Factbox-Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Reuters
·2 min read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Here is a profile of Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin, whose left-wing Social Democrats lost a parliamentary election on Sunday, although they might still join the next coalition with election winner the National Coalition Party.

WORLD'S YOUNGEST PM

Marin became the world's youngest premier at 34, when she took office in late 2019.

Born in 1985 in Helsinki, she grew up near Finland's south-western industrial hub of Tampere with her mother and her mother's girlfriend.

She said her family was "very poor" during her childhood, and before turning 20 she worked in a department store to support herself before taking advantage of Finland's free education to obtain a master's degree in administrative studies.

Marin got involved in politics from a young age and earned a reputation as a competent leader, chairing her hometown Tampere's city council from age 28.

She was elected to parliament in 2015 and again in 2019, when her party won the election and she became minister of transport and communications.

Only six months in, then-party chair Antti Rinne was forced to resign over his handling of labour strikes, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) chose Marin to replace him as prime minister.

Marin soon found herself managing Finland's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and then Europe's energy crunch caused by neighbouring Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Having appeared on the covers of Vogue and Time Magazine, Marin, now 37, has a million followers on Instagram and is considered by fans around the world as a millennial role model for progressive leaders.

But at home, she has been criticised by the opposition for her centre-left coalition's debt-fuelled spending and by the media for what she called "boisterous" partying with social media influencers at the height of Europe's energy crisis.

To defuse the crisis, Marin agreed to take a drugs test, which found no trace of illegal substances.

Marin has a five-year-old daughter with partner Markus Raikkonen, whom she married in 2020 while in office.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik, Philippa Fletcher and Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Finland's center-right party claims win amid tight election

    Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin appears to have lost her bid for a second term on Sunday, with her party headed for defeat by two conservative opponents in an extremely tight three-way race for control of parliament. The center-right National Coalition Party claimed victory Sunday evening with around 97.7% of the votes counted, coming out on top at 20.7%. “Based on this result, talks over forming a new government to Finland will be initiated under the leadership of the National Coalition Party,” said the party's leader Petteri Orpo, as he claimed victory surrounded by supporters.

  • Ukraine calls Russia UN presidency a 'slap in the face'

    Ukraine on Saturday branded Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April "a slap in the face", joining a chorus of outrage from Western countries.Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia's tenure was "a slap in the face to the international community".

  • Finland's right-wing NCP seen winning election; PM Marin 3rd

    Finland's opposition right-wing National Coalition Party (NCP) was on track to narrowly win Sunday's parliamentary election in a tight three-way race, public broadcaster Yle projected, with 71% of votes counted. The NCP was seen winning 48 of the 200 seats in parliament, ahead of the nationalist Finns Party with 46 seats and Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democrats on 43 seats, Yle's projection showed. "My thought is that those are really heavy numbers on the screen ... a strong mandate for our politics," NCP leader Petteri Orpo told Yle after seeing the prediction.

  • Zelensky: Russia’s leadership of UN Security Council ‘absurd and destructive’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is blasting Russia’s leadership of the United Nations (UN) Security Council as “obviously absurd and destructive.” Russia assumed the chair of the Security Council last week, as member states take turns at the head of the body each month. Russia’s assumption of the position prompted Zelensky to call out the global…

  • The agriturismo-style restaurant with rooms that made me love the Kent coast even more

    I once had an eccentric relative who hosted drinks parties in her Chelsea flat “so the young could meet”. It was a wonderful way to get to know others my age when I first came to London. She was good at finding common ground between guests, though, cruelly, we also bonded in our mutual dismay at having to drink thimblefuls of sherry with dotty Aunt Ella.

  • Altria Lays Out a Transition to Smokeless Products. But It Begins With the Dividend.

    The biggest cigarette company in the U.S. acknowledges that it has to move toward smokeless products. But to hold its shareholder base, it also knows it has to grow an already rich dividend.

  • Finland's Sanna Marin loses close-fought election as centre-Right claim victory

    Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin conceded defeat on Sunday in a close-fought election for parliament.

  • What is Nato and why is Finland joining?

    Finland is on the verge of joining Nato, the defensive alliance, after Turkey's parliament approved its entry.

