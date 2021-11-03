Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

An employee takes a break outside a shop amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul
(Reuters) - China's new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high and tighter curbs to contain the spread are expected in Beijing ahead of a key gathering of the highest-ranking members of the Communist Party.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Several Russian regions said they could impose additional restrictions or extend a workplace shutdown to fight a surge in cases that has already prompted Moscow to re-impose a partial lockdown nationwide.

* Christmas may be difficult as the pandemic is not over, England's deputy chief medical officer warned, urging people to behave with caution and come forward for booster shots.

* Eli Lilly has retracted a request for European Union approval of its antibody-based COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of demand from EU member states as the bloc focuses on other suppliers.

AMERICAS

* The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed broad use of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine in children aged 5 to 11, clearing the way for shots to go into young arms as soon as Wednesday.

* Mexico's health ministry reported 269 confirmed coronavirus fatalities, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 288,733.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong will roll out booster doses of vaccines from next week, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said, as authorities ramp up efforts to convince Beijing to allow crossborder travel to mainland China.

* India's drug regulator has approved the extension of shelf life for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine to up to 12 months from the date of manufacture, the company said.

* China will not give up on its zero-tolerance policy towards local cases any time soon, some experts said, as the policy has allowed it to quickly quell local outbreaks, while the virus continues to spread outside its borders.

* South Korea said it would ramp up testing capability at schools, as infections among children have risen sharply, just weeks ahead of a plan to fully reopen schools nationwide.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* West and Central Africa could see a rise in HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths in a few years due to disruptions in health services because of the pandemic, the executive director of the U.N. AIDS agency said.

* Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts.

* Two producers of COVID-19 tests in Britain said they had pulled some of their tests from the market after a new review system came into force, which has not yet granted approval for their previously accepted products.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock markets traded at fresh record-high levels on Wednesday while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields ticked down as investors braced for the world's largest economy to start cutting pandemic-era monetary stimulus.[MKTS/GLOB]

* Emerging market currencies are headed for more trouble next year as mounting expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to quell inflation are set to keep the U.S. dollar in the driving seat, a Reuters poll showed.

* Indonesia's economic growth is expected to have slowed significantly in the third quarter as restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the virus put the brakes on a nascent recovery, a Reuters poll found.

