Factbox: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A public health warning message is posted in Sydney

(Reuters) - About 2 million Australians begun their first full day of a strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of Western Australia state, but no new cases have since been found.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE

* The number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals hit a near nine-week high on Sunday, as the country shut its borders to all but essential travel to and from nearly all countries outside the European Union.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency to fight the spread of COVID-19 this week for Tokyo and other areas as hospitals remain under pressure despite a decline in cases from their peaks.

* South Korea will extend its social distancing curbs by two weeks until the end of the Lunar New Year holidays as new COVID-19 infection clusters emerge in the country.

* China reported the lowest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks on Monday, reversing a sharp uptick a day earlier.

* Western Australia state reported no new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, a day after it recorded its first case in 10 months that prompted authorities to enforce a five-day lockdown in the capital city of Perth.

* Pakistan received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses, 500,000 from China's Sinopharm, on Monday.

AMERICAS

* Chicago Public Schools on Sunday delayed the resumption of in-person classes for thousands of elementary and middle school students by at least a day as the district and teachers failed to reach an agreement on a safety plan.

* Two Colombian citizens in Leticia, capital of the country's Amazonas province, have been infected with the Brazilian variant of coronavirus.

* Canada's northern territories have achieved much higher COVID-19 vaccination rates than its more populous provinces despite geographic challenges.

* Mexico City's international airport will set up facilities to perform COVID-19 tests to help passengers who need to show they are free of the virus to enter other countries.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel extended a national lockdown as coronavirus variants offset its vaccination drive and officials predicted a delay in a turnaround from the health and economic crisis.

* Ghana plans to procure 17.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June with the first doses arriving in March.

* Saudi Arabia's health minister said complacency around coronavirus restrictions had led to a notable increase in daily cases in the kingdom.

* Zimbabwe has set aside $100 million to acquire COVID-19 vaccines but the government is still waiting for its scientists to recommend which type to buy, a state-owned newspaper reported.

* At least 5.6 million COVID-19 doses of two international COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the Philippines in the first quarter.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A WHO-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic was due on Monday to visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Hubei province.

* Johnson & Johnson said its single-dose vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a large global trial against multiple variants.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Ten moderate Republican U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to win bipartisan support.

* China's factory activity grew at the slowest pace in five months in January, hit by a wave of domestic coronavirus infections.

(Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

Latest Stories

  • Biden and Schumer prepare to ditch Republicans on Covid relief package as GOP offers cut-price proposal

    ‘Yes, I believe that we do [have the votes],’ Senator Bernie Sanders says of party-line Covid relief proposal

  • How Moscow police's attempts to shut down pro-Navalny protests may have backfired

    Protesters in Moscow were reportedly able to take advantage of police efforts to clamp down on their demonstrations and spread their message of support for jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny further across the city than expected, The Associated Press reports. Per AP, police closed seven subway stations in the vicinity of Lubyanka Square in central Moscow and restricted pedestrian traffic in the area where the rally was supposed to start. To counter, Navalny's team relayed information via a messaging app, telling protesters to head to two other subway stations that were still open, allowing the demonstrators to move through different parts of the city. Along the way, they reportedly attracted "considerable attention" from the city's populace, which may not have witnessed the events if they had been confined to the center of the city. Of course, the day was far from easy for the protesters — in Moscow alone more than 1,450 people were reportedly arrested (more than 4,000 were reportedly detained across Russia), and some were beaten by police in the process. But the pro-Navalny, anti-Putin message was clear. Read more at The Associated Press. Protesters in central Moscow chanting “Down with the Tsar!” Some have broken off and are heading to the Matrosskaya Tishina jail where opposition leader Navalny is being held. pic.twitter.com/O0q1JlKpAu — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.Arkansas' Republican governor praises Biden administration's 'seamless' vaccine distribution

