Factbox: Countries weigh need for booster COVID-19 shots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Many countries are expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes or shortening the gap between shots as governments scramble to shore up protection against the new Omicron variant which emerged a month ago in southern Africa and Hong Kong.

Studies have shown that an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines - typically given in two doses - may not be enough to halt infection from Omicron, but a booster shot may help.

The World Health Organization has recommended that only people with health issues or inactivated vaccine should get boosters.

Here are some of the options countries and regions are considering:

NORTH AMERICA

U.S. health regulators on Nov. 19 expanded eligibility for booster shots to all fully vaccinated adults.

The U.S. CDC took a stance more cautious than previously and said on Nov. 30 everyone over 18 should get a booster shot as Omicron's emergence emphasized the importance of vaccination.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending booster shots of an authorized mRNA vaccine to those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

EUROPE

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Nov. 24 recommended vaccine boosters for all adults, with priority for those over 40. Previously it had suggested the extra doses should be considered for frail older people and those with weakened immune systems.

The European Commission is recommending vaccinated people receive booster doses no more than six months after their initial shots, with a further three-month grace period for their COVID travel passes to be valid.

The EU's drugs regulator said on Dec. 9 that data supports vaccine boosters after three months.

These European countries are offering boosters to adults after they receive a full dose of a vaccine:

** Austria (soon to recommend for over-12s four months after second dose); Belgium (all over-18s); Britain (accelerated its programme offering jabs to over-18s by end-Dec, third dose after three months); Czech Republic; Denmark (will cut booster shot interval to 4-1/2 months from six months for people aged 18-39, already in place for over-40s); France (delivered 12.5 million booster shots and was targeting 20 million by Christmas, cut the interval to four months vs five previously. Its regulator recommended on Dec. 24 administering boosters three months after first course); Germany (all over-18s; recommends booster after three months); Greece (three months after second vaccine shot or positive test, down from six months previously); Hungary; Ireland (all adults); Italy (so far for over-40s, will be made available to all over-18s); Malta (all over-12s); Netherlands (starting with over-60s, booster gap of three months); Norway; Poland; Russia; Romania (only Pfizer or Moderna boosters were approved); Serbia; Slovakia; Spain (Pfizer or Moderna booster shots for all inoculated with J&J); Sweden (will begin gradual rollout to all adults)

These countries are offering boosters to people with weak immune systems, the elderly or vulnerable:

** Bulgaria; Finland (may expand to other Finns later, booster gap narrowed to 3 months); Lithuania; Portugal (to be offered to a quarter of its population by the end of January, including over 50s inoculated with J&J vaccine); Slovenia; Spain (expanded from over-60s to over-40s; Switzerland (new recommendation for people under 65 expected in the next few weeks)

AFRICA

A few African countries are offering boosters amid the continent's low inoculation rates - only 7.5% of Africa's population are fully vaccinated, according to WHO.

These African countries are offering boosters to adults after they receive a full dose of a vaccine:

** Egypt approved on Dec. 16 a booster shot for those who received their second shot at least six months ago. It had earlier approved boosters for the most vulnerable groups.

** Morocco, which has administered the most doses in Africa, started giving a third dose in October.

** Nigeria started to offer booster shots from Dec. 10 to those fully vaccinated.

** South Africa started offering booster shots of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from Dec.24.

** Tunisia (5 months after second dose).

** Zambia started administering booster jabs as of Dec. 27 to over-18s, prioritising health workers and later those with health conditions that made them vulnerable.

ASIA, MIDDLE EAST

** India will start giving booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers from Jan. 10 as cases of the Omicron variant are rising across the country.

** Kuwait will require incoming travellers to have the booster shot if more than nine months have passed since their vaccination

These countries are offering boosters to adults after they receive a full dose:

** Bahrain (Sputnik V, all over-18s at least six months after second dose); Cambodia (AstraZeneca); Indonesia (health workers only, wider population planned in 2022); Israel (all over-12s; health ministry recommended a fourth dose to over-60s and those who received a booster shot at least four months ago); Malaysia (over-18s; mandatory for over-60s, those vaccinated with Sinovac, and high-risk groups); Philippines (halved to three months the waiting time for a booster dose); Singapore (booster gap reduced to 5 months); South Korea (reduced the booster gap for all adults to three months from four-to-five); Taiwan (booster gap reduced to 5 months); Thailand (AstraZeneca or mRNA-type booster shots to people who were administered Sinovac brand, second dose after 3 months); Turkey; UAE (mandatory for people inoculated with Sinopharm vaccine).

These countries are offering boosters to people with weak immune systems, the elderly or vulnerable:

** Bhutan (over-65s and older, as well as priority groups such as health workers, sufferers from chronic medical problems among others); (China; Hong Kong; Japan (started administering boosters to health care workers in early Dec., will offer shots to elderly as of January, after 6 months from last dose vs 8 previously).

AUSTRALIA began administering Pfizer COVID booster shots in November to fully vaccinated adults. It cut the time interval for booster shots to five from six months.

LATIN & CENTRAL AMERICA

These countries are offering boosters to adults after they receive a full dose:

** Brazil; Panama (cut the rollout time for boosters to three from six months for over-16s); Uruguay (offers a Pfizer dose for those fully vaccinated with Sinovac).

These countries are offering boosters only to the immunosuppressed:

** Ecuador (boosters for general population planned from January 2022)

These are offering boosters to elderly, vulnerable and at-risk people:

** Chile; Brazil; Dominican Republic, El Salvador (elderly, health workers, people with underlying health conditions);

** Mexico plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses soon, beginning with elderly people.

(Compiled by Dagmarah Mackos, Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Catherine Evans/Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong retailers forge new path without mainland Chinese tourists

    Three years of democracy protests followed by a pandemic have devastated Hong Kong retailers who had grown used to relying on cash from mainland Chinese tourists.