  • The Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy Now in April

    This stock choice is one of Cathie Wood's holdings and, in my opinion, the best one to buy in April. I will explain why I think that's the case in this video evaluating the innovative growth stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 30, 2023.

  • Fox News defamation case headed to trial after judge rejects motion to dismiss

    The ruling means the $1.6-billion suit will go before a Delaware jury next month, putting Fox News executives and anchors on the witness stand.

  • Iraq, Kurds Agree to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said it has reached an agreement with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey this week, after a legal spat pushed up crude prices. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-W

  • Graham Ashcraft overpowers Pirates to earn Cincinnati Reds' first series win of season

    Graham Ashcraft permitted one run across seven innings to lead the Reds to a 3-1 win over the Pirates.

  • Jury to decide if Fox liable for defaming Dominion

    STORY: A Delaware judge ruled on Friday that a jury will decide if Fox News defamed Dominion Voting Systems... when it aired false claims of vote-rigging in the 2020 election.The ruling is a setback for Fox - which had sought to avoid a trial in the $1.6 billion lawsuit - putting the high-profile case in the hands of a jury that will determine whether Fox acted with actual malice and whether Dominion suffered any damages.Dominion said it looked forward to the trial.In a statement, Fox said it will (quote) “…continue to fiercely advocate for the rights of free speech and a free press as we move into the next phase of these proceedings.” Dominion sued Fox Corp and Fox News in 2021, accusing them of ruining its reputation by airing false claims by former President Donald Trump and his lawyers that its voting machines were used to rig the outcome of the presidential election. Dominion has said in court filings that internal emails, texts and deposition testimony demonstrate that Fox personnel knew at every level - all the way up to Chairman Rupert Murdoch - that the election-rigging claims were false and aired them anyway in pursuit of ratings. The judge ruled in Dominion's favor on some elements of defamation... and said it's (quote) "CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true.”The judge also ruled that Fox could not use the "neutral reportage" defense - which holds that the press cannot be held liable for publishing newsworthy allegations in a neutral way.The trial is scheduled for April 17 and is expected to last about four weeks.

  • New drone shells now produced in Ukraine

    Ukraine has begun producing new high-explosive aerial munitions for the Defense Forces, Ukrainian defense plant Mayak reported on its Facebook page on April 2.

  • A year on from Bucha, Zelensky hails Ukraine resistance

    President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday hailed Ukraine for fighting off "the biggest force against humanity of our time", one year after the first bodies were found in the streets of Bucha.You have stopped the biggest force against humanity of our time," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram, accompanied by photos of areas liberated a year ago when Russian troops retreated from around the Ukrainian capital.

  • Tucker Carlson Regurgitates Trump’s Claims That Indictment Is ‘Election Interference’

    The Fox News host, who privately wrote that he hates Trump “passionately,” remains a loyal foot soldier to the former president

  • Putin sends Lukashenko "encouraging" telegram

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Alexandr Lukashenko on the "Day of Unity of the Peoples of Russia and Belarus", in which he praised "effective cooperation between the countries despite the unprecedented pressure of sanctions".

  • How China's 'maritime militia' seized the Philippines' prime fishing waters

    It was broad daylight when the Chinese coastguard brazenly boarded the long wood-panelled Filipino fishing boat and made their demand.

  • Staley defends players again; Iowa coach says no ill intent

    South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has taken issue with how her team's style is characterized, apparently taking aim at Iowa coach Lisa Bluder for suggesting rebounding against the Gamecocks was like “going to a bar fight.” A day after the Hawkeyes ended the undefeated defending national champion's bid for a repeat, Bluder said Saturday there was no ill intent in comments made three days before her team's 77-73 victory in the semifinals at the Final Four. “There was absolutely no ill intent,” Bluder said in the news conference setting up the Hawkeyes' meeting Sunday with LSU in the national championship game.

  • 'Dungeons & Dragons' opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick

    The Paramount Pictures and eOne release appealed to more moviegoers than many expected a film based on a notoriously niche table top game to interest. “Game Night” directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley turned in a rollicking comic action-adventure, with a cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant, that's bringing in ticket buyers less familiar with “D&D.” Audiences gave “Honor Among Thieves,” which launched with a raucous opening-night premiere at SXSW, an A- CinemaScore.