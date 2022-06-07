Factbox-Countries offering vaccine for monkeypox

Illustration shows mock-up vials labeled "Monkeypox vaccine" and medical syringe
(Reuters) - As more countries where monkeypox is not endemic report outbreaks of the viral disease, some governments have started offering vaccines to most exposed citizens.

There isn't a specific vaccine for monkeypox, but data shows that vaccines that were used to eradicate smallpox are up to 85% effective against it, according to the World Health Organisation.

Below is a list of countries that have so far started to offer a vaccine or are stockpiling it, in alphabetical order:

EUROPE

* The European Union is working on a common purchasing agreement for vaccines and antivirals against monkeypox, a European Commission spokesperson said on May 27.

* The bloc's drug regulator said on June 2 it was in talks with Bavarian Nordic over trial data that could underpin an extension of the approved use of the Imvanex shot, known as Jynneos in the United States, beyond smallpox to include monkeypox.

* Britain said on May 26 it had procured more than 20,000 doses of a vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic. It had on May 20 offered a smallpox vaccine to some healthcare workers and others who may have been exposed.

* Denmark said on May 25 it would receive 200 monkeypox vaccines from the Netherlands and was working on buying thousands more, as the country mulls vaccinating close contacts of those infected.

* France on May 25 recommended that health staff and at-risk adults who have been exposed to a monkeypox patient should be vaccinated.

* Germany on May 24 ordered 40,000 doses of Imvanex to be ready to carry out ring vaccinations if the outbreak in the country becomes more severe.

* Spain on May 25 said it would purchase Imvanex vaccine, but did not specify the number of doses.

NORTH AMERICA

* Canada on June 7 signed a $56 million contract with Bavarian Nordic for its smallpox vaccine, which is also approved for use against monkeypox in the country, with deliveries starting next year.

* United States said on June 6 it would order an additional 36,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines from Bavarian Nordic. The doses will be added to the existing 36,000 in the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile.

(Compiled by Mariana Ferreira Azevedo and Luca Fratangelo in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Bernadette Baum)

