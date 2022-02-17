Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

General COVID-19 lockdown in Austria
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carrie Lam
    Carrie Lam
    Chief Executive of Hong Kong (born 1957)

(Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called on residents to "remain confident" and support her administration's measures to contain a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, as daily infections surged by more than 40 times since the start of February.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE

* Britain will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all 5-11 year olds, widening the rollout of vaccines in children in a decision that has been taken more slowly than in some other countries.

AMERICAS

* Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is time for the United States to start inching back towards normality, despite remaining risks from COVID-19.

* Marriott and Hilton, two of the biggest U.S. hotel chains, told investors they expect people to resume packing their bags for business and leisure this year at rates not seen since before the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan is set to announce on Thursday that it will ease border controls put in place to counter the spread of the coronavirus, measures that are the strictest among wealthy nations and have been slammed by business leaders and educators.

* Finance leaders of the world's top 20 economies will debate the fallout from geopolitical tensions, global inflation and tighter monetary policy at a two-day meeting kicking off on Thursday. But COVID-19 cases overshadow the gathering with many ministers either attending online or skipping the meeting altogether.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* BioNTech has developed a vaccine factory made from shipping containers that it plans to ship to Africa as assembly kits to ease what the WHO has described as huge disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* An Omicron-specific booster could be ready by August, the CEO of U.S. biotech firm Moderna told Reuters, but the firm is still gathering clinical data to determine whether that vaccine would offer better protection than a new dose of the existing jab.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Singapore maintained its forecast for the economy to expand 3-5% this year as the city-state's recovery from the pandemic slump continues, although officials flagged downside risks to global growth and rising inflationary pressures.

* The unemployment rate in Australia stayed at 4.2%, matching the lowest reading since 2008 when it bottomed out at 4.0%. The impact of the Omicron wave was felt most in hours worked which slid 8.8% as employees stayed home sick or were forced to isolate.

* Japan ran its biggest trade deficit in a single month in eight years in January as high energy costs swelled imports and manufacturers struggled with global supply constraints, causing a decline in car shipments.

* Israel's economy grew at its fastest pace in 21 years in 2021 as consumer spending, exports and investment rebounded with double-digit gains following a pandemic-stifled 2020, raising the spectre of the central bank raising interest rates soon.

* Norway's mainland economy grew last year by 4.2%, its quickest pace since 2007 as the country rebounded from a pandemic-driven slump in activity, data showed.

(Compiled by Sherry Jacob-Phillips; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite group Eutelsat pushes back return-to-growth target

    The group, one of the world's leading satellite operators, now expects revenue to slip to between 1.11 billion euros and 1.13 billion euros ($1.26 billion to $1.28 billion) for its five key businesses in the fiscal year ending June 30. Its total revenue fell 9% year-on-year in the first six months of the year to 572 million euros, knocking its profit margin down nearly one point to 76.1. "This has been a satisfactory first half in financial terms," said Chief Executive Officer Eva Berneke, who took the helm at the start of the year.

  • Xi tells Hong Kong's leaders to control COVID as infections spiral

    China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilise and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, pro-Beijing media reported, as infected patients lay in beds outside overwhelmed hospitals. The daily tally of COVID infections in the global financial hub rose to more than 40 times the level at the start of February as health authorities reported a record 4,285 confirmed new infections on Wednesday, and another 7,000 preliminary positive cases. The directive from Xi ramps up pressure on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam a day after she said her government's response to the outbreak had been unsatisfactory, with hospitals and medical staff unable to cope.

  • AP sources: US skaters to get Olympic torches as medals wait

    IOC president Thomas Bach offered U.S. figure skaters Olympic torches as holdover gifts while they await a resolution of the Russian doping case that is preventing them from receiving their silver medals, The Associated Press has learned. Two people familiar with the events told the AP late Wednesday that Bach, in a private meeting with the skaters in Beijing that lasted about two hours, reiterated the IOC stance that no medal ceremonies would be held for events involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee released a statement confirming the meeting between Bach and the skaters had taken place, "however the details and content of that discussion should remain between them.”

