Factbox-What does Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink do?

FILE PHOTO: Musk waves during news conference at SpaceX Starbase in Brownsville, Texas
1
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Neuralink, the Elon Musk company that Reuters reported on Monday is the target of a federal investigation over its animal trial program, has been trying to develop a brain chip that would enable the paralyzed to walk and the blind to see.

Here is more on what Neuralink does.

WHAT IS NEURALINK DEVELOPING?

Founded in 2016 by Musk and a group of engineers, Neuralink is building a brain chip interface that can be implanted within the skull, which it says could eventually help disabled patients to move and communicate again, and also restore vision.

Neuralink's device has a chip that processes and transmits neural signals that could be transmitted to devices like a computer or a phone.

The company hopes that a person would potentially be able to control a mouse, keyboard or other computer functions like text messaging with their thoughts.

"First @Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs," Musk said in April 2021.

Neuralink also believes its device will eventually be able to restore neural activity inside the body, allowing those with spinal cord injuries to move limbs. The San Francisco and Austin-based company also aspires to cure neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's and dementia.

WHAT PROGRESS HAS NEURALINK MADE?

Neuralink has produced several examples of testing aspects of its technology successfully on animals, including a video in 2021 that showed a macaque playing a simple videogame after being implanted with a brain chip. In a presentation webcast last week, the company showcased improvements in the speed and capabilities of the chip.

Neuralink has yet to secure U.S. regulatory approval to move to human trials - unlike competitor Synchron, which has less ambitious goals for its medical advances. Neuralink has missed Musk's publicly stated deadlines to start human trials and this year submitted its application to the Food and Drug Administration to begin them. Musk said last week he believes Neuralink can start human clinical trials in six months.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Rachael Levy in Washington; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Former Education Secretary King named SUNY chancellor

    Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. has been appointed chancellor of the State University of New York, the nation's largest university system, SUNY announced Monday. King is scheduled to begin in January at a salary of a $750,000. The appointment marks a return to New York for King, who was the state's education commissioner during the contentious rollout of the Common Core learning standards meant to elevate K-12 academics across states.

  • Judge to rule whether teen accused of Black Bob Park murder will face adult charges

    Seven teens were charged in the murder at Black Bob Park in Olathe this spring. The district attorney initially filed motions to charge them as adults, excluding two 13-year-olds, who weren’t old enough under state law.

  • SAIC Tops Q3 Backed By New Business Wins, On-Contract Growth; Boosts FY23 Top-Line Outlook

    Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) reported a 1% revenue growth year-on-year in the third quarter of FY23 to $1.91 billion, beating the consensus of $1.87 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat the consensus of $1.74. Adjusted operating margin expanded by 50 bps to 7.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was flattish at 8.9%. SAIC generated $122 million in free cash flow and held $53 million in cash and equivalents. Net bookings for the quarter were $2.0 billion, reflecting a book-to-bill ra

  • 'Possible' Bomb Reported on UK-Bound Flight

    The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Prague.

  • UBS Says Investors Looking For Yield Should Explore This Country's 84-Stock Index

    Investors looking for a bull market have found one in Brazil, where the benchmark 84-stock Bovespa Index, best known as Ibovespa, is up 5.89% year to date here in early December, a welcome alternative to the 20% loss U.S. stocks … Continue reading → The post UBS Says Investors Looking For Yield Should Explore This Country's 84-Stock Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 12 Best Media Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best media stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Media Stocks To Buy Now. Over the past few years, the media industry has undergone a fair amount of change. […]

  • Miami hoping tough 49ers loss prepares it for the postseason

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The biggest thing Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted out of Miami's matchup against San Francisco, besides a win, was for his team to experience a playoff atmosphere. Most of the players on the Dolphins roster have never played in a playoff game, but Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers gave them a glimpse at what to expect as they push toward the postseason. ''The idea is to lay it all out on the line for each other and then deal with the consequences,'' McDaniel said.

