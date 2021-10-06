Factbox-How COVID-19 in Southeast Asia is threatening global supply chains

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers in protective suits disinfect a street, in the Tucheng district of New Taipei City
·3 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia have hurt factory activity across industries, threatening the region's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and disrupting global supplies of goods such as apparels, automobiles, and electronics.

Coronavirus curbs have led companies to shut factories and suspend or reduce operations at a time when Asia's manufacturing sector is already grappling with rising raw material costs and signs of a slowing Chinese economy.

Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand are three of the region's major manufacturing hubs and produce goods for some of the world's largest consumer brands.

VIETNAM

A coronavirus wave since April forced Vietnam's largest cities and industrial hubs to impose strict lockdowns, prompting electronics, apparel and footwear manufacturers to suspend or reduce operations. The restrictions have been eased in recent weeks.

The outbreak initially hit northern industrial areas, where suppliers for Apple, Samsung and other global tech firms are located.

In May, the northern province of Bac Giang ordered four industrial parks, including three that house production facilities of Taiwan's Foxconn, to temporarily shut down.

The outbreak spread further south and, in July, Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring industrial provinces imposed strict lockdown measures.

That month, Taiwan's Pou Chen Corp, which makes footwear for Nike and Adidas, suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City and Changshin Vietnam, a South Korean firm manufacturing shoes for Nike, shut three of its factories.

Nike has cut its fiscal 2022 sales expectations and warned of holiday delays. Buyers of Apple's new iPhone 13 are facing longer-than-expected delivery times because of the outbreak in Vietnam, where components for the device's new camera module are assembled.

The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association said several international fashion brands have shifted their orders away from Vietnam and 60% of apparel and footwear makers in the country have been fined for slow deliveries.

MALAYSIA

Several automakers and semiconductor companies have said in recent months that pandemic-related disruptions in Malaysia were hitting supply chains.

Malaysia imposed a lockdown in June as infections hit record levels but has gradually eased restrictions on manufacturing since July.

Curbs in Malaysia, which supplies about 67% of the global rubber glove market, also forced many glove makers to suspend operations in June and July.

Malaysia is home to factories serving semiconductor makers such as Europe's STMicroelectronics and Infineon, as well as major carmakers including Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co.

STMicroelectronics said in July it temporarily closed its assembly plant in Malaysia for 11 days due to the coronavirus.

German chipmaker Infineon said in August the firm will take a hit in the high double-digit million euros from shutdowns at its Malaysia plant.

That same month, Ford Motor Co said it would temporarily shutter the U.S. plant that builds its best-selling pickup truck due to a semiconductor-related parts shortage caused by the Malaysian outbreak.

THAILAND

Thailand imposed tougher restrictions in July and August in high-risk provinces including Bangkok.

To avoid the factory shutdowns seen elsewhere in Southeast Asia, the government adopted "bubble and seal" measures, whereby confirmed COVID-19 cases are sent for treatment and close contacts isolated from the other workers.

But several companies have had to temporarily close operations for deep cleaning after COVID-19 cases in recent months, including Charoen Pokphand Foods, Thai Plastic Industrial, and Soomboon Advance Technology.

In July, Toyota halted vehicle production at three of its Thai plants due to parts shortages caused by the pandemic..

Thailand is Asia's fourth-largest autos assembly and export hub for some of the world’s largest carmakers such as Toyota and Honda.

A shortage of migrant workers, due to strict border controls, infections and quarantines, has also hit food and rubber production.

Siam Agro-Food Industry, a Thai processed fruit exporter, has only been able to fill 400 of the 550 roles it has available as workers, who returned to their home countries, are unable to enter Thailand due to border closures.

(Reporting by Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur and Orathai Sriring in Bangkok; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California lawmakers aim to ban offshore drilling after spill

    Democratic members of Congress from California seized on the oil spill off the state's coast to promote federal legislation to ban all offshore oil drilling, as investigators searched for what caused the pipeline to burst. The spill follows dozens of incidents in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida, which slammed into the U.S. Gulf in late August and damaged rigs and pipelines.

  • UK's Ocado invests in Wayve for autonomous grocery deliveries

    British online grocer Ocado is investing 10 million pounds ($13.6 million) in self-driving technology startup Wayve and a partnership to develop autonomous grocery deliveries that can handle tough traffic on busy city streets. Wayve's technology will be used in a 12-month autonomous delivery trial using a number of Ocado delivery vans on busy London routes, with a human driver overseeing the tests, the two companies said on Wednesday. "This is a recognition that we're uniquely positioned to build a technology than can deliver for the last-mile delivery space as well adapt and scale globally," said Alex Kendall, CEO of London-based Wayve.

