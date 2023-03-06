Factbox-Key players in Turkey's political opposition

·5 min read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's main opposition alliance has named Kemal Kilicdaroglu as its candidate to run against incumbent Tayyip Erdogan in presidential elections expected on May 14.

Following are descriptions of opposition figures in Turkish politics:

CHP LEADER KEMAL KILICDAROGLU

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) head Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, has led the centre-left, secularist party since 2010. Under his leadership the CHP has failed to close the gap with Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) in parliamentary elections.

With support holding between 22-26% in general elections, critics have questioned his ability to make the CHP the leading party at the national level. Kilicdaroglu was a civil servant who ran the social security institution before entering politics and he is a favourite target of Erdogan's criticism in speeches. His profile rose in 2017 when he led an opposition march from Ankara to Istanbul to protest the jailing of one of his lawmakers.

He spearheaded the formation of an alliance with the nationalist-centrist IYI Party, which helped them win municipal elections in Istanbul and Ankara in 2019. They expanded the so-called Nation Alliance in 2022 and have worked together to field a joint presidential candidate. Despite some opposition from the public and particularly from the IYI Party, Kilicdaroglu has played himself up as the candidate, after agreeing that the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara to run as vice-presidents.

IYI PARTY LEADER MERAL AKSENER

Former interior minister Meral Aksener, 66 (July 18, 1956) has risen to greater prominence in recent years as a potential challenger to Erdogan. She was expelled from the nationalist MHP party in 2016 after mounting an unsuccessful bid to oust its long-standing leader Devlet Bahceli. In 2017 she formed the moderately nationalist Iyi Party, which formed an alliance with the CHP in 2018 elections and has 36 lawmakers in the 600-seat parliament. She appeals to right-wing and nationalist voters, partly those who are disenchanted with the MHP over its alliance with the AK Party. She has pressed for a return to the parliamentary system which was replaced in 2018 with a presidential one under Erdogan.

After initial opposition to Kilicdaroglu's candidacy, she returned to the opposition alliance after convincing Kilicdaroglu that the Istanbul and Ankara mayors would serve as vice presidents if the opposition wins the May presidential election.

ISTANBUL MAYOR EKREM IMAMOGLU

After five years as CHP mayor of an Istanbul district, former businessman Ekrem Imamoglu, 52 (June 4, 1970), rose to prominence in March 2019 when he defeated the AK Party's candidate in the Istanbul municipal election. His status as a major new player in Turkish politics was reinforced after authorities annulled that vote and he won a re-run election more convincingly, dealing a blow to Erdogan's dominance of Turkish politics. Backed by an opposition alliance, Imamoglu has succeeded in appealing to more conservative voters beyond the CHP's secularist grassroots. He has clashed at times with Erdogan over issues such as the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and plans for a canal cutting through the west of Istanbul. He is seen as a potential challenger to Erdogan at the national level but is for now focused on running Turkey's largest city in a term scheduled to run until 2024. He was sentenced to more than two years in prison in 2022 for insulting public officials and faces a political ban if the ruling is upheld, a verdict critics said was unjust and aimed to hinder him politically.

ANKARA MAYOR MANSUR YAVAS

Nationalist politician and lawyer Mansur Yavas, 67 (May 23, 1955) defeated the AK Party's candidate in the Istanbul election in March 2019 as the CHP candidate backed by an opposition alliance. Previously he served for 10 years as the nationalist MHP mayor of an Ankara district until 2009. He left the MHP in 2013 and joined the CHP the same year before narrowly losing the Ankara municipal election in 2014. Opinion polls have indicated strong support for Yavas as a potential challenger to Erdogan at the national level after he won praise for his performance as Ankara mayor during the coronavirus pandemic. However, polls suggest he would have a difficult time rallying support among Kurdish voters.

FORMER HDP LEADER SELAHATTIN DEMIRTAS

Former leader of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democracy Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas, 49 (April 10, 1973) remains a key political figure in Turkish politics despite being in jail since 2016. Demirtas was previously sentenced to three years in prison for insulting the president and is now faces a potential life sentence in an ongoing trial with more than 100 other HDP politicians accused of instigating 2014 protests in which dozens died. He ran for president twice, once in 2014 and again from behind bars in 2018, when he came in third with 8.40% of votes.

Ahead of this year's elections, Demirtas' Twitter account has issued daily political messages to its more than 2 million followers. Last month, Demirtas openly called for Kilicdaroglu to lead the opposition in Turkey ahead of elections.

"Go Labour and Freedom Alliance! Go Socialist Collaboration! Go Nation Alliance! Go Mr. Kemal! Walk side by side!" Demirtas wrote, even though his party previously suggested they could field a candidate of their own.

Polls suggest that, without support from the HDP, the Nation Alliance would be unlikely to win the presidential elections in the first round or attain a majority in parliament.

DEVA PARTY LEADER ALI BABACAN

Babacan, 55, is an ex-deputy prime minister and former close ally of Erdogan who quit the AKP in 2019 over differences about its direction. He formed the Deva (Remedy) Party and called for reforms to strengthen the rule of law and democracy. A former economy and foreign minister, he was well regarded by foreign investors while in charge of the economy.

FUTURE PARTY LEADER AHMET DAVUTOGLU

Davutoglu, 64, a former prime minister and foreign minister, broke with the AKP in 2019 and established the Gelecek (Future) Party. In the first decade of AKP rule he championed a less confrontational foreign policy with the mantra "zero problems with neighbours", and has since criticised what he describes as a lurch towards authoritarianism under the executive presidency.

