Factbox: Key moments in murder trial of Derek Chauvin

Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May.

Here are some of the key moments of the trial, which began on March 29:

PROSECUTORS TELLS JURORS TO 'BELIEVE YOUR EYES'

During their closing argument on Monday, prosecutors told jurors to "believe your eyes" as they replayed video of George Floyd's death while being held down with Chauvin's knee on his neck.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher also repeatedly referred to "Nine minutes and 29 seconds," — the length of time Chauvin was captured on video on May 25, 2020.

"This wasn't policing; this was murder," Schleicher told jurors, often speaking with audible anger and disgust.

"He was trapped with the unyielding pavement beneath him, as unyielding as the men who held him down," Schleicher said.

CHAUVIN'S ATTORNEY SAYS HE ACTED AS A 'REASONABLE POLICE OFFICER'

Chauvin's lead lawyer, Eric Nelson, told jurors during his closing argument that his client behaved as any "reasonable police officer" would, saying that he followed his training from 19 years on the force.

"In this case, the totality of the circumstances that were known to a reasonable police officer in the precise moment the force was used demonstrates that this was an authorized use of force, as unattractive as it may be," Nelson said.

Nelson also told jurors that prosecutors were wrong to dismiss his theory that carbon monoxide poisoning from the nearby police car's exhaust and Floyd's use of fentanyl, an opioid painkiller, may have contributed to his death.

TEEN WHO FILMED FLOYD'S DEATH DESCRIBES EXPERIENCE

One of the first witnesses called was a teenager who recorded the cellphone video viewed by millions worldwide showing Floyd's death. Darnella Frazier told the jury that when she looked at Floyd, she saw her relatives and friends.

"That could've been one of them," Frazier said, adding that she has stayed up some nights "apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more."

Frazier cried when prosecutors showed her a frame of the video, a moment when Chauvin, his knee on Floyd’s neck, appeared to look directly into her lens.

FLOYD'S GIRLFRIEND TELLS OF ROMANCE, BATTLE WITH ADDICTION

Early on in the prosecution's case, Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross, 45, took the stand where she told the jury about her romance with Floyd.

Through tears, Ross described the day in August 2017 when they met in a Salvation Army homeless shelter lobby, where they prayed and kissed. She told the jury about how they took walks and dined out.

She also testified about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together.

"Addiction, in my opinion, is a lifelong struggle," she said.

POLICE CHIEF SAYS CHAUVIN VIOLATED POLICY

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo opened the second week of the trial with 3-1/2 hours of testimony. He testified that Chauvin, 45, broke the department's rules and ethics code.

"That in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy. It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values," Arradondo told jurors.

Arradondo said it was unusual for police to take someone into custody when the alleged crime was as minor as in the case of Floyd, who was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill at the Cup Foods grocery store.

CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER STANDS BY AUTOPSY REPORT

The second week of the trial ended with testimony from the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Floyd. Andrew Baker explained to jurors how he concluded that the 46-year-old man’s death was a homicide caused by Chauvin's actions.

Baker, Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner, said he ruled Floyd’s death was a homicide caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.”

In short, he found that Floyd’s heart stopped beating and his lungs stopped working because Chauvin and other officers compressed him against the road in a way that starved his body of oxygen.

GEORGE FLOYD'S BROTHER REMEMBERS 'MOMMA'S BOY'

The prosecution ended its case by calling Philonise Floyd, 39, who described growing up with his older brother and three other siblings in a housing project in Houston, playing video games and dreaming about basketball.

The testimony was allowed under a Minnesota doctrine that lets loved ones reminisce to the jury about a crime victim in what is called "spark of life" testimony.

The siblings were raised by a mother everyone in the community called Miss Cissy and who George Floyd doted on.

"He was a big momma's boy," Philonise Floyd told jurors.

DEFENSE OPENS CASE, CALLS RETIRED POLICE OFFICER

Lawyers for Chauvin began presenting their case at the start of the third week of testimony by calling to the stand a now-retired officer who pulled over a car in which Floyd was a passenger in 2019 - a year before his deadly encounter with Chauvin.

