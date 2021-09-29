Factbox: Key policies of Japan's next PM Kishida, a consensus builder

FILE PHOTO: A candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a campaign speech in Tokyo, Japan
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida clinched a victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election on Wednesday, virtually ensuring that he replaces Yoshihide Suga as prime minister.

Prime Minister Suga, who saw his support tumble amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, announced this month he was stepping down. The winner of the LDP election is assured of becoming premier within days because of the party's parliamentary majority.

A former banker from Hiroshima, Kishida spearheaded Japan's effort to realise U.S. President Barack Obama's historic 2016 visit to the city devastated by U.S. bombing seven decades earlier.

Asked about his leadership style, Kishida, 64, said last month that bottom-up consensus building is just as important in politics as a top-down approach.

He now leads the LDP into a general election due by November.

Here are some of Kishida's positions on key policies.

ECONOMY

Kishida had said if he were to become leader, fiscal consolidation would be a major pillar of policy. He also voiced doubts over the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose policy, saying in 2018 that stimulus cannot last forever.

With the economy suffering from the pandemic, Kishida reversed course to say the BOJ must maintain its massive stimulus.

He proposed a spending package of more than 30 trillion yen, adding that Japan likely would not raise a sales tax rate from 10% "for about a decade".

"Fiscal reform is the direction we need to head for eventually, though we won't try to fill Japan's deficit with immediate tax hikes," he said on Saturday.

He stressed the need to distribute more wealth to households, in contrast to the focus of former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policies on boosting corporate profits in the hope benefits would trickle down to wage-earners.

DIPLOMACY, SECURITY

Kishida believes Japan, in cooperation with the United States and other like-minded countries, should stand firm against the growing assertiveness of authoritarian regimes like China.

"In order to protect such universal values as freedom, democracy, rule of law and human rights, we need to say firmly what needs to be said in the face of the expansion of authoritarian regimes like China, while cooperating with countries that share such values," he said this month.

Kishida plans to bolster the capability of the coast guard, as Japan remains at loggerheads with China over the sovereignty of a group of small East China Sea islets.

Kishida supports passing a parliamentary resolution condemning China's treatment of members of the Uyghur minority and wants to appoint a prime ministerial aide to monitor their human rights situation.

China denies accusations of abuse.

Kishida considers acquiring the capability to strike enemy bases a viable option, as North Korea presses ahead with its nuclear and missile programmes.

He welcomes Taiwan's bid to join a free trade pact called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, whose members include Australia, Canada, Japan and New Zealand.

ENERGY, CLIMATE CHANGE

The 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster severely damaged public trust in nuclear energy, but Kishida believes it should remain an energy option to ensure stable and affordable electricity.

Japan is striving to meet its target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and a drastic reduction of fossil fuel-based power generation is inevitable.

"I do think renewable energy is important. But when I think about whether relying solely on renewable energy is good enough, I believe we need to have other options ready, like hydrogen, small nuclear facilities and nuclear fusion," he recently said.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Amid criticism that too many ministries are responsible for coronavirus measures, Kishida plans to give a new government agency a commanding role in the response.

He sees the development of drugs and wide-spread vaccination as key to a return to normal life.

"Efforts are being made to develop oral drugs and make them widely available by the end of the year and the government needs to throw its weight behind those efforts," Kishida told reporters this month.

"I want us to move toward and achieve the target of bringing our socio-economic activity back to near normalcy at the start of next year."

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan's next PM after party vote

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race on Wednesday, a victory that virtually ensures he will succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister within days. Kishida enjoys only moderate public support and has a bland image and his victory could spell problems for the LDP in a general election due within weeks. Kishida defeated former defence and foreign minister Taro Kono, seen as an outspoken maverick, in a second round run-off vote.

  • French vaccine champion Sanofi abandons Covid mRNA jab after months of delays

    Sanofi is abandoning its efforts to develop a flagship Covid-19 jab after repeated delays, in a blow to France's efforts to create a national champion in the fight against the disease.

  • Revolut Reportedly Ready to Launch Its Own Crypto Token

    Revolut, a fintech company with a $33 billion valuation that offers cryptocurrency buying as part of its services, is looking to launch its own cryptographic token, with the timing subject to approval from U.K. regulators. "The Hash" squad discusses the industry implications for the latest potential exchange token jumping into the land of fintech. "Fintech interest in the world of crypto is certainly here," host Zack Seward said.

  • AP Top Stories September 28 P

    Here's the latest for Tuesday, September 28: Top U.S. military officer calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'; Yellen warns of possible slow economy; Taiwan lawmakers brawl; Petito family want attention given to all missing people.