  • Why GameStop's stock could rise much, much higher

    The meteoric rise in GameStop's stock price is being called a short squeeze by most. But that's not what's happening, says one expert, and that could mean that if and when the short squeeze does come GameStop's price could soar significantly higher than current levels.What's happening: Short sellers have piled into GameStop as a result of its meteoric stock price rise, not the other way around, Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, told Axios.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * Over the past year the amount of shares shorted has increased by 12%, while the total dollars at risk have risen by 1,900%, S3's data show. * That's a sign that big bets are coming in from hedge funds and institutional investors, meaning that the short squeeze has not even begun.How it works: In a typical short squeeze, short sellers have sold the stock and "rented" shares with the intent to buy them after the stock's price falls. But they are "squeezed" out if the price rises too much and they are forced to exit the trade by buying the stock at a higher price. * That helps the value of the stock rise because the short sellers join the momentum pushing the price higher. * But with GameStop, every time a short seller exits the market and buys shares, new short sellers are coming in to replace them, keeping the same downward pressure on the price and, in fact, short interest is increasing.What it means: "That tells me what’s moving the market is the long buyers. This is not a short covering rally," Dusaniwsky said. * "If it was I would see shares shorted dropping precipitously. For this kind of price move, I would have to see short interest being wiped out." * "One way I can see short interest is not being wiped out is because the stock borrow rate is getting higher. * "That means shorts are not getting out on a net basis."Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Russia detains over 1,000 at Navalny protests

    Police have detained more than a thousand people at Sunday's rallies across Russia to protest the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.Hundreds were detained at rallies in Siberia and Russia's Far East.More were held as protesters took to the streets in Moscow.Police in Moscow detained at least 100 people as the rallies began under snowfall amid a huge police presence, Reuters reporters said. Crowds of protesters were scattered about in Moscow after the organizers twice changed the planned gathering pointPolice took highly unusual steps to seal off pedestrian access to areas of the capital and shut down metro stations.Police put turnout at the Moscow protest at around 300 people.The rallies follow large protests last weekend and are part of a campaign to pressure the Kremlin into freeing President Putin's most prominent opponent.The opposition politician was arrested on January 17th after returning to Moscow from Germany where he'd been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Russia last summer.He accuses Putin of ordering his murder, which the Kremlin denies.

  • Gunmen rob partygoers, then open fire, killing 7 in Mexico

    Gunmen on two motorcycles burst into a weekend party and robbed those at the house, then returned a few minutes later and opened fire, killing six men and one woman, authorities in north-central Mexico reported Sunday. Jalisco state prosecutors said the attack occurred late Saturday. Jalisco has long been home to the cartel of the same name, but the attack occurred close to the border with Zacatecas state, where several drug gangs have been fighting for territory.

  • EU's Von der Leyen says AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million more vaccine doses

    AstraZeneca will deliver nine million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union in the first quarter of this year, making a total of 40 million for the period, and will start deliveries one week earlier than expected, the president of the European Commission said on Sunday. The Anglo-Swedish company unexpectedly announced earlier this month that it would cut supplies to the EU of its vaccine candidate in the first quarter, sparking a row over supplies. "AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week’s offer and will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled," Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission wrote on Twitter.

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Myanmar coup: Suu Kyi calls for protests after military seizes power — latest updates

    Report: Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained in raid Analysis: Military power grab deals killer blow to fledgling democracy Military takes control of country for one year Myanmar's army declares state of emergency US President Joe Biden briefed on Myanmar unrest Military threatened to 'take action' over alleged election fraud Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said. The military staged a coup on Monday and declared it had taken control of the country for one year under a state of emergency, handing power to a former general, commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing The move comes after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army said was fraudulent. Spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been "taken" in the early hours of the morning. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Biden tempers expectations for high-dollar donors who hoped to get plum diplomatic posts