  • Hit and run crash involving officer near 26th Ave. & Bethany Home

    Police are looking for a hit and run driver that left a Phoenix motorcycle officer in serious condition near 26th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

  • FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson

    * A young Wilson lost most of his vision in his right eye when it was cut by a fish's fin. * For his book "Pheidole in the New World," a study of ants, Wilson did all 5,000 drawings himself, Harvard magazine said. * Wilson grew up in the Southern Baptist church and eventually came to think of himself not as an atheist or agnostic but as a "provisional deist" who is "willing to accept the possibility that there is some kind of intelligent force beyond our current understanding".

  • 2021 was a massive year for electric cars. 2022 will be even bigger.

    Next year, you'll be able to choose from around 40 electric models, more than ever before. But the electric revolution is just getting started.

  • What have we learned in 2021 about COVID vaccines? Peoria doctor answers

    Studies show COVID-19 boosters help against coronavirus variants. A Peoria doctor candidly answers questions about pandemic.

  • Asheville commission calls for a moratorium on homeless camp clearing amid COVID, cold

    Members of an Asheville commission have requested that the city put a stop to all homeless encampment clearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Discovery Business in Poland Saved as President Vetoes Controversial Media Bill

    Discovery Inc will not have to sell its Polish business after all. On Monday, President Andrzej Duda vetoed a controversial media bill that was passed in the Polish parliament earlier this month that would have forced the U.S. giant to sell its business in the country. Known as Lex TVN, the bill was designed to […]

  • People Line Up Outside COVID-19 Testing Center in Xi'an, China, on Christmas Day

    People queued outside a COVID-19 testing center in Xi’an, China, on Christmas Day, December 25, footage shared on Instagram shows.Officials in the city ordered a strict lockdown on December 22, due to an increase in the number of reported COVID cases, Channel News Asia reported.This footage was published by Kay Kusanmi on Instagram. Credit: Kay Kusanmi via Storyful

  • Polish president says he vetoed media law

    Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles' worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw's key ally, the United States. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament this month, the legislation would have tightened rules around foreign ownership of media, specifically affecting the ability of news channel TVN24, owned by U.S. media company Discovery Inc, to operate. "I believe that generally limiting the possibility of holding shares or stocks in media companies is sensible when it comes to foreign capital ... I share the opinion that it should be introduced in Poland, but for the future," Duda said.

  • RS Recommends: The Best Face Masks for Travel and Long Flights

    As travel opens up, having a breathable face mask on-hand is essential, especially on planes and public transport. Here are some of our most comfortable picks

  • The #1 Best Tea to Fight Aging, Say Experts

    There are plenty of reasons to consider adding a cup of tea to your daily routine. In addition to its calming effect and soothing taste, tea boasts a long list of impressive health-related benefits. It can boost brain health, lower bad cholesterol, and reduce cancer risk, to name a few.Sipping a glass of antioxidant-rich tea can also help you turn back the clock, but not every tea has the same anti-aging properties. What then is considered the best tea to drink to combat aging? According to a gr

  • Support for Japan PM up as voters welcome his COVID measures

    Nearly two-thirds of Japanese voters support Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, with the public welcoming his anti-coronavirus measures, including temporary border closure to new foreign entrants, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday. Support for Kishida's cabinet rose to 65%, up by 4 percentage points from the previous survey a month ago, the newspaper said. In the latest poll taken from Friday to Sunday, 61% of those surveyed evaluated positively Kishida's anti-coronavirus steps, the highest figure since the Nikkei started asking the public's views on the government's coronavirus response in February 2020.

  • Israeli hospital aims to start study of efficacy of fourth COVID-19 shot, report says

    A hospital in Israel is set to administer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine jab on Monday to 150 health care workers to see how effective and safe another shot may be as cases continue to surge, a report said.

  • 3 Stocks that Beat the Market in 2021 and Could Do It Again in 2022

    When looking for investment ideas for 2022, it pays to look at those stocks that have beaten the market in 2021. Savvy investors know that winners tend to keep on winning, so picking stocks that are already in the market-beating category can increase your odds of investing success.

  • Major College Football Coach Asks Santa (Twitter) For A Quarterback

    "Craigslist not good enough for you?" one fan cracked at Wyoming's Craig Bohl.

  • Omicron spreads rapidly throughout nation

    Dr. Anthony Fauci called the variant “extraordinarily contagious,” saying he expects cases to rise much higher.

  • Some pastors in Germany promote COVID shots

    Some pastors in Germany promote COVID shots

  • S.Korea authorises emergency use of Pfizer's oral coronavirus treatment

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea authorised for emergency use Pfizer's antiviral pills targeting COVID-19 as the first of its kind to be introduced in South Korea, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Monday. South Korea restored tough distancing curbs last week after easing them in November, after a series of record daily new infections and serious cases stretched medical services, despite a vaccination rate of over 92% for those aged 18 or older. Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment, called Paxlovid, is "expected to help prevent serious deterioration of patients admitted to residential treatment centers or being treated at home," by diversifying coronavirus treatments beyond injections currently used in the field, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a press briefing.

  • Do you have symptoms of the flu or COVID-19? Here is how you can tell the difference.

    The flu and COVID-19 share several common symptoms. Here's a look at how to differentiate the two viruses and how they affect your body.

  • Fauci signals support for domestic air travel vaccine mandate as 'extraordinarily contagious' Omicron spreads

    "A vaccine requirement for a person getting on the plane is just another level of getting people to have a mechanism that would spur them to get vaccinated," Fauci said.