  • DRIED UP: In California, desalination offers only partial solution to growing drought

    The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health, agriculture and entire ways of life. DRIED UP is examining the dire effects of the drought on the states most affected — as well as the solutions Americans are embracing. As water in the Western U.S. becomes an increasingly…

  • Woman Says She And Sons Were Trapped In Their Home During Hurricane Ian, She Thought They Were Going To Die

    Danielle says she decided to stay in her home with her two sons with disabilities when Hurricane Ian hit the Florida coast. However, she says she quickly regretted her decision. “I have never been so terrified in my life, thinking that we were all going to die,” Danielle says. “We were trapped with nowhere to go.” Danielle says the water quickly started to rise in her home, getting as high as the window, while it covered her neighborhood. “I felt like I was going to be the reason that we didn’t survive,” she says. In the video above, Danielle describes the emotional journey she went through the day the hurricane hit and what she did to keep herself and her sons alive. On Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Overcoming Disaster,” hear why Danielle says she’s still struggling and has “tremendous” guilt. Plus, a family who survived a tornado shares how it continues to affect them almost 10 years later. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Family Says Son Was Never The Same After He Was Pulled From The Rubble Of A Tornado At 9 Years Old TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Hertz to pay $168 million in bogus theft settlement

    Hertz says it will pay approximately $168 million by the end of the year to settle the majority of the lawsuits brought against the rental car company by some of its customers who were wrongly accused of stealing cars they had rented. In April Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr, who took over the role in February, said that he was working to fix a glitch in the company's systems that led to the incidents. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said Monday that the settlement of 364 pending claims related to vehicle theft reporting would bring resolution to more than 95% of the pending theft reporting claims.

  • This Apple Watch Hidden Feature Is So Practical, It’s Almost Hard To Believe Most People Don’t Know It

    One day while messing around with my Apple Watch Series 3, I came across this unknown icon in the Control Center. I really couldn’t tell exactly what it was, but it looked like a camera on its side. Of course, I proceeded to press the button and I can’t tell you this Apple Watch hidden […]

  • Dr. Fauci is open to more school shutdowns? You’ve got to be kidding me.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments seem especially tone deaf after studies have shown just how damaging school shutdowns have been on America's children.

  • Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

    SimpleImages / GettyThe fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus

  • How to shift midlife weight gain for good

    “Middle-aged spread is a myth!” screamed headlines last year, after a study by an international team of researchers revealed that the body’s metabolism doesn’t actually slow down until we reach our 60s.

  • I Had Korean Double Eyelid Surgery at 18. I Look Back Now with Regret.

    Years after going under the knife, writer Iris Kim examines her complicated relationship with Korean plastic surgery and impossible standards of beauty.

  • Oops! 57 crazy Black Friday deals Amazon forgot to end

    Black Friday is behind us, and Cyber Monday is now over. If you followed all of the coverage from BGR Deals, you undoubtedly scored plenty … The post Oops! 57 crazy Black Friday deals Amazon forgot to end appeared first on BGR.

  • Medicare Part B Costs Are Shrinking. Here's What You'll Pay In 2023

    Millions of older Americans rely on Medicare for health coverage. While Medicare Part A, which covers hospital care, is free for most enrollees, Part B, which covers outpatient services, comes at a cost. Specifically, enrollees pay a monthly premium for Part B -- either a standard premium or a standard premium plus a surcharge, depending on income.

  • How Sleep Experts Get Through The Day When They're Sleep-Deprived

    Feeling exhausted today? Here's what the pros do after a night of little or no rest.

  • California senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges this winter

    Hospitalizations among those 70 and older have surpassed the summer peak. Coronavirus cases for all age groups are up nearly 50% in just one week.

  • Beyond the Tripledemic: Las Vegas Strip Faces a New Health Crisis

    Dr. Sandra Bonat, pediatric advisor at VIPStar Network, answered TheStreet's questions about the looming health situation in Las Vegas.