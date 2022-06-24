Factbox-Companies offering abortion travel benefits to U.S. workers

(Reuters) - A growing number of companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, and Walt Disney Co are rolling out policies to offer benefits to U.S. employees who may need to access abortion services.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.

Following is a partial list of companies who have offered their U.S. employees reproductive healthcare benefits including abortion coverage or travel benefits for out-of-state abortions.

Company Benefit(s) Offered

JPMorgan Chase & Co The company told employees it would pay for their travel to

states that allow legal abortions, according to a memo seen

by Reuters.

Citigroup Inc The bank has started covering travel expenses for employees

who go out of state for abortions because of newly enacted

restrictions in Texas and other states, becoming the first

major U.S. bank to make that commitment.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc Goldman Sachs Group Inc will cover travel expenses for its

U.S.-based employees who need to go out of state to receive

abortion or gender-affirming medical care starting July 1.

Meta Platforms Inc. Meta said in statement it intends to offer travel expense

reimbursements, to the extent permitted by law, for

employees who will need access to out-of-state healthcare

and reproductive services.

Yelp Inc The crowd-sourced review platform will extend its abortion

coverage to cover expenses for its employees and their

dependents who need to travel to another state for abortion

services.

Amazon.com Inc The second-largest U.S. private employer told employees it

will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses yearly for

non-life threatening medical treatments, among them

elective abortions.

Levi Strauss & CO The apparel company will reimburse travel expenses for its

full- and part-time employees who need to travel to another

state for healthcare services, including abortions.

Story continues

United Talent Agency The private Hollywood talent agency said it would reimburse

travel expenses related to women's reproductive health

services that are not accessible in an employee's state of

residence.

Tesla Inc Tesla's Safety Net program and health insurance includes

travel and lodging support for its employees who may need

to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their

home state, according to the company's 2021 impact report.

(https://bit.ly/3beSOOQ)

Microsoft Corp Microsoft said it would extend its abortion and gender

affirming care services for employees in the United States

to include travel expense assistance.

Starbucks Corp Starbucks said it will reimburse U.S. employees and their

dependents if they must travel more than 100 miles from

their homes to obtain an abortion.

Netflix Inc Netflix said it will offer travel reimbursement for U.S.

employees and dependents who travel for cancer treatment,

transplants, abortion and gender-affirming care through its

U.S. health plans.

Mastercard Inc Mastercard said it will fund travel and lodging for

employees seeking abortions outside their home states from

June, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Kroger Co Kroger said it will provide travel benefits up to $4,000 to

facilitate access to several categories of medical

treatments and a full range of reproductive health care

services, including abortion.

Uber Technologies Inc Uber said its insurance plans in the United States cover a

range of reproductive health benefits, including pregnancy

termination and travel expenses to access healthcare.

DoorDash Inc DoorDash said it will cover certain travel-related expenses

for employees who face new barriers to access and need to

travel out of state for abortion-related care.

Lyft Inc Lyft said its U.S. medical benefits plan includes coverage

for elective abortion and reimbursement for travel costs if

an employee must travel more than 100 miles for an

in-network provider.

Bank of America Corp The bank said it will reimburse employees and their

dependents for the cost of traveling to receive

reproductive healthcare, including abortions.

Deutsche Bank AG The bank said it is updating its U.S. healthcare policy to

cover travel costs for any medical procedure, including

abortion, that is not offered within 100 miles of an

employees' home, according to a source familiar.

American Express Co American Express said it will cover travel and other

related expenses for employees and their dependents if they

need abortion or gender-affirming treatment that is not

available where they live.

Block The payments company said it will cover expenses for U.S.

employees who must travel more than 100 miles for abortions

starting July 1, a source familiar with the matter said.

Macy's Inc Macy's said it made the decision to expand its benefits

program to provide travel reimbursement for colleagues to

receive the medical care needed and will abide by existing

laws and legal standards.

Walt Disney Co Disney said the company's benefits will cover the cost of

employees who need to travel to another location to access

care, including to obtain an abortion, it said.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo and Akash Sriram; Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta; Editing by Anna Driver, Rosalba O'Brien and Bill Berkrot)