FACTBOX-Global efforts by health industry to tackle coronavirus

(Updates with recent developments) March 17 (Reuters) - The fast-spreading coronavirus has caused havoc across the globe, killing over 7,400 people and ravaging financial markets. Along with medical researchers and public health authorities, drug companies and diagnostic test makers are working to develop vaccines, treatments and tests to rapidly combat COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus. While testing of vaccines in humans began this week, experts say it could take a year or more to have a vaccine ready. Companies have also launched their test kits in an effort to expand testing. Following is a list of some of the efforts underway: DIAGNOSTICS Roche Holding AG The U.S. FDA has authorized a test made by Roche that can provide results in 3-1/2 hours and can produce up to 4,128 results daily. Co-Diagnostics The FDA allowed widespread distribution of its tests to U.S. labs. Qiagen NV Qiagen is looking to develop a test that may detect coronavirus in about an hour. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings Its coronavirus tests are available for ordering by healthcare providers. The test detects the presence of the virus and is to be used in patients who meet the current guidance for testing. Quest Diagnostics Inc Quest launched a test service for coronavirus and is in a position to receive specimens for testing. Hologic Inc Hologic is developing a diagnostic kit that would be able to process up to 1,000 tests in 24 hours. OPKO Health The company's diagnostics unit tied up with New York State Department of Health to provide drive-through facility on the East Coast to test COVID-19 and expects to begin offering up to 5,000 tests a day at additional satellite testing sites. VACCINES Moderna Inc A patient was dosed with the company's vaccine on March 16 in an early-stage trial, making Moderna the front-runner in the race to develop a viable vaccine. BioNTech SE The German drugmaker is working with Pfizer Inc to develop a vaccine that uses synthetic messenger RNA to inoculate against the virus, similar to Moderna. Inovio Pharma The U.S.-based drug developer plans to conduct human trials of its vaccine in April. Johnson & Johnson The company is working on coronavirus vaccines. TREATMENTS Gilead Sciences Inc The company's remdesivir is an antiviral that is being tested in patients with severe and moderate cases of the illness. The company started testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with partner Sanofi against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc the virus. Kevzara is an immune-system modifying drug. Regeneron has also identified hundreds of antibodies that could treat or prevent the coronavirus and was preparing to begin clinical trials by early summer. China has approved the use of the Swiss drugmaker's anti-inflammation drug Actemra for patients who develop Roche severe complications from the coronavirus. AbbVie Inc The company has donated its two-drug HIV treatment Kaletra to the Chinese government in the early days of the outbreak in the country. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc Its treatment, galidesivir, works by interfering with a virus' ability to replicate. The antiviral has shown promise in a range of viruses and proven to be safe in healthy volunteers. Eli Lilly Co The U.S. drugmaker has said it would co-develop antibody products for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 with AbCellera Biologics, with the goal of starting human testing within the next four months. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)