Factbox-J&J's legal strategy for Baby Powder, talc liability

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Mike Spector
·3 min read

By Mike Spector

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Friday said it would split into two companies, hiving off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder from its pharmaceuticals and medical devices business.

The historic breakup comes as J&J faces nearly 40,000 lawsuits alleging its Baby Powder and other talc products contained asbestos and caused cancer, which the company denies. The plaintiffs include women suffering from ovarian cancer and others battling mesothelioma.

Chief Executive Alex Gorsky told The Wall Street Journal that the talc litigation did not play a role in the decision to break up J&J. The company is aiming to complete the separation in 18 to 24 months.

In October, J&J undertook a separate corporate reshuffling aimed squarely at tackling its talc liabilities. Here is what J&J did:

TEXAS TWO-STEP

Using Texas’s divisional merger law, the company's Johnson and Johnson Consumer Inc business split in two, offloading talc liabilities into a newly created subsidiary. The subsidiary, called LTL Management LLC, then moved to North Carolina.

Within days of those moves, LTL filed for bankruptcy protection in Charlotte. In legal circles, the series of transactions is known as a “Texas two-step.”

J&J has offered to contribute $2 billion toward resolving remaining talc litigation as part of the newly created subsidiary’s bankruptcy reorganization.

CONTROVERSIAL LEGAL MOVE

Earlier this week, a North Carolina bankruptcy judge overseeing the proceedings transferred the case to New Jersey, where J&J is headquartered. He also halted talc litigation against J&J for 60 days, extending to the healthcare conglomerate a legal shield already provided to LTL, the entity under bankruptcy protection.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers have decried J&J’s latest move to grapple with talc liabilities, accusing the financially healthy company of manipulating the bankruptcy system without filing for Chapter 11 protection itself.

In Washington, Congressional Democrats have introduced legislation that would ban the use of divisional mergers to offload liabilities as J&J did, and also limit the ability of companies that have not filed for bankruptcy from obtaining legal protections extended to those under Chapter 11 court protection.

J&J, a blue-chip company with a market value exceeding $400 billion, has spent close to $1 billion defending against the talc litigation. Settlements and verdicts have cost the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company about $3.5 billion more, although it has prevailed in some cases.

REUTERS INVESTIGATION

A 2018 Reuters investigation found J&J knew for decades that asbestos, a known carcinogen, lurked in its Baby Powder and other cosmetic talc products. The company stopped selling Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada in May 2020, in part due to what it called “misinformation” and “unfounded allegations” about the talc-based product. J&J maintains its consumer talc products are safe and confirmed through thousands of tests to be asbestos-free.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear J&J’s appeal of a Missouri court ruling that resulted in $2 billion of damages awarded to women alleging the company’s talc caused their ovarian cancer.

(Reporting by Mike Spector; additional reporting by Maria Chutchian; editing by Edward Tobin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Human remains found inside car pulled from Melton Hill Lake

    Human remains have been located inside the vehicle, which is connected to a missing persons case from 2005, that was pulled from Melton Hill Lake.

  • J&J Wins Halt to 38,000 Baby Powder Lawsuits Amid Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson won court approval to halt tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging its baby powder caused ovarian cancer and other health problems in women, clearing a hurdle in front of its plan to pay $2 billion or more to end claims related to baby powder and other talc-based products.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Greece’s Popular Islands Ar

  • J&J Baby Powder Bankruptcy Moved to N.J. Despite ‘Texas Two-Step’

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson will have its baby powder bankruptcy moved to its home state of New Jersey, potentially threatening the consumer giant’s strategy for dealing with tens of thousands of lawsuits filed by women who say the product gave them cancer. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Greece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticThe transfer will

  • Miami offensive lineman explains why he caught a pass, scored epic (but illegal) TD

    Video of this non-touchdown went viral, and the Dolphins guard talked about what was going through his head on the play.

  • Dems push resolution to censure Gosar over violent cartoon depicting AOC, Biden

    Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Jackie Speier are leading a resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, which they plan to introduce Friday.

