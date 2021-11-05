Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - A trial of Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 was stopped early after the drug was shown to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said on Friday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* German state leaders said hospitals could soon become swamped by COVID-19 patients and a new lockdown might be needed unless urgent action is taken to reverse a surge in cases.

AMERICAS

* Republican governors are expected to sue on Friday to stop the Biden administration's requirement that nearly 2 million U.S. employers get workers tested or vaccinated for COVID-19, saying it trampled civil liberties.

* Chile's presidential candidates had to host news conferences from home and cancel travel plans as five out of seven candidates were forced to isolate for a week after left-wing hopeful Gabriel Boric tested positive for COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Bollywood stars are returning to India's big screens after more than a year, with the film industry hoping that declining COVID-19 cases and the festival season will bring audiences back to the cinemas.

* Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights with 15 countries from January next year, its aviation authority said, eyeing a full resumption by July.

* Australia's Victoria state removed entry restrictions on citizens of neighbouring New South Wales, allowing almost blanket reciprocal travel between the country's two biggest states ahead of the busy Christmas period.

* Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she expected the border with mainland China to largely reopen next February as the two governments stick to their zero COVID-19 policies, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* British scientists said they had identified a gene in the human body that doubles the risk of dying due to COVID-19, providing new insight into how the illness affects patients and possibly help in developing specific treatments.

* Britain became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic.

* Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said it has completed the submission process for emergency-use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the World Health Organization.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Oil prices rose after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

* Euro zone retail sales recorded an unexpected drop in September as Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, underperformed and non-food sales were also weak, data from Eurostat showed.

* Euro zone inflation is still expected to fall next year as the factors driving it remain temporary but the rate of its decline will be slower than earlier seen, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said.

* A share rally that has lifted stocks to record levels in recent days lost momentum, weighed down by renewed uncertainty over China's property sector and as markets paused for breath ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Compiled by Milla Nissi and Sherry Jacob-Phillips; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Giles Elgood)