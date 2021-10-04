Factbox-Countries weigh need for booster COVID-19 shots

An Israeli woman receives a third shot of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Tel Aviv
Reuters Staff
·4 min read

By Reuters Staff

(Reuters) - Many countries are preparing to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available, but there is no consensus among scientists that they are necessary and the World Health Organization wants the most vulnerable people worldwide to be fully vaccinated first.

The following outlines some of the options countries and regions are considering on the issue:

NORTH AMERICA

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sept. 24 backed a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older, some adults with underlying medical conditions and some adults in high-risk working and institutional settings.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending booster shots of an authorized mRNA vaccine to those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

EUROPE

The European Union's drug regulator recommended on Oct. 4 a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines for those with a severely weakened immune system, but left it to member states to decide if the wider population should get a booster.

Several EU member states have already launched their own booster campaigns before the long-awaited EMA guidance.

Recent supply contracts with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have included the potential for the bloc to buy booster shots.

These European countries are offering boosters to people after they received a full dose of a vaccine:

** Austria (wider rollout to start on Oct. 17); Czech Republic; Hungary; Russia; Romania (only boosters from Pfizer or Moderna were approved); Serbia; Slovakia

These countries are offering boosters to people with weak immune systems, the elderly or vulnerable:

** Belgium (mRNA); Bulgaria (recommended for front-line medics, immunosuppressed people, living in care homes and over 65); Britain (mRNA); Denmark; Finland (may expand to other Finns later in the autumn); France; Germany (mRNA); Ireland; Italy; Lithuania; Netherlands; Poland; Slovenia; Spain; Sweden (larger population to get a jab in 2022)

AFRICA

** Morocco, which administered the most doses in Africa, will soon start giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Oct. 1

** Tunisia (for people over 75)

ASIA, MIDDLE EAST

These countries are offering boosters to people after they received a full dose of a vaccine:

** Bahrain (Sputnik V, all over-18s at least six months after second dose); Cambodia (AstraZeneca); Indonesia (administered to health workers only, for wider population planned in 2022); Israel (all over-12s); South Korea (initial doses to high-risk groups or people with weakened immune systems); Turkey; Thailand (AstraZeneca or mRNA-type booster shots to people who were administered Sinovac brand); UAE (mandatory for people inoculated with Sinopharm vaccine)

These countries are offering boosters to people with weak immune systems, the elderly or vulnerable:

** China; Singapore

LATIN & CENTRAL AMERICA

These countries are offering boosters to people after they received full dose of a vaccine:

** Uruguay (offers a Pfizer dose for those fully vaccinated with Sinovac's vaccine)

These countries are offering boosters only to the immunosuppressed:

** Ecuador, Panama

These are offering boosters to the elderly, vulnerable and at-risk people:

** Chile; Brazil (all people over 60-years-old and healthcare workers); Dominican Republic, El Salvador

COMPANIES

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized on Sept. 22 a booster dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older, all people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are regularly exposed to the virus.

The FDA authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc on Aug. 13 for people with compromised immune systems.

An advisory panel of FDA experts will also hold meetings later in October to discuss authorizing booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, the regulator said on Oct. 1.

Pfizer and BioNtech also submitted data for COVID-19 vaccine booster authorization to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Moderna said on Sept. 3 it had asked the EU drugs regulator for conditional approval of a booster shot of its vaccine at a 50 microgram dose, or half the dosage of its two-shot vaccine.

The company also said it had completed data submission for the use of a booster dose to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On Aug. 5, Moderna said its COVID-19 shot was about 93% effective four to six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the 94% efficacy reported in its original clinical trial.

AstraZeneca said it was looking into how long the vaccine's protection lasts and if a booster dose would be needed.

(Compiled by Dagmarah Mackos, Veronica Snoj, Filipe Braganca; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Constipation drug 'could boost memory after just six days'

    A drug used to treat constipation could boost a person's memory after just six days, a study by the University of Oxford suggests.

  • A New York healthcare worker who was just fired for refusing the COVID-19 shot says she wouldn't get it even if God said 'you must take this vaccine'

    "God could come down and say to me, 'You must take this vaccine.' And I'd be like, 'Sorry, Charlie,'" said Karen Roses, who was fired after New York's mandate went into effect.

  • COVID: Priest saddened church follower hospitalised after taking ivermectin

    The parish priest of Church of the Risen Christ on Monday night (4 October) said he was saddened by reports that one of the church followers had been hospitalised after consuming antiparasitic drug ivermectin to prevent COVID-19 infection, and cautioned against using such unproven therapies.

  • Experts Explain When Some Individuals May Need to Mix and Match COVID-19 Vaccines

    Here's why experts say you shouldn't get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if you primarily had a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine series first.

  • Florida nurse fired after posting photos of baby born with birth defect on social media

    Sierra Samuels, who was a nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, shared photos of a newborn with a birth defect that causes the baby's intestines to protrude from the body.

