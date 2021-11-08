Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday with some countries in eastern Europe experiencing record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases and many countries resume trade and tourism.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Most Russians went back to work on Monday for the first time in over a week as a nationwide workplace shutdown was lifted across most regions, even though new cases and deaths are hovering near record daily highs.

* Germany's infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, and doctors warned they will need to postpone scheduled operations in coming weeks to cope.

* Britain's prime minister said too many elderly were going into hospital and encouraged people to get booster shots.

* Hungarian drugmaker Richter Gedeon has made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for its workers, following a government decision allowing companies to do so.

* Denmark's prime minister faces an investigation over the slaughter of all of the country's 17 million minks last year, killed in response to spreading infections.

AMERICAS

* Travellers excited at the prospect of seeing family and friends in the United States for the first time since the pandemic started took off early on Monday from London, Paris and other cities following the lifting of U.S. travel restrictions.

* Dozens of crossings at the Mexico-United States border reopened to non-essential travel after a 20-month closure due to COVID-19.

* Experts say workplace whistleblowers and fear of losing federal funds should play vital roles in ensuring compliance with vaccine mandates due to start on Jan. 4 for U.S. businesses, nursing homes and hospitals.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* As schools reopened in India, a toxic smog shrouding New Delhi alongside coronavirus risks persuaded many students to stay home.

* India ordered 10 million doses of Zydus Cadila's DNA COVID-19 vaccine, the drugmaker said.

* New Zealand will ease restrictions in Auckland from Wednesday as vaccination rates rise, and lockdown measures should be phased out by the end of the month.

* Australia pledged over three million vaccine doses to Cambodia, Prime Minister Hun Sen said, helping to distribute booster shots.

* Indonesia plans to give booster shots to the general public after 50% has been fully vaccinated, which its health minister expects at the end of next month.

* Singapore expects approval for Pfizer's vaccine for children aged 5-11 late this month.

* Japan recorded no daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over a year on Sunday, local media said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Regeneron's said one dose of its antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% in two to eight months, following a late-stage trial.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World shares steadied near record peaks on Monday as risk assets found support from an upbeat U.S. October payrolls report, but face another test later this week from a reading on U.S. inflation. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Leaders of Asia-Pacific trade group APEC will focus on the region's economic recovery, emphasising supply chain support and decarbonising economies, at virtual talks starting Monday.

* Japan is considering a stimulus package worth more than $265 billion, a plan that would require issuing new debt, Kyodo news reported.

* Kenya's central bank suspended for one year a move to blacklist borrowers with small non-performing loans, in an effort to help small and medium-sized businesses.

* The multi-billion-dollar global luxury boat industry is rebounding fast after near-paralysis at the onset of the pandemic, as the number of billionaires grows and COVID-19 adds incentive to avoiding crowds.

