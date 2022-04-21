Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Shanghai authorities said tough restrictions would remain in place for now even in districts which managed to cut COVID-19 transmission to zero, as the number of cases outside quarantined areas across the city rose again.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong reopened gyms, beauty parlours, theme parks and cinemas for the first time in more than four months, as authorities relax some of the world's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions that have weighed on residents and businesses.

* Taiwan's government has approved a second COVID-19 booster vaccine dose for those 65 and older, and third boosters for the immunocompromised, as it looks to step up its fight against a spike in domestic infections.

* Eight people infected with COVID-19 died in Shanghai on April 20, Chinese state television said.

* The local banking and insurance regulator in Shanghai said it will step up financial support to help with the resumption of production while the city battles a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

EUROPE

* Quarantine hotel rooms for people travelling to the UK between April 2021 and March 2022 cost 757 million pounds ($987.73 million), with taxpayers footing about half the bill, the National Audit Office said.

AMERICAS

* The U.S. Justice Department appealed a judge's ruling ending a mask mandate on public transportation and airplanes, after the CDC said the measure was still needed.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Israel told its citizens they could stop wearing masks indoors, its second such revision after the measure was briefly dropped and then restored last year in response to a rise in cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna plans to submit an application to the U.S. health regulator for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine among kids between the ages of six months to five years by end of the month, a company spokesperson said.

Story continues

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A prolonged slowdown in China would have substantial global spillovers, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, but added that Beijing has room to adjust policy to provide support.

* Irish consumer confidence suffered its second successive sharp monthly drop as concerns about living costs that hurt the macro economic outlook in March spread into a weakening of spending plans in April, a survey showed.

* New Zealand's consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in three decades last quarter, underlining the need for the central bank to stay on its hawkish course to contain price pressures without tipping the economy into recession.

* Peru's finance minister, Oscar Graham, said the country's Cabinet has approved a bill that will be presented to Congress to impose restrictions on debt and fiscal deficit levels that were suspended during the pandemic.

(Compiled by Sherry Jacob-Phillips; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)