(Reporting by Daren Butler, Ali Kucukgocmen and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • OUCH! Chris Christie Hits Trump Right In His Sorest Of All Sore Spots

    Trump isn't measuring up under one of his favorite metrics of success.

  • Kari Lake Campaign Says She Wouldn't Be Trump's VP For The Most Absurd Reason

    The unsuccessful Arizona gubernatorial candidate won a straw poll at CPAC for the GOP vice presidential pick.

  • Rupert Murdoch said Fox News continued airing Mike Lindell's ads even after his voter fraud rants because of how much 'green' Lindell provided for the network: court filing

    "The man is on every night. Pays us a lot of money," read a snippet from Murdoch's January deposition in a court filing released on Monday.

  • Trump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump hates losing so much that he has suggested he will mount a third-party campaign if he doesn’t win the Republican presidential nomination.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieBut he can’t

  • First Gen Z Congressman Shreds Ron DeSantis With 1 Damning Word

    "There’s a new bill every day but we have to call it for what it is," said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who recently began his first term in Congress.

  • Christie jabs at lack of crowd for Trump at CPAC: ‘That room was half-full’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday appeared to poke fun at the size of the crowd that attended former President Trump’s keynote speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend, saying that the room was “half-full.” “You saw the scenes at CPAC, that room was half-full,” Christie said on…

  • Democratic socialists swept out of power in Nevada

    Nevada Democrats have ousted a slate of democratic socialists who took over the state party two years ago, ending a troubled reign marked by division.

  • Trump-Loving GOP Congressman Slammed For 'Deplorable' Biden Cancer Comments

    Critics ripped Rep. Ronny Jackson for crossing the line in his latest attack on the president.

  • Is DeSantis Using Racism to Win the Presidency?

    People often ask me if Ron DeSantis is a modern-day white supremacist. There’s a line from Andrew Gillum that speaks to that. “I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist. I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist”.

  • Fox News lied about election fraud. Why didn't Trump Nation voters notice – or care?

    Fox News, the common denominator for the American right, is in a mess over lies about the 2020 election. Why? Trump Nation was at stake.

  • Michelle Obama Describes Trump's Inauguration from Her Point of View — and Shares Why She Sobbed After

    In an exclusive clip from her upcoming Audible podcast, the former first lady reflects on the range of emotions she felt on Jan. 20, 2017 — and addresses the true size of Donald Trump's inauguration crowd

  • Trump: Can end 'disastrous' Russian war in a day

    STORY: Trump said, "Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be settled quickly,” adding that he "got along very well" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who would listen to him. Serving as the closing speaker for the event on Saturday, Trump also took aim at the GOP before his presidency, saying, "We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open borders, zealots, and fools. But we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush."The three-day conference in Washington illustrated the iron grip Trump holds over the right-wing, grassroots base of his party and how hard it could be for a challenger to deny Trump the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.At the same time, it remains an open question whether Trump's appeal still extends beyond his hard-core loyalists. Public opinion polls showing many Republicans are looking for an alternative such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, believing they may offer a better chance of winning the White House.CPAC once was a premier gathering of the party's Republicans in Washington but of late has become dominated by Trump and his supporters to the extent that it was skipped this year by most Republican members of Congress and the nation's Republican governors. Many speakers spoke to a half-empty ballroom and attendance overall seemed noticeably lower than in years past.

  • Fact-Checking Trump's Speech at CPAC

    WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump revived familiar falsehoods and returned to old themes in a speech Saturday night at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Here’s a fact check of some of his claims. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times WHAT TRUMP SAID: “Killings are taking place at a number like nobody’s ever seen, right in Manhattan.” False. Murders declined in New York by about 11% from 488 homicides in 2021 to 433 homicides last year. It was the lowest

  • Wagner founder 'sends truckload of Champagne' to Ukrainian women

    Wagner group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin “sent a truckload of Champagne” made in Bakhmut to Ukrainian women to mark International Women’s Day, as his mercenaries appeared on the cusp of victory in the eastern city.

  • Greene to introduce resolution declaring Antifa a terrorist organization

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said on Sunday that she will be introducing a resolution to declare Antifa as a terrorist organization on Tuesday, after blaming the group for protests at a police training facility in Atlanta. “Antifa are domestic terrorists and I’m introducing my resolution to officially declare them a terrorist organization on Tuesday,”…

  • Text message shows Fox News president refused to air Nevada election results because it would have sealed Biden's victory, The New York Times reports

    "I'm not there yet since it's for all the marbles," Fox News President Jay Wallace wrote in a text message obtained by The New York Times.

  • Marianne Williamson says she wants to debate Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination and that the DNC is 'rigging' the primary system for him

    "The DNC should not be rigging this system. They don't even pretend anymore," Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said on ABC.

  • Polish-German Tensions Expose Crack in Unified Ukraine Front

    (Bloomberg) -- As NATO allies make a show of unity in support of Ukraine, a rift between Germany and Poland risks undermining a joint effort to supply Kyiv’s forces. Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieQuarreling i

  • Russian mobilized soldiers storm Ukrainian positions with spades, UK intel reports

    The intensification of fighting on the front line in recent days is likely the result of Russian commanders' orders to continue the mostly infantry offensive with minimal artillery support due to the lack of shells, reports the UK Defense Intelligence in its update on March 5.

  • Trump denies asking Huckabee Sanders for endorsement

    Former President Trump on Sunday denied a report that he asked Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) for an endorsement in the 2024 presidential election. The New York Times reported on March 4 that Trump, who announced his White House bid last year, was having difficulty garnering public support from former allies, noting that Trump…