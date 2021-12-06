Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

People wait in line outside a mobile vaccination bus in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version still accounts for the majority of infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The incoming German government wants to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory from March 16 for people working in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical practices, according to a copy of draft legislation seen by Reuters.

* Police fired teargas and used water cannons to disperse protesters pelting officers with cobblestones and fireworks as a demonstration in Brussels over government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions turned violent.

* Dutch former queen Beatrix, 83, has tested positive for COVID-19, the royal information service RVD said.

AMERICAS

* Chilean health authorities reported on Saturday that they detected the first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a person who had arrived in the copper-producing South American country from Africa.

* A cruise ship set to dock in New Orleans with over 3,000 passengers has detected 10 cases of COVID-19 among its crew and guests, the Louisiana Department of Health said.

* Canada's tight labor market is forcing many companies to offer regular COVID-19 testing over vaccine mandates, while others are reversing previously announced inoculation requirements even as Omicron variant cases rise.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India on Sunday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths since July after two states revised their death tolls. The country has detected seven more Omicron cases, making 12 in all.

* The coronavirus pandemic has weakened China's power in the Indo-Pacific, and the region's deepening security uncertainties present a "significant" risk of war, the Lowy Institute said in a report.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Africa has little chance of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic unless 70% of its population is vaccinated by end-2022, yet "extreme vaccine discrimination" is leaving the continent behind, a report said.

* A Jordanian court sentenced five senior health officials to three years in jail for causing the death of 10 COVID-19 patients following an oxygen outage in a major state hospital, state media said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT

* Australia's medicine regulator provisionally approved the Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11, with the health minister saying the rollout could begin from Jan. 10.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian share markets lagged a bounce in U.S. and European futures on Monday, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices.[MKTS/GLOB]

* Federal Reserve policymakers look likely to accelerate the wind down of their bond-buying program when they meet later this month as they respond to a tightening labor market and move to open the door to earlier rate hikes than they had projected.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dictionary.com anoints allyship word of the year for 2021

    Allyship, an old noun made new again, is Dictionary.com's word of the year. The look up site with 70 million monthly users took the unusual step of anointing a word it added just last month, though “allyship” first surfaced in the mid-1800s, said one of the company's content overseers, John Kelly. The site offers two definitions for allyship: The role of a person who advocates for inclusion of a “marginalized or politicized group” in solidarity but not as a member, and the more traditional relationship of “persons, groups or nations associating and cooperating with one another for a common cause or purpose.”

  • US ‘Very Concerned’ About Russian Military Moves Near Ukraine, Austin Says

    Austin’s comments at the Reagan National Defense Forum come amid reports that U.S. intelligence has found Russia is planning a military offensive for early 2022 that could include as many as 175,000 troops.

  • Activists turn to constitutional amendments, not lawmakers, to rewrite Florida's laws | Frank Cerabino

    Citizen initiatives vie for petition signatures on the 2022 Florida ballot as many causes bypass state lawmakers through Constitutional amendments.

  • Omicron complicates puzzle over at-home Covid pill

    Independent advisers to the FDA endorsed the pill, molnupiravir, in an unusually tight 13-10 vote this week after airing concerns about its low efficacy rate and potential safety risks to pregnant people.

  • Letters to the editor: On ending homelessness

    We were able to pay security deposits for 40 people to move into Desert Hope Apartments.

  • Wisconsin's first official case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been discovered

    The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has detectoed a case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Wisconsin for the first time, according to a Saturday news release from DHS.

  • A personal experience about why we should ‘Remember Pearl Harbor’

    Remember Pearl Harbor. Its significance will continue into the future long after the last members of The Greatest Generation and Baby Boomers have passed.

  • Italy reports 43 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 15,021 new cases

    Italy reported 43 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared to 75 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new reported infections fell to 15,021 from 16,632. Italy has registered 134,195 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak began in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. There were 45 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 59 on Saturday.

  • Traders Dump Asean Stocks on Fears Omicron Will Hammer Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market traders are taking the once-bitten, twice-shy approach with Southeast Asia and omicron, dumping shares from the region that was most impacted when the delta variant arrived.Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsThe MSCI AC Asean Index has fallen about 4% since U.S. Thanksgiving -- when omicron first made its presence known in markets

  • We’ve experienced gun violence. It’s time for Florida to stand up to the gun lobby | Opinion

    Eight Floridians die every day because of gun violence. In the span of nine years, gun deaths in Florida jumped by 10%. Entire communities were left reeling after the mass shootings at Pulse and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. And too many of our elected leaders aren’t doing a thing about it, too busy serving the interests of an increasingly radical gun lobby that time and time again puts profit over people’s lives.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

    The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this mor

  • Augmented reality tours open as push to make Cahokia Mounds a National Park advances

    Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have asked President Joe Biden to incorporate Cahokia Mounds into the National Park System.

  • Jury to hear opening statements in Potter case this week

    Opening statements loom this week for a white former Minnesota police officer who said she drew her handgun by mistake when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright, but not before the two sides meet with the judge Monday to finalize jury instructions. Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday.

  • Two years of COVID-19: How the virus changed the world

    Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Axios VisualsTwo years ago Wednesday, the first case of a mysterious new respiratory disease was discovered in Wuhan, China. Now, the Omicron variant has deepened concerns about just how much longer the coronavirus pandemic will last.The big picture: More than 5 million people have died since that first case. Most people on earth have lived through some form of lockdown. 54% of the global population has had at least one vaccination, though the shots have been dist

  • 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security

    So you think you know all you need to know about Social Security? If so, congratulations -- you are in the minority when it comes to knowledge of the nation's biggest retirement benefits program. See:...

  • Film Lovers Are Sharing The Most "Aesthetically Pleasing" Movies Ever Made, And My Eyes Are Eternally Grateful

    "It’s like you’ve eaten a pot brownie and woken up in a greeting card."View Entire Post ›

  • One in eight Covid hospital patients suffered heart damage

    One in eight patients hospitalised with Covid also suffered heart damage, new studies have shown – raising fears that the pandemic could fuel a crisis in cardiac services.

  • Saquon Barkley, face of Giants' franchise: Frustrated, at a loss and searching for answers

    Saquon Barkley was drafted by the Giants to be the face of the franchise. Now, he's unwittingly become a symbol for everything that's gone wrong.

  • Omicron Cases Now Stretch From the U.S. to Malaysia

    (Bloomberg) -- The omicron variant of Covid-19, first identified in South Africa, has now been detected in countries from the U.S. to South Korea, underscoring the difficulties of curtailing contagious new strains. Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsMost infections stem from travelers carrying the disease across borders. Israel, for instance, said a confirmed c

  • China's communists bash US democracy before Biden summit

    China's Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system. The harsh rhetoric reflects a growing clash of values that has been thrust into the spotlight as China rises as a global power. The pandemic exposed defects in the American system, said Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the Communist Party's Policy Research Office.