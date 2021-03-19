Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Nearly a dozen countries resumed use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots on Friday as EU and British regulators said its benefits outweighed any risks. Reports of rare instances of blood clotting had temporarily halted inoculations.

EUROPE

* Germany's health minister said rising infections could mean that curbs to slow the spread of the virus may have to be re-imposed.

* A French government spokesman said there was no reason for France to reject the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, as Paris and parts of the north entered a month-long lockdown.

* French prime minister will get the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

* Hungary can start the first stage of easing restrictions once another million citizens have been vaccinated, the prime minister said.

* Greece considers lifting some restrictions as part of a plan for gradually re-opening its fragile economy.

* Britain will slow its vaccine rollout next month due to a supply crunch caused by a delay in a shipment of millions of AstraZeneca shots from India and the need to test a large batch.

AMERICAS

* The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries, bowing to pressure to share vaccine with its allies.

* The Canadian province of Ontario is entering a third wave of the pandemic, Chief Medical Officer David Williams said, though he added that it was not clear how quickly infections would rise.

* Cuba's drug regulatory authority on Thursday approved a second COVID-19 vaccine candidate for late-stage clinical trials.

* As Brazil's outbreak spirals out of control, the country is facing a dangerous new shortage, threatening to drive fatalities even higher: lack of staff in intensive care units.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia welcomed the European drug regulator's decision to back the AstraZeneca vaccine after a safety investigation as authorities ramp up the country's immunisation drive next week.

* India's infections surged to more than a three-month high, led by a record daily increase in the western state of Maharashtra.

* South Korea's capital, Seoul, will scrap a controversial order for all foreign workers to be tested, after an outcry sparked complaints by embassies and a human rights probe.

* The Philippines recorded a record daily increase in infections, as authorities tightened curbs in Manila and approved Russia's Sputnik V for emergency use. A first batch will be supplied in the first half of April.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Tanzania's new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, said the country should unite and avoid pointing fingers after the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli, a COVID-19 sceptic.

* The African Union said African countries should continue to use AstraZeneca's vaccine, echoing WHO by saying the shot's benefits outweighed risks.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Medicines Agency said it had concluded the AstraZeneca vaccine's benefits outweighed possible risks, but said a link between the shot and rare cases of brain blood clots could not be definitively ruled out.

* India's Stelis Biopharma has partnered with Russia's sovereign fund to make at least 200 million doses of Sputnik V.

* Johnson & Johnson is developing several next-generation vaccines against emerging variants of the virus, its CEO said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. bond yields edged off the 14-month highs reached the day before as markets looked to a U.S. economic recovery, while oil stabilised after a 7% slide. [MKTS/GLOB]

