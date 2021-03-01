Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" in this illustration
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized vaccine has started shipping, while a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus has been detected in Britain for the first time.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE

* Up to six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health officials said.

* The European Commission will present a proposal in March on creating an EU-wide digital COVID-19 vaccination passport that may allow Europeans to travel more freely over the peak summer holiday period.

* The number of people heading out to shops across Britain climbed 11% last week from a week earlier, in a sixth week of gains despite a national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japanese government and ruling party officials are discussing possible additional cash payouts to low-income households to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* A Chinese state-backed hacking group has in recent weeks targeted the IT systems of two Indian vaccine makers whose coronavirus shots are being used in the country's immunisation campaign, cyber intelligence firm Cyfirma told Reuters.

* Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunisation campaign as infections rise in some big states.

* The mayor of Auckland called for residents to be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccines after New Zealand's biggest city was thrown into its fourth pandemic lockdown over the weekend.

AMERICAS

* U.S. Democrats, anxious for Congress to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill within the next two weeks, have resolved a potential sticking point for getting the sweeping legislation through the narrowly divided Senate.

* Argentina received its biggest consignment of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, as it races to inoculate a good proportion of the population before the onset of the southern hemisphere winter.

* Mexico's coronavirus czar Hugo Lopez-Gatell has been hospitalized over the past five days for COVID-19 treatment but is recovering well, a health official said, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infection.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Ivory Coast launched the world's first COVID-19 inoculation drive with doses imported from the COVAX sharing facility, a milestone in the race to extend vaccine access to poorer countries.

* Israel approved plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians with Israeli work permits, a step a rights group said did not go far enough to safeguard Palestinians in occupied territory.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot for widespread use, and U.S. officials said initial shipments would start on Sunday.

* Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized vaccine has started shipping and its top executive said that Americans should be able to receive the single-dose shot within the next 24 to 48 hours, adding a third vaccine in the United States.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by optimism about COVID-19 vaccinations, a U.S. stimulus package and growing factory activity in Europe despite coronavirus restrictions.

* Turkey's economy grew 5.9% in the fourth quarter and 1.8% in 2020 as a whole, annual data showed, emerging as one of only a few globally to avoid a contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Compiled by Bartosz Dabrowski, editing by Ed Osmond)

Recommended Stories

  • EU to propose vaccine certificates in time for summer holidays

    The European Commission will propose this month an EU-wide digital certificate providing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination that could allow Europeans to travel more freely over the summer. The EU executive aims to present its plans for a "digital green pass" on March 17 and to cooperate with international organisations to ensure that its system also works beyond the European Union. "The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad - for work or tourism," Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Monday.

  • Up to six cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

    Up to six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health officials said on Sunday. Three cases were found in England and another three in Scotland. Two of three cases found in England were from a household in the South Gloucestershire area that had a history of travel to Brazil.

  • UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce an extra 1.65 billion pounds ($2.30 billion) to fund the country's fast vaccination rollout as part of his annual budget statement on Wednesday, the finance ministry said. "Protecting ourselves against the virus means we will be able to lift restrictions, reopen our economy and focus our attention on creating jobs and stimulating growth," Sunak said in a statement. Britain has so far given a first vaccination more than 20 million people, or more than one in three adults, Europe's fastest vaccination rollout.

  • RNA technology used for COVID could lead to malaria vaccine

    The RNA technology that helped us get a COVID vaccine may help the world get a vaccine for malaria, too.Driving the news: Scientists have applied for a patent for an RNA-based vaccine that might circumvent the problems that have made it difficult to come up with any kind of malaria vaccine, per the Academic Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It hasn't been tested on people yet, but one of the investors told the Times that it produced "probably the highest level of protection that has been seen in a mouse model."The only other vaccine we have right now for malaria — which killed 409,000 people throughout the world in 2019, mostly in Africa — is only about 30% effective.What they're saying: "I'm as excited about the Covid vaccine as anyone, but THIS is huge news," health care economist Aaron Carroll tweeted.Yes, but: They should really test it on people. Until they do, the breakthrough isn't complete.Still, if Aaron Carroll is excited about it, it's OK to get a little excited.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

    Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday. The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

  • Supreme Court to weigh Puerto Rico access to US aid

    The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide whether it is unconstitutional to exclude people living in Puerto Rico from Supplemental Social Security Income. The justices said they would hear an appeal, first filed by the Trump administration, of a lower-court ruling that held that residents of the U.S. territory should have the same access to SSI benefits as older, disabled and blind Americans in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The administration argues that a pair of 40-year-old Supreme Court decisions already upheld the federal law that created SSI and excluded Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories from it.

  • Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunisation drive

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine on Monday, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunisation campaign as infections rise in some big states. India, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has so far vaccinated 12 million health and front-line workers since starting its immunisation programme in mid-January. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine," 70-year-old Modi said on Twitter, posting a picture of him getting the shot at a government hospital in New Delhi.

  • Gold Steadies After Worst Month in Four Years as Yields in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after its biggest monthly slump since late 2016 as dovish comments from the world’s major central bankers helped curb rising bond yields.Last week’s sell-off in sovereign debt stabilized after central banks from Asia to Europe provided reassurance that policy support remains in place. Bets on accelerating inflation are raising concerns that there could be a pullback in monetary policy support despite assurances from the Federal Reserve that higher yields reflect economic optimism for a solid recovery. European Central Bank data published Monday will show whether it has taken action to counter rising rates.Bullion has had a rocky start to 2021 as the rollout of vaccines worldwide spurred optimism about a recovery from the pandemic, curbing demand for safe havens and boosting bond yields. Exchange-traded funds backed by the metal recorded a tenth consecutive day of outflows on Friday, according to an initial tally by Bloomberg, a sign investment demand is waning.Spot gold was little changed at $1,734.43 an ounce by 1:36 p.m. in London, after slumping 2.1% to the lowest close since mid-June on Friday. That brought the loss in February to 6.2%, the most since November 2016. Silver, platinum and palladium all climbed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fauci says he 'would have no hesitancy whatsoever' taking the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    "All three (vaccines) are really quite good, and people should take the one that's most available to them," Fauci said on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

  • Czechs send 30,000 police, soldiers to enforce travel limits

    Police and military forces in the Czech Republic set up 500 checkpoints across the country as one of the European Union's hardest-hit nations marked the first anniversary of its coronavirus outbreak on Monday by significantly limiting free movement. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the measure’s goal was to prevent the country's hospitals from collapsing under the stress of caring for COVID-19 patients. Since the Czech Republic registered the first three people infected with coronavirus on March 1 last year, the nation of 10.7 million has see over 1.24 million confirmed cases with 20,469 deaths.

