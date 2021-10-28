Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Vaccination campaign for adolescents against COVID-19, in Caracas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry said it is looking into an "unusual surge" in infections after the city-state reported 5,324 new cases of COVID-19, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, while intensive care beds were filling up.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news

EUROPE

* Finance minister Rishi Sunak used a stronger forecast for Britain's post-lockdown economic recovery to promise higher public spending and he vowed to protect households from the sharp rise in inflation that could approach 5% next year.

AMERICAS

* The Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination deadline will not require immediate action on the part of employers against unvaccinated employees when it comes into force on Dec. 8, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said on Wednesday.

* The head of the New York City firefighters union said on Wednesday he had told unvaccinated members to report for duty regardless of an order by Mayor Bill de Blasio to place them on unpaid leave if they fail to get the COVID-19 shot.

* Brazil registered on Wednesday 433 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 17,184 additional confirmed cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

* COVID-19 is slowly retreating across most of North, Central and South America, the Pan American Health Organization said, reporting that last week the continent's death and infection figures were the lowest in over a year. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia eased its COVID-related travel advice for several countries including the United States, Britain and Canada as it prepares to reopen its borders next week for the first time in over 18 months.

* New Zealand said on Thursday it would ease coronavirus border restrictions that have been in place since March 2020, and move to a system of home isolation for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from early next year.

* China reported 39 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Oct. 27 compared with 59 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

* Two new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in New Zealand's South Island city of Christchurch, the first in almost a year, as the country battles the spread of an outbreak of the infectious Delta variant.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Growth in sub-Saharan Africa's big economies will be mixed into 2022, after a year of recovery from lockdowns, as life slowly returns to normal amid low vaccination rates, a Reuters poll found.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Novavax said it had completed the real-time submission of an application for the authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United Kingdom.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks eased from record peaks as a stark reminder of supply chain snags in corporate earnings reports stalled their rally, while investors also looked to whether central banks may consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The U.S. economy likely grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections flared up, further straining global supply chains and causing shortages of goods such as automobiles that almost stifled consumer spending.

* The Bank of Japan retained its easy monetary policy settings and projected inflation at well below its 2% target for at least two more years, reinforcing market bets it will lag other central banks in dialling back crisis-mode policies.

* Thailand's finance ministry cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 1.0% from the 1.3% expansion it projected earlier, an official said, as the country deals with its most prolonged coronavirus outbreak.

(Compiled by Sherry Jacob-Phillips; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sunak promises more spending as UK emerges from pandemic

    LONDON (Reuters) -Finance minister Rishi Sunak used a stronger forecast for Britain's post-lockdown economic recovery to promise higher public spending and he vowed to protect households from the sharp rise in inflation that could approach 5% next year. The new projections showed the world's fifth-biggest economy was expected to grow by 6.5% in 2021, up from a forecast of 4.0% made in March, when Britain was still in a coronavirus lockdown. But the plan came with a cost: Britain's budget forecasters said the state's tax take was set to be its biggest since the 1950s, after big tax hikes announced by Sunak in March and September, while public spending was set for its largest sustained share of economic output since the late 1970s.

  • White House signals flexibility over Dec. 8 vaccine deadline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination deadline will not require immediate action on the part of employers against unvaccinated employees when it comes into force on Dec. 8, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said on Wednesday. Some lawyers previously interpreted President Joe Biden's Sept. 9 executive order and subsequent White House guidance requiring all covered federal contractor employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 unless they got a religious or medical exemption. The White House comments suggest federal contractors employing millions of U.S. workers have significant flexibility in enforcing COVID-19 rules and will not be required to immediate lay-off workers, but will have time for education, counseling and other measures before potentially ending employment.

  • India says it is concerned about China's new border law

    India's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it was concerned about a new law passed by China last week to strengthen border protection amid a protracted military standoff between the two Asian giants along a contested Himalayan frontier. On Saturday, China passed a dedicated law specifying how it governs and guards its 22,000-km (14,000-mile) land border shared with 14 neighboring countries, including Russia, nuclear-capable North Korea, and India. "China's unilateral decision to bring about a legislation which can have implication on our existing bilateral arrangements on border management as well as on the boundary question is of concern to us," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Exit Being Compared To Princess Mako of Japan Giving Up Title To Marry Commoner Kei Komuro

    Princess Mako of Japan is leaving her life as a royal for love. The niece of Emperor Naruhito married her college sweetheart Kei Komuri on Tuesday in a ceremony at a local office. The 30-year-old will be required as dictated by the law in Japan to leave her imperial family following her marriage to Kei because he is a commoner.