  • U.S. Democrats move to censure Republican Gosar for violent video

    Congressional Democrats on Friday introduced a motion to censure Republican Representative Paul Gosar on Friday over a cartoon video that depicted him killing Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging swords at President Joe Biden. Democrats backing the measure said that violent images like those in the video increase threats against elected officials after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The resolution, backed by 60 House Democrats, calls for Gosar to stand in the House chamber while the censure is read.

  • Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

    Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword. "Violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted.” The Democrats, including DWC co-chairs Jackie Speier of California and Brenda Lawrence of Michigan, said they will introduce the censure resolution Friday.

  • Runaway Iowa girl knabbed driving speeding car on I-77 in Guernsey County

    Runaway Iowa girl, age 17, knabbed by State Highway Patrol driving speeding Chrysler PT Cruiser on Interstate 77 in Guernsey County.

  • Billionaire says ‘civic hero’ Rittenhouse should be acquitted

    Rittenhouse is accused of killing two demonstrators during a night of unrest in Kenosha in 2020

  • Johnson & Johnson says it will split into two companies

    Johnson & Johnson announced Friday it will split off its $15-billion-a-year consumer health division to form two independent companies in 2022.Why it matters: The move will create a slower-growing health care vendor that sells consumer brands like Band-Aid bandages, Tylenol medicines and Johnson’s Baby Powder and a high-margin but riskier advanced research pharmaceutical and medical device company.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “Fo

  • Americans quit their jobs at record pace for 2nd month

    Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month in September, while businesses and other employers posted a near-record number of available jobs. The Labor Department said Friday that 4.4 million people quit their jobs that month, or about 3% of the nation's workforce. The figures point to a historic level of turmoil in the job market as newly-empowered workers quit jobs to take higher pay that is being dangled by increasingly-desperate employers in need of help.

  • Bank payout in Satterfield case brings total paid to heirs to $4.3 million, lawyer says

    Palmetto State Bank said it settled with the Satterfield estate Thursday. The estate’s lawyer said in total, the Satterfields have recouped more than $4.3 million in confidential settlements after suing Alex Murdaugh and others in September.

  • A 20-year truck-driving veteran explains why the solution to the supply-chain crisis is in sight but greed is getting in the way

    The trucking sector is cashing in "on the mess it created," Ryan Johnson said. It could fix it by raising pay, but that would hit profits, he added.

  • Report: Stan Kroenke offered $100 million to settle the Rams relocation case

    Rams owner Stan Kroenke is willing to dig deep in an effort to resolve the St. Louis relocation litigation. But perhaps not deep enough. According to A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Kroenke has offered $100 million to settle the case. The offer reportedly was “rebuffed.” The specific context of that offer isn’t known. If, for example, [more]

  • In a Warning Shot to Other States, Federal Judge Rules Immigrant Detainees in Washington Must Be Paid More Than $1 a Day

    A jury decided that a private company should have paid detainees minimum wage for their labor, awarding total of $17.3 million in backpay.

  • The Truck Driver Shortage Doesn’t Exist. Saying There Is One Makes Conditions Worse for Drivers

    The trucking industry has a retention problem, not a recruitment problem.

  • A trucker explains the truck driver shortage: We're 'tired of carrying the country on our backs'

    "People have been forced to seek alternative forms of employment in order to be able to provide for their families," a truck driver said.

  • Boeing agrees deal with families of Ethiopia crash victims

    The planemaker has accepted responsibility, in return families of the victims will not seek punitive damages.

  • Human trafficking suit spreads to Hindu temples in 5 states

    A lawsuit in which workers accuse a Hindu organization of human trafficking by luring them from India to build a temple in New Jersey for as little as $1.20 a day has widened to four other states. In the initial lawsuit filed in May, workers at a Hindu temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, claimed leaders of the Hindu organization known as Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or BAPS, coerced them into signing employment agreements and forced them to work more than 12 hours per day with few days off, under the watch of security guards.

  • This ain't your granddaddy's truck: It’s time to redefine the image of trucking | Opinion

    The trucking industry is adapting to a rapidly changing business landscape, which means great opportunities for the next generation entering the field.