  • At Last, Democrats Get Chance to Engineer Obamacare 2.0

    Ever since the Affordable Care Act became law in 2010 — a big deal, in the (sanitized) words of Vice President Joe Biden — Democrats have itched to fix its flaws. But Republicans united against the law and, for the next decade, blocked nearly all efforts to buttress it or to make the kinds of technical corrections that are common in the years after a major piece of legislation. Now the Biden administration and a Democratic Congress hope to engineer the first major repair job and expansion of the Affordable Care Act since its passage. They plan to refashion regulations and spend billions through the stimulus bill to make Obamacare simpler, more generous and closer to what many of its architects wanted in the first place. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “This is the biggest expansion that we’ve had since the ACA was passed,” said Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey, who helped draft the health law more than a decade ago and leads the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “It was envisioned that we’d do this periodically, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait so long.” The Affordable Care Act has expanded coverage to more than 20 million Americans, cutting the uninsured rate to 10.9% in 2019 from 17.8% in 2010. It did so by expanding Medicaid to cover those with low incomes, and by subsidizing private insurance for people with higher earnings. But some families still find the coverage too expensive and its deductibles too high, particularly those who earn too much to qualify for help. Tucked inside the stimulus bill that the House passed early Saturday are a series of provisions to make the private plans more affordable, at least in the short term. The legislation, largely modeled after a bill passed in the House last year, would make upper-middle-income Americans newly eligible for financial help to buy plans on the Obamacare marketplaces, and would increase the subsidies already going to lower-income enrollees. The changes would last two years, cover 1.3 million more Americans and cost about $34 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. For certain Americans, the difference in premium prices would be substantial: The Congressional Budget Office estimates that a 64-year-old earning $58,000 would see monthly payments decline from $1,075 under current law to $412 with the new subsidies. It was a blow to Obamacare’s authors when the Supreme Court allowed states to refuse to expand Medicaid, the health law’s primary tool for bringing comprehensive coverage to poor Americans. Multiple states have joined the expansion in recent years, some via ballot initiative, but some Republican governors have steadfastly rejected the program, resulting in 2 million uninsured Americans across 12 states. The stimulus package aims to patch that hole by increasing financial incentives for states to join the program. Though Democrats are offering holdout states larger payments than they’ve contemplated in the past, it’s unclear whether it will be enough to lure state governments that have already left billions on the table. Under current law, the federal government covers 90% of new enrollees’ costs. Republican critics of the law contend that Democrats are seeking to install long-sought permanent policies through a temporary stimulus plan. “Suffice it to say, this is not COVID relief,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who helped write a prominent Obamacare repeal bill in 2017. “It’s fulfilling the agenda of the Biden administration under the guise of COVID relief.” Cassidy fears that short-term spending increases on Obamacare will prove difficult to undo. He cited a quotation from former President Ronald Reagan: “Nothing lasts longer than a temporary government program.” The White House and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have already begun to advertise insurance options and make them easier to get. On Feb. 15, the Biden administration opened a special enrollment period so that uninsured people could sign up for coverage right away, publicizing it widely. Officials have also begun rolling back Trump-era work requirements in the Medicaid program. Other regulatory changes are also planned. Xavier Becerra, Biden’s choice to lead HHS, testified about his ambitions on Capitol Hill on Feb. 24. Officials are hoping to resolve the “family glitch” problem, which makes Obamacare insurance expensive for the children or spouses of workers who get insurance only for themselves at their job. Officials plan to tighten the rules for private short-term insurance plans that are not required to cover a full set of benefits. And they are considering a long list of technical changes aimed at making plans more comprehensive. “Any one of these changes individually is moderate, but stack one on top of another and you get a big boost to the Affordable Care Act,” said Jonathan Cohn, author of “The Ten Year War,” a new history of the health law. “It doesn’t change the law’s structure, but it does make it much more generous.” Those close to the effort say its ambitions — and its limits — reflect the preferences of those leading the way. Biden, who was involved in the passage and rollout of Obamacare as vice president, ran on the idea of expansion, not upheaval. And leaders in Congress who wrote Obamacare have been watching it in the wild for a decade, slowly developing legislation to address what they see as its gaps and shortcomings. Many see their work as a continuing, gradual process, in which lawmakers should make adjustments, assess their effects, and adjust again. “When you think about where we thought the ACA was headed four years ago, and contrast that to where we are right now, on the cusp of a massive expansion of affordability, it’s pretty exciting,” said Christen Linke Young, deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council for Health and Veterans Affairs. But Bob Kocher, an economic adviser in the Obama administration who is now a partner at the venture capital firm Venrock, said that beyond the current changes, Biden’s mission on Obamacare seemed more modest, more like “don’t break it.” “I don’t think he has any ambition in mind beyond managing it,” he said. To aid in the effort, President Joe Biden has recruited a host of former Obama administration aides. His picks for top jobs at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Office of Management and Budget, as well as key deputies at HHS, all worked on the first rounds of Obamacare policymaking. Many key congressional aides working on health care now also helped write the Affordable Care Act. Born in the Great Recession, the Affordable Care Act was drafted with a focus on costs. Political compromises and concerns about runaway deficits kept the law’s overall 10-year price tag under $1 trillion, and included enough spending cuts and tax increases to pay for it. Those constraints led its architects to scale back the financial help for Americans buying their own coverage. Staffers who wrote the formulas said they ran hundreds of simulations to figure out how to cover the most people within their budget. Those who wrote the regulations that interpreted the law also recall drafting rules that erred on the side of spending less to avoid blowback or litigation. Republicans, who spent a decade dead set on repealing the law, blocked any policies to expand its reach. And the fiscal politics of the Obama years would have foreclosed the kind of subsidy expansion under discussion now, even if the law had been less politically divisive. Now, with Democrats back in control of Congress and the White House, there is new enthusiasm for expanding health coverage. Against the background of the pandemic and changing views about federal debt among many economists, lawmakers are less concerned about deficit spending than they used to be. But the Biden health project still faces challenges, and it may disappoint his allies. The new proposed spending, which would bring the law’s subsidies in line with early drafts of the Affordable Care Act, is temporary. Making those changes permanent could cost hundreds of billions over a decade, a sum that may spook moderate Democrats once the economy is in better health. And for many Democrats, the overhauls do not go as far they had hoped. Biden ran not only on subsidy expansions and technical fixes, but also on a lowering of the Medicare eligibility age and the creation of a so called public-option plan, government insurance that people could choose in place of private coverage. Members of Congress have introduced Medicare expansion and public-option bills, but neither type of proposal appears likely to move soon. Becerra has previously supported a single-payer system. He faced questions about his commitment to that idea from Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has repeatedly introduced "Medicare for All" legislation, and from Republican senators who oppose the idea. In each case, he responded similarly: The Affordable Care Act is the president’s focus, and his own as well. “I’m here at the pleasure of the president of the United States,” Becerra said. “He’s very clear where he is — he wants to build on the ACA. That will be my mission.” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who led a joint Biden-Sanders policy task force during Biden’s presidential campaign, says she is heartened by the measures the administration is taking — but concerned that the current efforts don’t yet match the promises made to progressives during the campaign. She said she would keep pushing for more generous health plans and an expansion of Medicare to cover more Americans, among other measures. “I believe we’re going to do so many things in this package, and I do think it’s a good package,” she said. “But I believe we haven’t done enough to help everyone who has fallen into the cracks.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • AstraZeneca sold out of vaccine maker Moderna last year

