Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Singapore and Malaysia reopened one of the world's busiest land borders on Monday, allowing vaccinated travellers to cross after nearly two years of remaining shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news

EUROPE

* The Omicron coronavirus variant spread around the world on Sunday, with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia even as more countries imposed travel restriction to try to seal themselves off.

* A surge in coronavirus cases in Germany has led to a disappointing start to the Christmas season for retailers in Europe's biggest economy, the sector body said on Sunday.

* Britain's health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he expected to receive advice imminently on whether the government can broaden a booster shot programme to try to weaken the impact of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant.

AMERICAS

* Top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told President Joe Biden on Sunday it will take about two weeks to have more definitive information about of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, while he asked Americans to be prepared to fight its spread.

* Two cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada, provincial health officials said.

* Mexico recorded 38 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday and an additional 1,050 confirmed cases, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the overall death toll to 293,897 and the number of cases to 3,883,842.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia will review its plans to reopen borders to skilled migrants and students from Dec. 1, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, after the country reported its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

* A resurgence of COVID-19 infections in northern China have forced two small cities to suspend public transport and tighten control over residents' movement, as the country has showed no willingness to go easy on local outbreaks.

* New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday the country will move into a system of living with the COVID-19 virus later this week despite the new Omicron variant posing a fresh health threat to the world.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that authorities were considering making COVID-19 shots compulsory for certain places and activities, as a rise in infections linked to a new variant threatens to become a fourth wave.

* OPEC and its allies have postponed technical meetings to later this week, giving themselves more time to assess the impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on oil demand and prices, according to OPEC+ sources and documents.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization said on Sunday it is not yet clear if the new Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible compared to other SARS-CoV-2 variants or if it causes more severe disease.

* Novavax said it had started working on a version of its COVID-19 vaccine to target the variant detected in South Africa and would have the shot ready for testing and manufacturing in the next few weeks.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stock futures led a market rebound on Monday as investors prepared to wait a few weeks to see if the Omicron coronavirus variant would really derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Japan's retail sales rose for the first time in three months in October, though less than expected, and the underlying private consumption trend pointed to persistent strains on a fragile economic recovery despite an easing of COVID-19 curbs.

(Compiled by Rashmi Aich and Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tracking the COVID-19 Omicron variant

    The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 has sparked widespread concern over its uncertainty.&nbsp;On Monday,&nbsp;a new travel ban will go into effect in the US, to help slow the spread.

  • More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

    Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders. That came even as scientists cautioned that it’s not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.

  • US will start restricting travel from 8 African countries over omicron variant Monday

    Nearly two years since the start of the pandemic that has claimed more than 5 million lives around the world, countries are on high alert. Many, including the U.S., have already imposed travel restrictions on flights from southern Africa as they seek to buy time to assess whether the omicron variant is more transmissible than the current dominant delta variant.

  • How to protect yourself amid Omicron variant alarms? Here's what we know

    How you can protect yourself amid Omicron variant alarms: Here's what we know.

  • Moderna could have omicron vaccine by early 2022

    Moderna and Pfizer are already looking ahead as researchers study the new omicron variant of COVID-19.

  • Omicron variant is 'almost definitely here already' in the US, former FDA commissioner says

    "It's almost a certainty that there have been cases that have gotten into the United States," Scott Gottlieb said of the omicron coronavirus variant.

  • NWA and River Valley businesses encourage shopping small for Cyber Monday

    Local businesses are offering Cyber&nbsp;Monday deals.

  • With new Omicron case detected, UK awaits COVID booster advice

    Britain's health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he expected to receive advice imminently on whether the government can broaden a booster shot programme to try to weaken the impact of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant. A day after Britain said it had detected two cases of the variant, its health agency recorded a third - in a person who was linked to travel to Southern Africa but had since left the country after spending time in the capital London. The government announced new measures on Saturday to try to slow the spread of the variant, toughening rules for people arriving into Britain and ordering the use of masks in retail settings and on transport in England.