  • Defying public scorn and media storm, Japan’s princess finally marries

    When Princess Mako of Japan wed in Tokyo, there was no lavish ceremony, and none of the rites traditionally associated with Japanese royal weddings.

  • Slums rise in cities as Bangladesh climate refugees soar in number

    Experts say that Bangladesh, an impoverished delta nation of 170 million people is set for the biggest displacement in human history -- due to climate change. Global sea level has gone up 20 centimetres since 1900, and could rise two to four times that much by the end of this century depending on how quickly humanity draws down carbon pollution, according to the UN climate science panel.

  • Bannon's been cited for contempt of Congress. But will he ever be forced to cooperate with the Jan. 6 probe?

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol faces a major test of its subpoena powers as the Justice Department considers whether to prosecute former Trump aide Steve Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress.

  • See Erika Jayne Confront Kyle Richards for Mocking Her on RHOBH

    This queen doesn't forget. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion continues as Erika Jayne reveals she's "keeping score" of her co-stars. Watch her call out Kyle Richards in this preview.

  • White House maintains reconciliation package will be 'biggest investment in addressing the climate crisis in history'

    The White House shook off a Wednesday suggestion that President Joe Biden's climate agenda had been "watered down" throughout the budget reconciliation negotiations and maintained the package will be the "biggest investment in addressing the climate crisis in history by the United States."

  • Psaki chafes at abortion question ahead of Biden meeting with pope

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki clashed with a reporter after he asked her whether President Joe Biden would speak with Pope Francis about his position on abortion when the two meet in Rome on Friday.

  • Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin describes sexual assault by US senator

    Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan

  • Ted Cruz Defends Parents Doing Nazi Salutes at School Board Meetings

    Fox NewsDuring a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at one point defended parents throwing up Nazi salutes at school board meetings.Cruz, along with other Republicans, lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for directing the Justice Department this month to investigate the rise in violent threats against educators. That rise has coincided with right-wing media fueling fury over mask mandates and so-called critical race theory.Referencing a letter writ

  • Biden briefly ‘stumbles’ during speech at McAuliffe rally, critics seize

    President Biden on Tuesday was mocked by critics on social media after briefly stumbling through a line during an Arlington, Virginia, campaign event for fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is in a tough gubernatorial race in the state.

  • Wall Street Journal Under Fire For Publishing Lie-Filled Letter From Trump

    Donald Trump's "letter to the editor" was crammed full of nonsense, but the newspaper published it anyway,

  • Conservative Pundit Points Out Where Real Blame For GOP’s ‘Descent Into Madness’ Lies

    It’s not with the Republican grassroots, Max Boot argued in The Washington Post.

  • Fox News's 'Craziest Trump Lie Yet' Revealed In 'Late Show' Segment

    Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.

  • Tom Cotton swipes at Garland: ‘Thank God you are not on the Supreme Court’

    In a tense exchange Wednesday at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Tom Cotton told Attorney General Merrick Garland, “Thank God you are not on the Supreme Court.”

  • Capitol-riot defendant calls for Trump to be 'ostracized from any political future' and says January 6 was a 'disgrace'

    A judge barred Thomas Sibick, who is accused of assaulting a police officer, from using social media or watching any political programs on TV.

  • China is fixated on a mysterious US submarine incident in the South China Sea and keeps accusing the US of a cover-up

    The Pentagon has denied accusations of a cover-up, pointing to public comments and a press statement on the incident.

  • Kevin McCarthy Promises to ‘Pass on All’ of Hannity’s ‘Messages’ to McConnell

    Fox NewsHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged to Fox News star Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that he would “pass on all your messages” after the pro-Trump host groused about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “caving” on the recent debt-ceiling hike.Hannity has recently been incensed with McConnell for allowing Senate Democrats to pass a short-term increase of the debt limit by a slim party-line vote, rather than forcing them to raise the ceiling through budget reconciliation.Beside