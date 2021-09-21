Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Police in Melbourne used pepper balls and rubber pellets on Tuesday to scatter thousands of protesters who defied stay-at-home orders to damage property, block a busy freeway and injure three officers, leading to more than 40 arrests, authorities said.

* Greece will make a booster vaccine available to doctors and other medical staff in the coming weeks, health ministry experts said.

* The European Union welcomed the United States' announcement it will re-open its doors to European travellers vaccinated against COVID-19 in November, rolling back restrictions in place since early last year.

* Some health experts in Singapore are calling for mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus with a growing toll of severe COVID-19 among unvaccinated people as infections surge and with vaccine take-up plateauing at 82% of the population.

* After a drastic reduction in wildlife trafficking during the pandemic, authorities in Southeast Asia must act swiftly to stop smugglers getting back in business once border controls are relaxed, according to a forthcoming UN report.

* India expects to get its first Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses from next month, filled and finished in India by a partner of the U.S. drugmaker, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won re-election on Monday but failed to secure a majority in parliament, after alienating some voters by calling a snap vote two years early during a fourth wave of the pandemic.

* Shortages of masks and gloves that marked the early days of the pandemic have spread to a host of other items needed at medical facilities in the United States, from exam tables and heart defibrillators to crutches and IV poles.

* Argentina is expected to begin rolling out an economic stimulus package from Tuesday, as center-left President Alberto Fernandez tries to try to rev up growth and claw back support after a bruising primary election defeat a week ago.

* Pfizer and BioNTech SE said their vaccine induced a robust immune response in children aged 5 to 11, and they plan to ask for regulatory authorization as soon as possible to use the shot in that age range in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

* World stocks stabilised on Tuesday and oil prices recovered from the previous day's heavy selling, as investors grew more confident that contagion from the distress of debt-saddled Chinese developer Evergrande would be limited.[MKTS/GLOB]

* Indonesia's central bank left its main policy rates steady at a record low to support an economic recovery from a recent devastating resurgence of COVID-19, while anticipating the impact of U.S. tapering later this year.

* Australia's central bank is concerned the spread of the Delta variant could slow the economy's recovery once lockdowns start to ease, although it still expects strong growth to resume next year.

