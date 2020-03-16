FACTBOX-The economic remedies for the coronavirus

(Updates BOJ, ECB, Italy, EU)

March 15 (Reuters) - Policymakers and government leaders have taken a range of approaches to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus. Here is a list of how some of the world's biggest economies and economic blocs have reacted.





UNITED STATES

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates back to near zero, restarted bond buying and launched other measures from its crisis-era toolkit, along with other central banks, to put the floor under a rapidly disintegrating global economy assailed by efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed also encouraged banks to use the trillions of dollars in equity and liquid assets built up as capital buffers since the financial crisis to lend to business and households whose balance sheets and lives have been upended by the virus.

The central banks of the United States, the euro zone, Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland agreed on Sunday to offer three-month credit in U.S. dollars on a regular basis and at a rate cheaper than usual.

The U.S. Treasury Department will defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted, aiming to provide more than $200 billion of additional liquidity to the economy.

The Small Business Administration will also provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the coronavirus.

Earlier, Trump signed a $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat the spread of the virus and develop vaccines for the highly contagious disease.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

The ECB made it clear it would not tolerate "unwarranted" increases in borrowing costs and it was ready to buy more sovereign debt to allow governments to borrow on the cheap as they ramp up spending to combat the epidemic.

The ECB will also provide banks with loans at a rate as low as minus 0.75%, below the -0.5% deposit rate, and increase bond purchases by 120 billion euros this year with a focus on corporate debt. The ECB's bank supervisory arm will let euro zone banks fall short of some key capital and cash requirements, to keep credit flowing to the economy.

But unlike its U.S. and British counterparts, it did not cut rates, instead pointed the finger at euro zone governments to do more.

CHINA

China earmarked 110.5 billion yuan ($15.9 billion) to fight the epidemic. Beijing has ramped up funding support for virus-hit regions and the central bank has cut several key rates, including the benchmark lending rate, and has urged banks to give cheap loans and payment relief to exposed companies.

China will modify the environmental supervision of companies to help the resumption of production disrupted by the coronavirus epidemic, giving firms more time to rectify environmental problems.

ITALY

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said the government's planned economic support package would total some 25 billion euros ($28 billion) to ensure that companies and workers were helped through the crisis.

He said the package would provide extra funding for the health system as well as a mix of measures to help companies and households including freezing tax and loan payments and boosting unemployment benefits to ensure no jobs were lost.

The measures, originally due over the weekend, are now expected after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

The government said payments on mortgages will be suspended across the whole of Italy and Italy's banking lobby ABI said lenders would offer debt moratoriums to small firms and households grappling with the economic fallout from the virus.





JAPAN

The Bank of Japan said it would double its purchases of risky exchange trade funds (ETFs) to a pace of around 12 trillion yen ($112.6 billion) a year and it would create a new loan programme to extend one-year, zero-rate loans to financial institutions to boost lending to firms hit by the outbreak.

To prevent credit markets from freezing up, it will set aside 2 trillion yen for additional purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds and it would purchase Japanese real-estate trust funds (J-REIT) at a pace of 180 billion yen per year.

The government meanwhile announced a second package of measures worth about $4 billion in spending to cope with the fallout of the outbreak, focusing on support to small and mid-sized firms, as concerns mount about risks to the fragile economy.