    London-listed AstraZeneca did not specify how much it sold the stake for, but said that "a large proportion" of the $1.38 billion it recorded in equity portfolio sales last year came from the Moderna disposal. Moderna, whose coronavirus vaccine was cleared for U.S. emergency use in December, last week said it was expecting $18.4 billion in sales from the vaccine this year, putting it on track for its first profit since its founding in 2010. AstraZeneca initially invested in Moderna in 2013, paying it $240 million upfront and later building up its stake as it bet on newer technologies to offset losses from patent expiries.

  • Philippines receives Chinese vaccine, but Duterte prefers another brand

    The Philippines received its initial batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday in a shipment donated by China, a day before its inoculation drive is due to begin, but President Rodrigo Duterte will not be among the first to be vaccinated. Duterte attended a ceremony to mark the arrival of the initial 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac, which were delivered by a Chinese military aircraft ahead of a further 25 million CoronaVac doses due to be delivered in batches this year. But Duterte, who turns 77 next month, told a news briefing that, though he wants to be vaccinated, his doctor wants a different Chinese brand of vaccine for him.

  • How does Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine stack up against shots from Pfizer and Moderna?

    Johnson & Jonhson's coronavirus vaccine is the only one that's been tested out in the US as just one shot.

  • 4 million J&J Covid vaccines ship out, Americans expected to receive shots within 2 days

    “Within the next 24 to 48 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms," Johnson & Johnson's CEO said Monday morning.