    President Biden is tempering the ambassadorial expectations of his big-dollar donors, signaling he won't hand out plum posts for months and hinting he'll nominate fewer of them than his predecessors. The big picture: The president embraced the Democratic Party's push for diversity when choosing his Cabinet. Now lawmakers are pressuring him to extend it to his ambassador picks, meaning white male donors — the core of his fundraiser base — will be in serious competition for fewer spots.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What we are hearing: Biden is most likely to reward loyal politicians and former aides, with talk about former senators like Claire McCaskill headed for a gilded post in Europe. * On the policy-makers front, Julianne Smith, a former Biden aide, could be nominated as ambassador to NATO. * In the donor class, Denise Bauer, Obama's ambassador to Belgium, was a top fundraiser. She could return to Europe, possibly Paris, among the most coveted positions. * Doug Hickey, another big Biden donor, also is interested in a foreign posting. * James Costos, a former HBO executive who served as Obama’s ambassador to Spain, has expressed interest in the United Kingdom, but many others are interested, including David Cohen, a Comcast executive. * Louis Frillman, a real estate investor, and Nathalie Rayes, president of the Latino Victory Project, have told associates they're interested in Madrid or another European post.The big question: The ambassadorship to China has recently gone to former politicians, giving Beijing the prestige of a big-branded name and the White House the comfort that its envoy will have a political antenna to detect any potential problems. * If Biden names Disney executive chairman Robert Iger, who has told Biden officials he’s interested, it would break that mold.Biden is scheduled, weather permitting, to visit the State Department on Monday, a symbolic showing as he seeks to re-invigorate diplomacy and underscore America’s commitment to allies and partners. He's also expected to deliver remarks about his foreign policy initiatives. * While the president certainly will name some donors to top posts, others are getting nervous they’ll be passed over and are feverishly pressing their cases. * While more than 800 individuals and couples raised more than $100,000 for Biden's presidential bid, the more elite group of "bundlers" raised well above that amount and also gave the maximum of $620,000 to the Biden Victory Fund.By the numbers: Biden will likely make non-career nominations for about 30% of the roughly 190 total ambassadorships, leaving 70% for the career Foreign Service, according to people familiar with the matter. * That 70:30 ratio would be in line with the traditional breakdown, according to the American Foreign Service Association. * President Trump deviated by nominating political ambassadors for about 44% of his appointments. * Trump's nominees also skewed heavily non-diverse, with more than 90% of his openings going to those who are white, Foreign Policy reported in 2018.Go deeper: The political category has always been divided, broadly, into three buckets: policy experts, politicians and donors. * Biden is expected to draw more heavily from the first two categories, leaving fewer positions for donors looking to cap a successful business career with a foreign posting. * Biden has a sprawling network of Beltway friends and allies but was never that successful — or reliant — on the money and celebrity classes in New York and California.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Beach poles behind Florida hotel block driving in Daytona

    Driving on the seaside sand, a long-lived tradition in Daytona Beach, is now threatened along one short stretch where poles are blocking any vehicles. The Hard Rock Hotel erected the poles along a 410-foot (124-meter) section of beach to prevent driving there. The chair of the Volusia County Council, Jeff Brower, has made beach driving a priority since his election in November.

  • British troops in Mali are being commanded by a Chinese officer it emerges, as first patrol on UN mission is completed

    British troops are being commanded by a Chinese officer for the first time, it has emerged. The 300 British troops deployed to counter Islamist violence in Mali will work under a Chinese sector commander as part of the United Nations (UN) force. Lieutenant Colonel Tom Robinson, Commanding Officer of the Light Dragoons, said the Chinese military had provided a hospital to the UN mission and were responsible for protecting the camp which houses the British troops. “I work for a Chinese Brigadier who is sector commander,” Lt Col Robinson said. “He’s a professional guy who I very much enjoy working with.” It is thought to be the first time British forces have been under command of a Chinese officer, although the Royal Navy has worked alongside the Chinese navy in counter-piracy operations around the horn of Africa. The news comes as tension between Britain and China, after human rights abuses in Hong Kong, aggressive Chinese sovereignty claims in the Indo-Pacific and questions over the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, have soured relations between London and Beijing.

  • The president of Ukraine doesn't consider China a major geopolitical threat

    KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told "Axios on HBO" that he doesn't consider China to be a major geopolitical threat — a stance that may cause him friction with the Biden administration and Congress — even as he vowed to limit Chinese control of critical technology sectors.Why it matters: Zelensky's comments represent a break with U.S. national security leaders from both major political parties who are trying to rally allies to confront the threat of the Chinese Communist Party.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: Asked about emerging consensus in Washington that China is the No. 1 geopolitical threat, Zelensky said, "I cannot agree with that because in Ukraine we do not feel this." * "There really is this a sort of cold war between China and the United States," he said. * "We know United States business is represented in Ukraine, but at the same time, it's true that Chinese business is also represented." * "I believe that regardless of the nation, the nationality, if people, if business, if a certain country, treats you with respect, respecting your people and borders, they can be present in your country."Between the lines: There's only so much leverage the U.S. has to push Zelensky away from China. Beijing has crushed Washington at vaccine diplomacy — a painful reality that Zelensky discussed in the "Axios on HBO" interview. * Zelensky has tried to obtain for his country the higher-quality American vaccines. And he’s pushed the Europeans for their help. But given the difficulty he’s faced to secure doses, he said he is willing to work with Beijing to get large quantities of a safe COVID vaccine for the Ukrainian people.   * Worth noting: The U.S. did not offer its superior vaccines to Ukraine and in fact took steps to make it harder for Zelensky to obtain them.Behind the scenes: How to handle China is a growing sore point in U.S.-Ukraine relations. Trump administration officials privately expressed concerns that China — which became Ukraine's top trading partner in 2019 — was flooding Ukraine with easy cash and in return embedding itself in Ukraine's critical sectors including defense and telecom. * U.S. officials are worried about China stealing intelligence secrets and wielding nefarious influence over allies who are increasingly beholden to Beijing.Yes, but: Senior U.S. government officials have been trying for years to persuade Ukraine to stop China from buying Motor Sich, an aero engine manufacturer that is the crown jewel of Ukraine's defense sector. * In the interview, Zelensky said for the first time definitively that he will not allow China, or any other country, to buy a controlling stake in Motor Sich. * "Never," he said. "Not under me. I am not here for life... [But] in my time [in office], definitely not.The bottom line: Russia is a far more imminent concern for Ukraine. But when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, China never condemned Russia's action. So while Zelensky may not call out China as a threat, he knows that China can't be relied upon in a Russia-Ukraine crisis.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Japan expected to extend COVID-19 state of emergency: sources

    Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency on Tuesday to fight the spread of COVID-19 for Tokyo and other areas, three sources with knowledge of the legal procedures said on Monday. The government will decide on the extension after a meeting of its experts panel on Tuesday, with the emergency period in prefectures including the Tokyo area expected to run for another month, the sources said. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday, one source told Reuters.

  • Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act

    After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL’s presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they’ve been fighting would be next. The Biden administration hasn't specified what action it might take on other pipelines, but industry experts doubt there will be swift changes like the one that stopped Keystone.

  • Asian Americans warily watch family overseas enjoy 'normal' life

    One woman with family in South Korea said she’s "jealous that they’re in a place where people care about other people and take precautions."

  • Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi detained as military declares state of emergency

    Follow the latest updates in our live blog A military coup took place in Myanmar early on Monday as the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained in an early morning raid. The army said it had carried out the detentions in response to "election fraud", handing power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposing a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station. The announcement on military-owned Myawaddy TV followed days of concern about the threat of a military coup and comes as the country's new Parliament session was to begin. Myo Nyunt, spokesman for the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, told Reuters by phone that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been "taken" in the early hours of the morning. Adding that he also expected to be detained, he said: "I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law.” He told AFP that he was extremely worried about the pair. "With the situation we see happening now, we have to assume that the military is staging a coup," he said.

  • Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash: source

    Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop drama, lost 53% in January but received commitments for fresh cash from investors in the last days of the month, a source familiar with the fund said on Sunday. The firm, founded in 2014 by Gabe Plotkin, had bet that ailing video game retailer GameStop's stock, which traded at less than $5 five months ago, would fall. But a wave of retail investors, comparing notes on social media platform Reddit and using online trading app Robinhood, took the other side of Plotkin's trade to send the stock up 1,625% this month to close at $325 on Friday.

  • Mexican soldiers rescue toddler abandoned in Rio Grande

    Mexican soldiers and immigration agents rescued a 2-year-old girl from Chile after she apparently fell into the Rio Grande and the adults who were with her left her and crossed the river into the United States, officials said Sunday. The National Immigration Institute said the incident occurred Saturday as a group of migrants was crossing the river near Ciudad Acuna, across from Del Rio, Texas. The adults made gestures, pointing out the toddler to soldiers and immigration agents, who then waded into the river to rescue her, the agency said.

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • Military power grab deals killer blow to Myanmar's fledgling democracy

    Myanmar woke up on Monday to what may be the end of its short fling with democracy, after Aung San Suu Kyi, its civilian leader, and other senior figures from her ruling party were detained as the military seized power, declaring a state of emergency for a year. Parliament had been due to start sitting on Monday after the National League of Democracy won a landslide in a November election. Instead, Myanmar now faces a fresh coup that will strain regional ties and prove to be an early foreign policy test for the new Biden administration. The mass arrest in a dawn raid has stoked fears of a permanent return to the military rule that the Southeast Asian nation endured for five decades before a landmark democratic election in 2015 propelled Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and former political prisoner, to power. Thant Myint-U, a renowned Myanmar historian and former special adviser for the troubled country’s peace process, summed up the sudden development in an ominous prediction. “The doors just opened to a very different future. I have a sinking feeling that no one will really be able to control what comes next. And remember Myanmar's a country awash in weapons, with deep divisions across ethnic & religious lines, where millions can barely feed themselves,” he tweeted.