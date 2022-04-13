Factbox-Eight facts about suspect in New York subway shooting

Handout photo provided by NYPD shows a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn
(Reuters) - The suspect in Tuesday's shooting of 10 riders on a New York City subway car was taken into custody on Wednesday, law enforcement sources told local media.

The following are eight facts about the man:

* Authorities identified the suspect as Frank Robert James, 62. He is a Black man, 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall and heavy set, according to a description and photographs released by police.

* James was born in the Bronx in 1959 and has often moved city to city during his life, his sister told the New York Times. She also said that she and James last spoke several years ago when their younger sister died of a heart attack.

* James has ties to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio. He has addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, police said.

* The suspect left keys to a rented U-Haul van and a credit card with his name on it at the crime scene. He rented the van in Philadelphia and parked it on a Brooklyn street near the 36th Street station where the shooting occurred, authorities said.

* The gunman fired 33 rounds from a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. The gun he used was later recovered along with three extended-ammunition magazines, a hatchet, some consumer-grade fireworks and a container of gasoline, police said.

* In June, a man by the name of Frank James purchased fireworks from Phantom Fireworks Showroom in Caledonia, the business located south of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said in a statement. The exact combination of fireworks purchased there was found at the scene, the business founder told MSNBC.

* YouTube removed an account on Wednesday that was believed to have belonged to James.

* Rewards totaling $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of James have been offered by police.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; editing by Frank McGurty and Grant McCool)

