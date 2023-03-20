Factbox-Insurers press carmakers for more help with EV batteries

A partially disassembled 4680 battery pack from a Tesla 2022 Model Y
Reuters
DETROIT (Reuters) - Insurers and industry experts say electric vehicle insurance premiums will keep rising as sales grow unless the car companies make it easier to access battery data and repair packs that are only slightly damaged in collisions.

Many carmakers in turn say their EV battery packs are repairable, though few seem willing to share access to battery data.

Ford Motor Co said it has simplified its battery module repair process and developed an easy way to replace the battery pack tray if the outside is damaged.

General Motors Co said its new Ultium batteries are designed to be repaired at the module level, which is "significantly less expensive than replacing the entire battery pack." It also allows third-party access to battery data.

Nissan Motor Co said individual modules in its EVs can be replaced. When asked about third-party data access, a spokesman said "Nissan dealers have all the training and special tools required to assure the quality or repair needs of EV batteries."

Renault said modules in its EVs can be repaired at specially designated "battery centres," but did not respond to a question about third-party data access.

Stellantis said it does not repair batteries after accidents where the air bags deploy and added it strongly believes in data privacy.

(Reporting by Nick Carey in London and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

