes Loom; Stocks Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds fell around the world as investors braced for the biggest U.S. rate hike since 2000 and a wave of policy tightening by other central banks. Dip-buying sent stocks in Europe higher.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’

  • Housing CEO details 'the safest bet in real estate'

    When it comes to getting the best return on investment in the housing market, one real estate investor swears on student housing.

  • Citi Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s London trading desk was a behind a flash crash that sent shares across Europe tumbling on Monday, dealing a fresh setback to the bank’s yearslong efforts to improve controls.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on

  • Wall Street Is So Terrified, Stocks Might Be Ready to Rise

    Fed rate decision, April jobs report on tap, highlights from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, Pelosi pledges U.S. support for Ukraine, and other news to start your day.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Here's What Caterpillar Just Told Us About the Economy (and It's Not Good)

    Amazon and Apple made headlines on Thursday after reporting their first-quarter 2022 earnings -- which largely overshadowed Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) earnings report. However, industrial bellwether Caterpillar's results can provide insight into the pulse of the global economy, especially considering that over half of Caterpillar's sales come from outside of North America.

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the fate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to E

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionJapanese institutional

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.