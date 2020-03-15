FACTBOX-The economic remedies for the coronavirus

(Updates with Fed interest rate cut, coordinated central bank moves)

March 15 (Reuters) - Policymakers and government leaders have taken a range of approaches to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus. Here is a list of how some of the world's biggest economies and economic blocs have reacted.





UNITED STATES

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates back to near zero, restarted bond buying and launched other measures from its crisis-era toolkit, along with other central banks, to put the floor under a rapidly disintegrating global economy assailed by efforts to contain the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed also encouraged banks to use the trillions of dollars in equity and liquid assets built up as capital buffers since the financial crisis to lend to business and households whose balance sheets and lives have been upended by the virus.

The central banks of the United States, the euro zone, Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland agreed on Sunday to offer three-month credit in U.S. dollars on a regular basis and at a rate cheaper than usual.

The U.S. Treasury Department will defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted, aiming to provide more than $200 billion of additional liquidity to the economy.

The Small Business Administration will also provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the coronavirus.

Earlier, Trump signed a $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat the spread of the virus and develop vaccines for the highly contagious disease.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

The ECB will provide banks with loans at a rate as low as minus 0.75%, below the -0.5% deposit rate, and increase bond purchases by 120 billion euros this year with a focus on corporate debt. The ECB's bank supervisory arm will let euro zone banks fall short of some key capital and cash requirements, to keep credit flowing to the economy.

But unlike its U.S. and UK counterparts, the ECB held back on cutting rates and instead pointed the finger at euro zone governments, who have been slow in ramping up spending.

CHINA

China earmarked 110.5 billion yuan ($15.9 billion) to fight the epidemic. Beijing has ramped up funding support for virus-hit regions and the country's central bank has cut several of its key rates, including the benchmark lending rate, and has urged banks to give cheap loans and payment relief to exposed companies.

China will modify the environmental supervision of companies to help the resumption of production disrupted by the coronavirus epidemic, giving firms more time to rectify environmental problems.

ITALY

Italy has doubled the amount it plans to spend on tackling its coronavirus outbreak to 7.5 billion euros ($8.4 billion) and is raising this year's deficit goal to 2.5% of national output from the current 2.2% target.

Payments on mortgages will be suspended across the whole of Italy and Italy's banking lobby ABI said lenders would offer debt moratoriums to small firms and households grappling with the economic fallout from the virus.





JAPAN

Japan unveiled a second package of measures worth about $4 billion in spending to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, focusing on support to small and mid-sized firms, as concerns mount about risks to the fragile economy.

Separately, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has pledged to pump more liquidity into markets and step up asset buying.





THE EUROPEAN UNION

European Union leaders have so far failed to agree radical measures to tackle the crisis. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Thursday that Brussels was working on responses including a "package to prop up the EU economy".

GERMANY

Germany's centre-left coalition agreed to increase public investments by 12.4 billion euros by 2024 and to make it easier for companies to claim subsidies to support workers on reduced working hours to counter the effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are split over whether Germany should rush out a fiscal stimulus package to counter any impact of the coronavirus on Europe's largest economy.





BRITAIN

Britain launched a 30 billion-pound ($39 billion) economic stimulus plan just hours after the Bank of England slashed interest rates, a double-barrelled package aimed at warding off the risk of a coronavirus recession.