What do we know about the drone strike on Moscow? Drones reportedly hit buildings in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine launched one of its biggest ever drone attacks on Moscow on Tuesday though all of them were destroyed by air defence systems, Russia's defence ministry said.

The attack came just weeks after the Kremlin was hit in a drone strike that Russia blamed on Ukraine.

Here is what we know so far:

* Russia's defence ministry said that Ukraine was behind thedrone attack on Moscow. It said it had shot all the drones. * The defence ministry said that eight drones had attackedthe Russian capital. Baza, a Telegram channel with links to thesecurity services, said that more than 25 drones were involved. * News site RBC cited a source as saying that "more thanten" drones had been shot down by anti-aircraft systems. * Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two people hadsought medical assistance after the strike. No deaths werereported. * Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes majorcrimes, said several drones had fallen on buildings in Moscow,inflicting minor damage. It said it was investigating thestrike.

