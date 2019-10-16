FACTBOX-How Democrats did on crowded presidential debate stage

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren drew the most darts on Tuesday from her fellow Democrats in the fourth 2020 presidential debate, with her steady rise in opinion polls making her a target from rivals also trying to break out in the race.

Warren, standing at the center of the debate stage with former Vice President Joe Biden, the other leading contender, was not fazed by the extra attention.

The debate took place exactly three weeks after the start of an impeachment inquiry against Republican President Donald Trump, who took a verbal beating from Democrats over his attempts to persuade Ukraine to launch an investigation into Biden.

Only 12 of the 19 Democrats seeking the party's nomination qualified for the Ohio debate. Here is a look at how each of the top candidates did:





JOE BIDEN

Biden saw the silver lining of a more competitive race: Warren, his closest challenger for the No. 1 spot, drew more attacks from lower-polling candidates, allowing Biden to stay above the fray.

The former U.S. senator from Delaware bragged about being the only Democratic presidential candidate with the ability to achieve his goals in Washington, and he accused Warren and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of being vague about how they would pay for their healthcare overhaul.

Biden was authoritative in discussing Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria and reforming the Supreme Court.

"I’m going to say something that is probably going to offend some people here, but I'm the only one on this stage who's gotten anything really big done," Biden said.

He avoided any major embarrassments over his son Hunter's role in the Trump impeachment inquiry. Trump has made the unsubstantiated allegation that Biden improperly tried to aid Hunter Biden's business interests in Ukraine.

"My son did nothing wrong," Biden said early in the debate. "I did nothing wrong."





CORY BOOKER

Booker recently got the $1.7 million his campaign said he needed to stay in the race, but he failed to secure a breakout moment during Tuesday's debate.

The U.S. senator from New Jersey, who hovers slightly over 1% in opinion polls, played it safe in Ohio, stressing a positive message over attacks on his rivals. He urged fellow Democrats to stay focused on beating Trump in November 2020.

"I have seen this script before," Booker said. "It didn't work in 2016, and it will be a disaster for us in 2020."

Even as he supported the launch of impeachment proceedings, Booker said the process of investigating Trump's actions should play out by the book.

"I share the same sense of urgency of everybody on this stage. I understand the outrage that we all feel," he said. "But we have to conduct this process in a way that is honorable, that brings our country together, doesn't rip us apart."

PETE BUTTIGIEG

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has offered himself as the moderate alternative to Biden and came into the debate with a clear game plane to attack Warren, the leading progressive candidate.

Buttigieg was the first of several candidates to challenge Warren over how she will pay for her Medicare for All plan, based on the existing government-run Medicare program for Americans 65 and older. She refused to say whether she would have to raise taxes on middle-class families and instead said they would see no rise in overall costs.

“Well, we heard it tonight, a yes or no question that didn't get a yes or no answer," he said of Warren.

"This is why people here in the Midwest are so frustrated with Washington in general and Capitol Hill in particular. Your signature, Senator, is to have a plan for everything. Except this,” said Buttigieg, whose healthcare plan keeps private insurance in place for those who want it.

Buttigieg also tussled with former congressman Beto O’Rourke. Buttigieg has labeled as unrealistic the idea that the federal government should force gun owners to turn over their high-powered assault rifles. O'Rourke has said Democrats should show courage in pushing for gun reforms.

“I don’t need lessons from you on courage, political or personal,” Buttigieg said during the debate.





JULIAN CASTRO

Castro did not repeat his strategy of going after Biden as he did during the September debate. This time around, he spoke relatively little at all.