  • Johnson & Johnson's Planned Vaccine Trials to Include Infants

    Johnson & Johnson plans to test its coronavirus vaccine in infants and even in newborns, as well as in pregnant women and in people who have compromised immune systems. The bold plan for expanded clinical trials met with the approval of Dr. Ofer Levy, director of the Precision Vaccines Program at Harvard’s Boston Children’s Hospital and a member of the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee that reviewed the company’s vaccine data. When Levy saw the outlines of the planned trials, “they turned my head,” he said. They were reported as part of the company’s application to the FDA for emergency use approval and discussed at the FDA meeting. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “They did not get into a lot of detail about it but did make it clear they will be pursuing pediatric and maternal coronavirus immunization studies,” Levy said. They referred committee members to their briefing materials where, on page 34, the company mentioned the planned studies. A spokesperson for Janssen Biotech, the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary that is manufacturing the vaccine, confirmed that the company planned to extend clinical trials to children. PfizerBioNTech and Moderna, whose coronavirus vaccines are now being given to adults, plan to gradually test them in younger and younger age groups. Those vaccines are now being tested in children 12 and older. Johnson & Johnson will first test its vaccine in children older than 12 and under 18, but plans to immediately after begin a study that includes newborns and adolescents. The company then will test its vaccine in pregnant women, and finally in immunocompromised people. Like the other companies, Johnson & Johnson will analyze safety and immune responses. Unlike the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use, which use a new technology involving messenger RNA, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine utilizes a method that has been widely tested for years. It relies on a disabled adenovirus, similar to viruses that cause the common cold, to deliver instructions to cells to briefly make copies of the virus’s spike protein. The recipient’s immune system then makes antibodies against the spike protein. The coronavirus needs its spike proteins to infect cells, so the antibodies can block a COVID infection before it starts. Existing adenovirus vaccines include one for Ebola that has been safely administered to babies as young as age 1, and another for respiratory syncytial virus that was safely given to newborns. Nearly 200,000 people have received adenovirus vaccines, with no serious safety issues, Levy said. He said that Johnson & Johnson mentioned that safety record at the FDA meeting. Most of the world’s vaccine market is for pediatric vaccines. Levy added that in his opinion children need not be immunized in order for schools to open. But many parents are afraid to send their children to school without a vaccine. And, he noted, vaccinating children will help the country reach herd immunity. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Clippers look lost late against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks in defeat

    Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo played like a two-time NBA MVP, spearheading a late charge by the Bucks to send the Clippers to a 105-100 loss.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • Prince Harry Tells Oprah He Left the Royals Because He Feared Meghan Markle Would Suffer Like Princess Diana

    JOHNNY EGGITT / Getty ImagesPrince Harry has told Oprah Winfrey that he decided to step back from the British royal family because he was fearful of “history repeating itself,” apparently referring to the tragic story of his mother, Diana, who died at 36 in a car crash in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi.Harry, who is now 36 himself, made the remarks in his interview with CBS which will be screened on March 7. Two advance clips from the special were released on Monday morning.CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special in one week. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/WCyoHDMCaP— CBS (@CBS) March 1, 2021 In one of the new Oprah clips, Harry was seated next to Meghan, 39, with whom he is expecting a second child. As he held her hand, he reflected on the ordeal his mother went through when she left the royal family.“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” he said. “Because I can’t imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana], going through this process by herself all those years ago.“It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”In a second clip Winfrey said to Meghan that no subject was off limits and at one point tells the couple “you have said some pretty shocking things here.” Oprah also asks Meghan if she was “silent or silenced.”Winfrey appeared to reference a comment made by Meghan when she said that the trolling she received was “almost unsurvivable.”The conversation was flagged as the first TV interview to be given by the couple since they made California their home last year, but Harry rather spoiled Winfrey’s exclusive when he taped an open air bus-top interview with another old friend, James Corden, which was broadcast last week. Prince Harry Tells Friend James Corden He Left the Royal Family Because It Was Destroying His Mental HealthIn that interview, Harry said he was more concerned about the intrusions of the media into his family’s life than the Netflix show The Crown, which he said was “obviously fiction.” His friend Corden did not ask whether Harry’s sympathetic attitude to the show was influenced by the reported $100m fee the couple have received from Netflix to produce content.Harry told Corden that the British press created a “difficult environment” that was destroying his mental health but insisted he “didn’t walk away” from the royal family. “It was stepping back rather than stepping down.”He said: “I did what any husband, what any father would do. It’s like: ‘I need to get my family out of here.’ But we never walked away.” He added: “I will never walk away. I will always be contributing.”The spate of interviews come after Buckingham Palace announced the couple would not be returning to their former roles as working members of the royal family.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.