  • Dam disasters were wake up call for Brazil's Vale, CEO says

    After two deadly dam disasters that made Vale SA a pariah of the global green movement, Brazil's largest mining company is striving to put the environment and climate at the heart of its business, Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo told Reuters. Bartolomeo, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Impact conference, said the disasters - which killed nearly 300 people and caused huge environmental damage in Brazil - were a wake up call that forced the company to think differently. Beyond improving safety, it helped Vale reconsider its wider role too, according to Bartolomeo.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Chinese TikTokers are visiting Evergrande sites with drones to investigate if the company is resuming construction on its real estate projects

    Some TikTok used drones to hover over Evergrande work sites to record footage and check if workers were present.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • Despite Exodus of Empty Containers, US Exports Are Hitting New Highs

    "Our largest export commodity continues to be air" is a frequent saying of Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. That's certainly true at his port, where exports are containerized. Far more empty boxes leave than full ones, so they can be reloaded quickly in Asia. But look at the big picture and U.S. exports are actually rising — and on track for a record year. It's just that more exports are being loaded aboard tankers and dry cargo vessels as opposed to container ships. T

  • German economy heading for sharp slowdown as confidence plunges in vital car industry

    The engine of the German economy stuttered in September after prolonged shortages caused confidence in the world’s largest car making industry to plunge.

  • Which Countries Are Using Cryptocurrency the Most?

    Development in the ongoing saga of Bitcoin and its many competitors and copycats in the $2.22 trillion global cryptocurrency market seems to never stop. Even so, just a tiny fraction of Americans...

  • Australia's trade surplus surprises with record high on commodity demand

    Australia's trade surplus unexpectedly grew to a record in August as strength in liquefied natural gas and coal exports more than offset a pullback in iron ore prices, a windfall to mining profits and tax receipts. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed the surplus on international trade jumped to A$15.1 billion ($11.0 billion) in August, from A$12.7 billion the month before. Exports climbed 4.1% in the month to A$48.5 billion led by LNG, hard coking coal and thermal coal, courtesy of strong energy demand in Asia.

  • Europe’s messy transition to clean energy is making some investors very rich

    Politicians and climate hawks hailed renewables as a savior. But it is natural gas and crude that are having their day now.

  • Natural gas price surge puts new focus on LNG

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsA new analysis argues U.S. domestic natural gas prices are no longer untethered from the growth of liquefied natural gas exports.Driving the news: The Center for Strategic and International Studies' Nikos Tsafos points out that for most of the five years since U.S. LNG exports began, there was basically no relation to prices. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But that's no longer true."In Q3 2021, however, there was stro

  • OPEC Is Lifting Oil and Gas Again. 5 Stocks to Play the Rising Prices.

    Oil and gas prices shot to new highs after OPEC stuck to its plan to gradually resume production. Pioneer Natural Resources, Diamondback, Devon Energy, Equinor, and Gazprom still look attractive.

  • Global Energy Crisis Is the First of Many in the Clean-Power Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from the U.K. to Chi

  • Auto sales nosedive in Q3 as inventories dwindle, supply shortages worsen

    U.S. car sales have dipped to levels not seen since the Great Recession as ongoing supply shortages hamper automotive production worldwide, strangling inventories while dealers attempt to salvage whatever revenue they can by increasing margins on the few vehicles they're able to stock. While some have been quick to point fingers at electric vehicles and other high-tech offerings, the shortage hasn't really discriminated. Retail customers stayed home unless they absolutely had to and rental fleet demand plummeted to nearly zero as vacationers and business travelers canceled in droves.

  • India warns of possible power shortages

    India is facing possible energy supply problems in the coming months due to coal shortages and a post-pandemic surge in demand, the power minister said in a report published Tuesday.

  • Wolfspeed CEO says its $1B Utica factory is central to its growth plans

    Cree —which renamed itself Wolfspeed this morning — is making a $1 billion bet on the future of electronics with its factory near Utica. And it just announced a deal to supply a major customer.

  • Air show coming to No. Colorado Regional Airport

    Air show coming to No. Colorado Regional Airport

  • Goldman Joins Chorus Calling for Higher Oil Demand for Power Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees an extra 650,000 barrels a day of crude demand later this year as utilities wrestling high natural gas prices switch to oil to fire power plants, head of energy research, Damien Courvalin said on Bloomberg TV Monday. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Austral

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $173M Contract to Modify F/A-18 Aircraft

    Boeing (BA), through this contract, can procure aircraft armament equipment (AAE) to support the production and delivery of the 78 F/A-18E/F aircraft