Factbox-Countries offering vaccine for monkeypox

FILE PHOTO: CDC microscopic image shows monkeypox virus particles
(Reuters) - As more countries where monkeypox is not endemic report outbreaks of the viral disease, some governments have started offering vaccines to most exposed citizens.

There isn't a specific vaccine for monkeypox, but data shows that vaccines that were used to eradicate smallpox are up to 85% effective against it, according to the World Health Organisation.

Below is a list of countries that have so far started to offer a vaccine or are stockpiling it, in alphabetical order:

EUROPE

* Germany on May 24 ordered 40,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex smallpox vaccine to be ready to carry out ring vaccinations if the outbreak in the country becomes more severe.

* Britain on May 20 offered a smallpox vaccine to some healthcare workers and others who may have been exposed.

NORTH AMERICA

* The United States on May 23 said it was in the process of releasing some Jynneos vaccine, made by Bavarian Nordic, for use in monkeypox cases. U.S. officials said there were more than 1,000 doses of the vaccine in the national stockpile and they expected that level to ramp up very quickly in the coming weeks.

(Compiled by Mariana Ferreira Azevedo in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Bernadette Baum)

