Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, at Jordan Downs in Los Angeles
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Millions of Americans carried on warily with holiday travel plans as the Omicron variant drove a surge in COVID-19 cases across the world, while a Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval of Merck & Co's antiviral pill.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news

EUROPE

* Austria should offer some healthcare staff and other key workers a fourth COVID-19 jab, the National Vaccination Board said in updated guidance published late on Thursday.

* Britain recorded a record number of new cases on Thursday and France had its worst-ever day in terms of new infections, while Italy tightened restrictions as daily infections hit a record high.

* A fire in the intensive care unit of a COVID-19 hospital killed two people in Russia's southern city of Astrakhan, the TASS news agency said.

* The Czech Republic will require all foreign visitors to have a negative PCR test prior to entry starting from Dec. 27, unless they had a booster vaccine dose.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Four infections with the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Tokyo, its governor said on Friday, while Thailand reported its first domestic cluster of infections from the variant in Kalasin province in the North East.

* Bhutan started giving booster shots to senior citizens and priority groups as the Himalayan kingdom counters the spread of the Omicron variant.

* An Indian court urged government to suspend political rallies and election campaigns in poll-bound states amid the rising number of Omicron cases.

* Vietnam aims to vaccinate all of its adult population with a booster shot by the end of the first quarter of next year.

AMERICAS

* United Airlines and Delta Air Lines on Thursday said they had each canceled dozens of Christmas Eve flights, as the spreading Omicron variant takes a toll on its flight crews and other workers.

* U.S. healthcare workers who test positive but are asymptomatic can now return to work after seven days in isolation, provided they test negative.

* Ecuador has made it obligatory for eligible people to be vaccinated.

* New York will sharply limit the number of people it allows in Times Square for its New Year's Eve celebration, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa will start offering booster shots of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine from Friday, the health department said, following its approval for use as a booster by the health regulator a day earlier.

* Kenya's sudden decision to demand proof of vaccination to access public places and transport was met by a combination of bemusement, dismissal and the occasional spot of enforcement.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval of the COVID-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc, part of plans to roll out new treatments by yearend as concerns rise about the Omicron variant.

* CanSino Biologics' vaccine was 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 91.7% against severe disease four weeks or longer after one dose, while its protection appeared lower in older people, peer-reviewed results from a large trial showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stock markets in Europe and Asia cemented gains in light holiday trade on Friday, while the safe-haven dollar eased on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held below pre-pandemic levels last week as the labor market tightens, while consumer spending increased solidly, putting the economy on track for a strong finish to 2021.

* Japan's cabinet approved an annual budget of $940 billion that is a record for a tenth straight year, prioritising the COVID-19 response and the prime minister's aim of growth and wealth distribution.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Toby Chopra)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China puts 13 million residents in lockdown ahead of Games

    Under orders not to leave home unless necessary, the 13 million residents of the northern Chinese city of Xi’an are adjusting to a lockdown imposed after a spike in coronavirus cases

  • Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled amid omicron surge

    At least three major airlines have announced they are collectively canceling more than 300 flights for Christmas Eve -- some due to the surge of the omicron variant.

  • Heath Walmart temporarily closes because of COVID

    Walmart said Tuesday it would close its Heath store for a day and a half to allow the store to be cleaned for COVID. It reopens Thursday morning.

  • Rapid COVID test sites packed, holiday travel picks up

    Travelers in need of COVID-19 tests before the holidays may be out of time for PCR tests. Instead, demand for rapid antigen tests is rising.

  • Austria's vaccine board recommends fourth COVID jab for some

    Austria should offer some healthcare staff and other key workers a fourth COVID-19 jab, the National Vaccination Board said in updated guidance published late on Thursday, citing risks from the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But it said there was not enough scientific data for it to recommend fourth shots be given more widely. "In view of an imminent Omicron wave, (a fourth vaccination) can be offered in high-risk areas (e.g., exposed health care personnel) and in systemically critical areas from six months after the third vaccination," the board said.

  • Chinese officials punished over COVID outbreak that led to Xian lockdown

    Officials in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian are facing punishment after a COVID-19 outbreak led to the lockdown of its 13 million residents, authorities said on Friday, as the number of new cases declined. All domestic flights out of Xian and most trains originating from the city scheduled for Friday were cancelled. Officials in Xian, which is famed for its terracotta warriors buried with China's first emperor, say the outbreak has been traced to the arrival of a plane from Pakistan.

