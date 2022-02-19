Factbox-What global banks forecast for Fed rate hikes in 2022

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve Board building in Washington
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Major investment banks have penciled in a strong run of interest rate hikes for 2022 after hotter-than-expected inflation data ramped up pressure on the Federal Reserve to take a firmer stand against soaring prices.

Data last week showed U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since the early 1980s, fuelling market speculation for a hefty 50-basis-point hike from the Fed's March 15-16 meeting.

The current Fed fund effective target is 0-0.25%.

As the Fed gets set to raise pandemic-era rates, here are the estimates from major global investment banks on how far and fast rates will rise:

* JP Morgan raises its Fed call to seven 25-bp rate hikes from five previously, for a total of 175 bps of tightening this year.

* Morgan Stanley now expects the Fed to deliver six 25-bp hikes this year. It had previously forecast 125 bps of tightening via four 25-bp hikes plus a 25-bp fed funds equivalent runoff of the Fed's balance sheet.

* UBS now expects 150 bps of tightening this year via six consecutive quarter-point moves from March through November. It had previously forecast 25-bp increases in March and June, then "a potential shift toward an every meeting hike pace".

* BNP Paribas expects six hikes of 25 bps this year starting in March, resulting in a cumulative 150 bps of tightening.

* Citi now expects 150 bps of tightening this year, starting with a 50-bp move in March, followed by four, quarter-point increases in May, June, September and December.

* Credit Suisse now expects the Fed to hike a cumulative 175 bps this year, beginning with a 50-bp increase at the upcoming March meeting.

* Societe Generale now expects five rate hikes of 25 bps this year, starting in March.

* Goldman Sachs said it is raising its forecast to include seven consecutive 25-bp rate hikes at each of the remaining Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings in 2022 from a previous expectation of five hikes.

* BofA Global Research expects the Fed to hike rates by 25 bps at each of this year's remaining seven meetings, unchanged from its previous outlook. However, it said there is a risk of a 50-bp hike in the March meeting.

* HSBC expects the Fed to roll out a 50-bp hike in March and four more quarter-point rate rises in 2022.

* Deutsche Bank expects the Fed to call a 50-bp hike in March plus five more 25-bp hikes in 2022, with a hike at all but the November meeting.

* Barclays now expects the Fed to raise rates by 25 bps five times this year, up from three hikes forecast earlier.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Alistair Bell and William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Remains in a Range as The Canadian Dollar Retreats

    USD/CAD remains rangebound as US-Russia talks calm markets.

  • Fed chief Powell to give policy update to Congress in early March

    Powell will deliver his regular semiannual monetary policy update to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on March 2 and appear before the Senate Banking Committee on March 3. Both hearings will begin at 10 a.m., the committees said on Friday.

  • Mexican ruling party lawmakers eye approving contentious power reform by May

    Congressional allies of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are seeking to approve before May a contentious reform that would give the state greater control of the electricity sector, a ruling party lawmaker said. Manuel Rodriguez, president of the Energy Commission in Mexico's lower house of Congress, said in an interview that talks with other parties to reach the more than 300 votes needed to pass the reform are going well. The lawmaker added that changes will be made to Lopez Obrador's proposal but it will still give the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) at least 54% of the country's power market, as originally proposed.

  • Fed officials debate whether it let the economy run too hot post-COVID

    Current and former Fed officials debated the costs of hiking rates in the face of high inflation but an unusual recovery in the jobs market.

  • Friday's Stock Winners Show Which Way the Wind's Blowing

    The stock market completed another troubling week, with major market indexes moving still lower on Friday. There are a host of issues to look at, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening, and ongoing economic pressures from supply chain disruptions and other problems. Here we'll look more closely at why Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Matson (NYSE: MATX) both moved higher significantly on Friday.

  • 7 Weather Forecast 11 pm Update, Friday, February 18

    7 Weather Forecast 11 pm Update, Friday, February 18

  • Harding High finally earns a league championship as the Rams upset No. 9 Ardrey Kell

    A big performance from Logan Blair helped Harding High complete their remarkable run through the SoMECK conference tournament.

  • SEC Fight Over XRP Tokens Turns to Ripple Legal Memos From 2012

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of legal memos Ripple Labs Inc. received a decade ago about XRP tokens are fresh fodder for federal regulators in their fight with the company over whether the digital asset is a security that needs to be registered.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Ho

  • Intel sees no big profit margin gains before 2025, would mull consortium for Arm

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Intel Corp expects its profit margin to drop this year and then be steady for several years as it invests in new technologies and factories to meet rising chip demand, but added it forecasts climbs from 2025. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger also said Intel would be interested in participating if a consortium emerges to own the British semiconductor and software design company Arm Ltd. Gross margins are set to drop to 52% this year from nearly 58% last year on a non-GAAP basis, Intel said at its Investor Day conference on Thursday.

  • Market strategists explain why spiking volatility ‘makes sense’ right now

    Ryan Detrick, LPL Financial Chief Market Strategist, and Frances Stacy, Optimal Capital's Director of Strategy, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility tied to crude oil and the Fed's monetary policy on inflation, interest rate hikes, and stocks handling geopolitical tensions like Russia-Ukraine.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Ark's Cathie Wood warns investors they're making one of the greatest misallocations of capital in history

    The tech-stock guru said investors are allocating money based on past successes, instead of betting on innovative companies.

  • Death cross crystallizes in Nasdaq Composite on Friday for first time in 2 years, in a bearish sign for the stock market

    The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy at Unbelievable Bargains

    These stocks have tremendous growth prospects that make their current valuations look really attractive.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • This Growth Stock Is Down 66% but Could Grow Sales 268% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    In that latter bucket is real estate technology company Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), which went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last spring. Latch sells hardware and software products to residential and commercial buildings. Its core customers are large new apartment buildings, but it's also venturing into commercial properties.

  • These 3 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises

    Big names in the food and beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors are lifting their payouts.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • US stocks could tumble almost 20% on Russia-Ukraine tensions — and investors are being too complacent, RBC says

    US stocks could suffer drops similar to those brought on by the two Iraq wars or the China trade dispute, RBC said.