  • There's Still A lot Unknown About Omicron As Scientists Worldwide Race To Determine How It Affects People

    Preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection among people who previously had COVID-19 compared with other variants, the WHO said.View Entire Post ›

  • Parts of northern China tighten curbs on new COVID-19 flare-ups

    A resurgence of COVID-19 infections in northern China have forced two small cities to suspend public transport and tighten control over residents' movement, as the country has showed no willingness to go easy on local outbreaks. China reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on Sunday, official data showed on Monday, marking the highest daily count since mid-November. The latest cases came shortly after a few other northern cities, hit hard in China's biggest Delta outbreak, which started mid-October, had contained their clusters this month and gradually lifted curbs, indicating it has become harder for China to stay clear of local flare-ups.

  • Giant Christmas tree, Jersey Shore boardwalk, salmon farm: News from around our 50 states

    Two hikers were rescued in separate operations in Arizona, Idaho city is looking to expand its geothermal heating system by 40%, and more

  • If You Have a Small Business In LA County You Could be Eligible for Rent Relief; Plus Other Grant Opportunities

    Black businesses are three times more likely to be turned down for bank loans than White businesses, according to the Minority Business Development Agency. Because […]

  • Australia's reopening plans in doubt after Omicron cases

    Australia will review its plans to reopen borders to skilled migrants and students from Dec. 1, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, after the country reported its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Two people who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa tested positive on Sunday for the newly identified variant as officials ordered 14-day quarantine for citizens returning from nine African countries. Morrison said "it is a bit too early" to reinstate two-week mandatory hotel quarantine for foreign travellers, urging people to remain calm as data had not yet fully determined the severity, transmissibility and vaccine resistance of the Omicron strain.

  • Thousands protest coronavirus restrictions in Czech capital

    Thousands rallied in the Czech capital of Prague on Sunday to protest the government’s restrictive measures to tackle a record surge of coronavirus infections. The protesters included members and supporters of a number of fringe political parties and groups that failed to win any parliamentary seats in October’s election. It was their third protest in the last two weeks.

  • Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes

    When the Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday over whether Mississippi can ban abortions after 15 weeks, the justices will be focused on an issue that has dominated the term. Not only is there Mississippi’s call to overrule Roe v. Wade, but justices are already considering a Texas law banning abortion at roughly six weeks and written to make it difficult to mount legal challenges against it. The justices won't be writing on a blank slate as they consider the future of abortion rights in the U.S. They have had a lot to say about abortion over the years — in opinions, votes, Senate confirmation testimony and elsewhere.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The global spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has brought new cases in Australia, Denmark, France and the Netherlands, prompting nations to reconsider plans for international travel as they scramble to avert an outbreak. The top U.S. infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told President Joe Biden on Sunday it will take about two weeks to have definitive information on the new coronavirus variant Omicron that has sparked new travel restrictions and shaken financial markets. Fauci said he believes existing vaccines are likely to provide "a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID", and officials reiterated their recommendation for vaccinated Americans to get booster shots, according to a readout of the briefing.

  • UN cites 'almost total' impunity in Mexico disappearances

    The United Nations found "almost total" impunity in Mexico regarding abductions and disappearances.

  • The Mataafa storm was one of the worst in Great Lakes history

    The Nov. 28, 1905 storm was one of the worst storms to ever hit the Great Lakes.

  • Swiss vote to approve COVID restrictions as infections rise

    Swiss voters on Sunday gave clear backing to legislation that introduced a system with special COVID-19 certificates under which only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative can attend public events and gatherings. The referendum offered a rare bellwether of public opinion on the issue of government policy to fight the spread of coronavirus in Europe, which is currently the global epicenter of the pandemic. The vote on the country's “COVID-19 law,” which also has unlocked billions of Swiss francs (dollars) in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic, came as Switzerland — like many other nations in Europe — faces a steep rise in coronavirus cases.

  • 25 Veggie-Packed Light Dinners to Help You Reset After a Rich Meal

    If you're still feeling weighed down by a rich holiday meal, bounce back with one of these healthy dinners (or one of these nutritious breakfasts). A bold, smoky marinade elevates roasted cauliflower in this meal-prep version of our popular Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos (see Associated Recipes).