  • COVID-19 surge among prisoners fuels Hong Kong's outbreak

    Facing an outbreak of COVID-19 among prisoners, Hong Kong is moving infected inmates to an isolation facility as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of cases by implementing China's “zero tolerance” strategy. The Correctional Services Department said Thursday that the Sha Tsui facility on Lantau Island was designated for quarantining infected prisoners, whose numbers are expected to grow. Seven prisoners had tested positive for COVID-19, while the number of confirmed cases in the southern Chinese financial hub of about 7.5 million people hit 4,285, double the daily average reported earlier in the week.

  • Keep it Simple: Pandemic garden No. 3 is on its way

    The solace a garden during a pandemic provides is worth its weight in a load of finished compost to spread around the garden plants.

  • Fauci says data on possible 2nd COVID-19 booster is being reviewed

    At the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that a second vaccine booster could be required, but that the supporting data is still being monitored.

  • Grinding Diplomacy Shifts to Munich, Oil Volatile: Iran Snapshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Latest developmentsDiplomacy to restore Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers is g

  • The Fastest and Easiest Tomato Varieties to Grow

    From Glacier to Bush Early Girl, these are some of the fastest growing tomatoes.

  • Asian stocks pull back, bond yields drop on reported shelling in Ukraine

    Asian stock markets retreated on Thursday after Russian media reported that rebels in eastern Ukraine had accused Kyiv government forces of using mortars to attack their territory. U.S. and European equities futures also fell, while traders sought safety in government bonds and oil clawed back some of its heavy early losses. Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces on Thursday of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours and said they were trying to establish if anyone had been hurt or killed.

  • The battle to end mask mandates

    The House Education Committee has passed a bill that would ban mandating face masks in public schools and universities.

  • Bob Saget’s family gets temporary order blocking release of Full House star’s death records

    Attorney said family was ‘pleased that the Court had focused on the human elements here’

  • Shiffrin to exit Beijing without individual medal as Gisin triumphs

    Mikaela Shiffrin will leave the Beijing Games without an individual medal after dramatically crashing out of Thursday's alpine combined won by Switzerland's Michelle Gisin.

  • The end of the pandemic may be in sight, says Moderna CEO

    Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said it was "reasonable" to assume the last stages of the global coronavirus pandemic are in sight.

  • Apple defeats copyright lawsuit over racially diverse emoji

    Apple Inc convinced a California federal judge on Wednesday to throw out a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of ripping off another company's multiracial emoji and violating its intellectual property rights. Cub Club Investment LLC didn't show that Apple copied anything that was eligible for copyright protection, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said. Chhabria gave Cub Club a chance to amend its lawsuit but said he was "skeptical" it could succeed based on several differences between its emoji design and Apple's.

  • I drove the $24,000 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Here are 8 pros and cons to consider before buying the little truck.

    The Hyundai Santa Cruz has a techy interior and an awesome bed, but it's pricier than the Ford Maverick and some may find the back seat cramped.

  • South Korean celebs are being attacked by Chinese social media users for posting snaps of themselves wearing the hanbok — a traditional outfit that both South Korea and China claim is theirs

    BTS rapper Suga was among the Korean stars who drew the ire of Chinese social media users amid tensions over the origins of the garments.

  • 5 stretches that will loosen the hips and prevent back pain

    Stretches like low lunge, bridge pose and figure four can stretch tight tip flexors and reduce back pain and hip pain.

  • Gov. Beshear announces $1.2 billion proposal to provide vehicle property tax, sales tax relief

    Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a proposal to provide relief on vehicle property taxes as well as a temporary 1% drop in Kentucky sales tax.

  • A recession is inevitable when you 'unleash a firestorm of inflation': Senator Braun

    Why Senator Mike Braun is growing worried about a recession.

  • Democrats try to blame inflation on widespread 'price gouging'

    Democrats have an inflation problem with voters and have been pointing in a range of directions to try and deflect at least some of that unhappiness. One growing option could be to charge companies with ‘price gouging’.