"The passenger was unresponsive and noncompliant to my commands," Scott Creighton told the jury, describing Floyd as nervous and anxious during the tense encounter. "I then had to reach in to him because I wanted to see his hands."

The testimony, accompanied by body camera video of the incident, was intended to show the jury what effects the ingestion of opioids may have had on Floyd.

DEFENSE MEDICAL EXPERT DISPUTES MEDICAL EXAMINER'S FINDING

Chauvin's legal team called their own medical expert to the stand. Dr. David Fowler, who was Maryland's chief medical examiner until his retirement in 2019, testified that Floyd's death was the result of heart disease making his heart beat erratically.

"The more the individual is stressed, both physically and in other ways, the more the demand on the heart is going to increase," he said.

Fowler also told the jury he believed exhaust fumes from a police car near where Chauvin pinned Floyd to the road may have contributed to the death. Fowler appeared to dispute at least some of what was found by Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner.

USE OF FORCE EXPERT TELLS JURY CHAUVIN WAS JUSTIFIED

Defense attorneys called an expert witness who testified that Chauvin was justified and reasonable in his use of force during Floyd's arrest, contradicting several prosecution witnesses.

Barry Brodd, a private consultant in the use of force by law enforcement, said Chauvin was following his training, given that he was dealing with a tense and fluid situation.

"I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified, and was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement, in his interactions with Mr. Floyd," he said.

CHAUVIN WAIVES RIGHT TO TESTIFY

Chauvin waived his right to testify to the jury.

"I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today," Chauvin said in a hearing without the jury present, referring to the constitutional right against self-incrimination.

(Compiled by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin trial closing statements: Prosecutors tell jurors to 'believe their eyes'; defense emphasizes 'totality of the circumstances'

    Judge Peter Cahill gave final instructions to jurors after closing arguments, then announced the trial was in recess "until we hear from the jury."

  • ‘No family in history got this far’: George Floyd’s family reacts as Derek Chauvin led out of court in handcuffs

    George Floyd’s family reacted emotionally to the three guilty verdicts as Derek Chauvin was led out of court in handcuffs. Mr Floyd’s brother, Rodney, said he had tears in his eyes as the jury returned its verdict in the murder trial and he saw Chauvin sent to prison. “I mean, I’m feeling tears of joy, so emotional that no family in history ever got this far,” said Mr Floyd to MSNBC.

  • ‘Steve Urkel’ actor launches cannabis brand on 4/20

    Product lineup includes variants of popular Purple Urkle strain

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus— after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Derek Chauvin verdict - live: Ex-officer led to jail in handcuffs to face sentencing in murder of George Floyd

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky fined for bypassing House security

    Rep. Hal Rogers faces a $5,000 fine for failing to submit to security screening before entering the U.S. House floor earlier this month.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Bush says America is so polarised people ‘couldn’t believe I was friends with Michelle Obama’

    President says of the polarisation among Americans: ‘It shocked me’

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Australia-New Zealand travel bubble launches with lopsided demand

    A testing and quarantine free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand launched with lopsided demand, according to airlines and data firms, with an unusually high number of the travellers departing from Australia. The initial results from Asia's first restriction-free travel bubble since the pandemic hit, which opened on Monday, showed that travel patterns can depart from their norms after such a long closure and may take time to return to normal. "Right now, it's one-way traffic, with almost three times as much travel going to New Zealand as in the opposite direction," said Olivier Ponti, vice president insights at travel data firm ForwardKeys.

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Harriet Tubman’s lost childhood home discovered by archaeologists

    The site is on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • Paul McCartney and Kate Bush among stars calling for change to streaming laws

    Paul McCartney and Kate Bush are among the artists who say musicians are being short-changed.

  • Derek Chauvin: How mostly white jury could affect trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer

    Studies show that race affects who gets put on juries – and whom they decide to convict

  • Justice department files complaint against unproven Covid treatment promoted by Steve Bannon

    First scheme to be investigated under Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act