  • A Connecticut doctor who gave patients blank, signed COVID-19 exemption forms has surrendered her medical license

    The doctor had instructed her patients to "keep blank copies for yourself for future use" and said "let freedom ring!"

  • India's Divi's Labs hits record high on Merck's positive trial data for COVID-19 drug

    Shares of India's Divi's Laboratories Ltd, which makes the main ingredient of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral pill, soared 10% on Monday, after the pharmaceutical giant reported positive clinical trial results for the drug. Global drugmaker Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics on Friday said molnupiravir could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to the data released by the companies hailed as a "potential breakthrough" by experts. The news sent Divi shares up as much as 10% to a record high, which boosted the Nifty Pharma Index 2.4% to an all time peak.

  • Today 's Dylan Dreyer Introduces 3rd Baby, Russell, as He Continues NICU Stay

    The Today show meteorologist Dylan Drewer introduced fans to her third baby boy, Russell, as he continues his hospital stay in a NICU.

  • Thailand joins Asian nations in rush to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's government is in talks with Merck & Co to buy 200,000 courses of its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 treatment, the latest Asian nation to scramble for supplies of the drug after lagging behind Western countries for vaccines. Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, told Reuters that Thailand is currently working on a purchasing agreement for the antiviral drug, known as molnupiravir. South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia said they are also in talks to buy the potential treatment, while the Philippines, which is running a trial on the pill, said it hopes its domestic study would allow access to the treatment.

  • Daughter of Jane Roe Has 'No Regrets' About Never Meeting Her Birth Mother After Landmark Abortion Case

    "She didn't deserve to meet me," Shelley Lynn Thornton said of birth mother Norma McCorvey in a clip from her first television interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis

  • People's bodies now run cooler than 'normal' – even in the Bolivian Amazon

    Tsimane children look out over the Maniqui River, in the Bolivian Amazon. Michael Gurven, CC BY-NDFeeling under the weather? Chances are you or your doctor will grab a thermometer, take your temperature and hope for the familiar 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius) everyone recognizes as “normal.” But what is normal and why does it matter? Despite the fixation on 98.6 F, clinicians recognize that there is no single universal “normal” body temperature for everyone at all times. Throughout

  • Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

    Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, there are constant reminders for most New England states of just how vicious the delta variant of COVID-19 is. Hospitals across the region are seeing full intensive care units and staff shortages are starting to affect care. “I think it’s clearly frustrating for all of us,” said Michael Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation who monitors COVID-19 statistics for the state.

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • 7 major myths about your sleep

    No, you don't eat spiders at night and weighted blankets aren't a cure-all for sleep issues—and other common sleep myths, debunked.

  • Sugar substitutes: Is one better or worse for diabetes? For weight loss? An expert explains

    Sugar and artificial sweeteners comes in many shapes and colors. New Africa/Shutterstock.comWandering through the grocery store, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the numerous brands and health claims on the dozens of sugar substitutes. It can be particularly confusing for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes who must keep their blood sugar in check and control their weight. With the growing diabetes and obesity epidemic, there has been increasing awareness around the use of added sugars in foods.

  • Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation

    The COVID-19 patient's health was deteriorating quickly at a Michigan hospital, but he was having none of the doctor's diagnosis. Such exchanges have become all-too-common for medical workers who are growing weary of COVID-19 denial and misinformation that have made it exasperating to treat unvaccinated patients during the delta-driven surge. The Associated Press asked six doctors from across the country to describe the types of misinformation and denial they see on a daily basis and how they respond to it.

  • Ron DeSantis's wife diagnosed with breast cancer: 'She will never, never, never give up'

    Florida's first lady is battling breast cancer in the "most difficult test of her life," Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday.

  • In Alaska's COVID Crisis, Doctors Must Decide Who Lives and Who Dies

    ANCHORAGE — There was one bed coming available in the intensive care unit in Alaska’s largest hospital. It was the middle of the night, and the hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, had been hit with a deluge of coronavirus patients. Doctors now had a choice to make: Several more patients at the hospital, most of them with COVID-19, were in line to take that last ICU spot. But there was also someone from one of the state’s isolated rural communities who needed to be flown in f

  • Louisiana's largest health system is making employees pay $200 a month if they want their unvaccinated spouses to remain insured

    Ochsner Health, which is based in the Southeast, said it's introducing an insurance surcharge for the unvaccinated spouses of staff in 2022.

  • What the surgeon who pulled John Hinckley's bullet out of Ronald Reagan's chest remembers

    With John Hinckley's bullet still lodged in his chest, President Ronald Reagan was rushed to George Washington University Hospital, which is about nine minutes from the Hilton hotel where he'd been shot. One of the surgeons who met him there was Dr. Benjamin Aaron, then chief of cardiothoracic surgery at GWU. It's a decision that proved crucial, and now, four decades later, Aaron recounted those moments to ABC News as Hinckley is poised for a potential release from his remaining court-ordered restrictions by June of next year.