  • Japan ex-diplomat Kishida wins party vote, to become new PM

    Japan’s former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the imminent task of addressing a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office last September. As new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and coalition partner control the house.

  • How The Dacxi Chain And Tokenized Crowdfunding Could Pave The Way To Crypto 4.0

    Ever since Bitcoin first burst onto the scene in 2008, the cryptocurrency industry has been through a number of different eras. First came Crypto 1.0, which, according to Market Insider, was led by Bitcoin and the emergence of payment cryptos. Then came Crypto 2.0; the era of Ethereum, which saw the focus shift to the underlying blockchain technology that powered cryptocurrencies – and saw the genesis of the tokenization revolution. Crypto 3.0 is the era we find ourselves in now. Led by public b

  • The Taliban vowed no revenge. One Afghan family tells a different story

    When the Taliban won back control of the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar last month, they set out to settle a score with an old foe. As they searched for prominent local politician Ajmal Omar - who had helped drive the militants out of a Nangarhar district a year earlier and tried to dissuade young Afghans from joining them - Taliban members detonated explosives at his ancestral home. Images from the sources, which Reuters could not independently verify, show a badly damaged property and family members with injuries they say were from Taliban beatings.

  • Japan's LDP Elects Leader Who Will Succeed Suga as Premier

    The race for head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party takes place Wednesday and will effectively decide the next prime minister. While the public favors vaccine czar&nbsp;Taro&nbsp;Kono, many analysts expect that former foreign minister&nbsp;Fumio Kishida&nbsp;will ultimately be victorious in a run-off vote.&nbsp;Stephen Engle reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Junior Japanese lawmakers emerge as force in wide-open PM race

    A group of junior lawmakers has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in Japan's ruling party leadership contest, facing off with party barons in the wide-open race for votes on Wednesday, which will also determine the premiership. Many of the 90-strong members of the grouping, who rode into power on the coat-tails of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, fear losses in a general election within months of the leadership race, and chafe at party customs, including the weakening but still present grip of old guard factions. "There's no transparency in how they operate, no explanation," lawmaker Keitaro Ohno, 53, one of the founders of the Group for Renewing Party Spirit, told Reuters, referring to the established factions.

  • Polling Shows Premier Vote Set for Runoff: Japan Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Voting to elect the leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is almost certain to go to a second round, with no candidate expected to reach the initial majority needed to avoid a runoff, national broadcaster NHK said.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconvention

  • North Korea says the latest weapon it tested was a hypersonic missile

    North Korea has been testing new missiles and launch platforms. The latest missile, purportedly a hypersonic weapon, is named the Hwasong-8.

  • Kraken Fined $1.25 Million for Offering Illegal Bitcoin Products

    (Bloomberg) -- Kraken will pay a $1.25 million fine to settle allegations that it let U.S. residents illegally trade margin products linked to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureFrom about June 2020 to July

  • Security tokens will grow to $162 trillion in trading volume by 2030

    The global listed trading volume of security tokens is expected to grow to $162.7tn by 2030, with a total security token issuance worth more than $4tn in the same period.

  • Melania Trump started showing up on the arm of a 'handsome military aide' after the Stormy Daniels allegations broke, former aide says in book

    Stephanie Grisham writes that Melania was "basically unleashed" to take subtle digs at Trump in public after stories reporting he'd had affairs.

  • 'Gaslighting' GOP Governor Ripped For Hypocrisy After Getting Caught In Scandal

    Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.

  • 'The bully has met his match': Trump loses NDA case against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman

    'The bully has met his match': Trump loses NDA case against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman

  • Trump skipped anesthesia for a previously unreported procedure at Walter Reed to avoid giving Pence temporary power, according to new book

    Trump refused to go under and kept the true nature of the visit a secret to avoid being "the butt of a joke" on late-night TV, the book says.

  • Trump exploded at Melania over her infamous 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket, former top aide says in book

    "What the hell were you thinking?" Trump said to Melania and her then-aide Stephanie Grisham after they returned from the Texas-Mexico border.

  • Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham calls Jared Kushner 'Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit': book

    Grisham reportedly said that she noticed the increasing influence of first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, in the White House.

  • Idaho COVID Insanity Shows How Much Worse the GOP Can Get

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesAs the morgues and ICUs in Idaho overflow with COVID patients, Republican Governor Brad Little said he was “exploring legal action to protect the rights of business owners and their employees" from “President Joe Biden’s plan to fine private employers with 100 or more employees that do not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or routine testing.”That’s an insane stance rooted in his desire not to give his challenger, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, any