  • To Detect Omicron, Take an At-Home Covid-19 Test Right Before a Holiday Gathering, Experts Say

    Friends and families relying on at-home rapid Covid-19 tests to safely celebrate the holidays should do those tests as close to the point of arrival as possible, and not one or two days earlier or even the morning of. Rapid, or antigen, tests can detect if you have a current infection, though they are considered less sensitive than PCR tests. This variant is more transmissible, has a shorter incubation period than other strains, is causing breakthrough infections among the vaccinated, and it’s hitting the U.S. at the start of the holiday season.

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records

    Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court on Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol led by his supporters. Trump's attorneys asked the Supreme Court to reverse lower court rulings against the former president, who has fought to block the records even after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege over them. The federal appeals court in Washington previously ruled the committee had a “uniquely vital interest” in the documents and Trump had “provided no basis" for it to override Biden and Congress.

  • Is it safe to eat at restaurants amid Omicron surge? Here's what the experts say

    Overall, the decision on dining out comes down to a personal assessment of risk.

  • UK report suggests booster effectiveness against symptomatic omicron decreases within 10 weeks

    A United Kingdom Health Security Agency report published on Thursday suggests that the effectiveness of the COVID-19 booster against symptomatic infections of the omicron variant wanes within 10 weeks.The report included 147,597 delta and 68,489 omicron cases, which were reported between Nov. 27 and Dec. 17. It analyzed the percentage of vaccine effectiveness between reported cases of the two strains in individuals who had received a two-dose...

  • Vaccinated Isn’t Enough: Omicron Carries the Risk of Long Covid

    President Biden told the U.S. that if you're triple vaxxed, you're safe for the holidays. That's not only not true, it's dismissing almost 10 million Americans affected by a chronic disease

  • If you have a cold right now, there's a good chance it's COVID-19, study finds

    Headache, fatigue, a runny nose, sore throat, and sneezing are the top five COVID-19 symptoms reported by about 850,000 weekly users on the Zoe app.

  • She was against the COVID-19 vaccine, then ended up in a two-month coma. This is her message.

    Andrea Arriaga Borges tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19, 2021. The mother of five told KCRA 3 she had no underlying health issues, does not have asthma and does not smoke. Six days later, the Cameron Park woman asked her husband to call 911 when she couldn't breathe or walk. The last thing she remembers is talking to family before being intubated at the hospital. "That's all I remember," she said. "And then I was in a coma for two months." See more in the video above.

  • Fauci says large holiday gatherings are unsafe, even if you've had COVID booster

    NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned Wednesday that large gatherings this holiday season are unsafe even for fully vaccinated people who've had a COVID-19 booster shot, as the Omicron variant surges across the U.S.What he's saying: "There are many of these parties that have 30, 40, 50 people in which you do not know the vaccination status of individuals," Fauci said at a briefing. "Those are the kind of functions in the context of Omicron that you do not want to go to."Get market news worthy of y

  • Dates Add More to Your Plate Than Sweetness—Here's How They Help Your Health

    Dates’ nutrition often gets overlooked because they’re such a sweet treat. But they’re actually packed with health-improving benefits.

  • Ginger Tea Benefits That'll Convince You to Brew a Pot

    The health benefits of ginger tea go beyond just easing nausea.

  • Could teacher mask rules in schools affect COVID spread? What German researchers found

    Here’s what findings show about potential impacts on requirements for students, too.

  • This Is What You Should Know Before Taking A Rapid COVID Test

    Every day, decisions are being made based on rapid COVID tests. How common are false negatives, and can you trust the results?View Entire Post ›

  • Omicron symptoms: What we know about illness caused by the new variant

    Omicron variant symptoms may be different than previous Covid strains. Learn what you should know about Omicron symptoms and what to look out for.

  • Should you wait 6 months for a COVID booster? Omicron’s spread changing expert advice

    Health officials have said to wait at least six months between vaccination and getting a booster - but with omicron infections on the rise, many are now saying sooner may be better.