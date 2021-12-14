Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Getting an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines to unprotected groups all over the world should remain a top priority before offering booster shots to vulnerable groups, World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Director Mike Ryan said on Tuesday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Africa is experiencing its fastest surge in cases this year, with the number up 83% in the past week, although deaths remain low, the WHO said.

* Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine has been less effective in South Africa at keeping infected people out of hospital since the Omicron variant emerged last month, a study showed.

* A Kenyan court temporarily halted the government's plan to require vaccination for access to public services until a petition challenging it is heard and ruled upon.

EUROPE

* The British government plans to remove all 11 countries from its travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, while the country mulls vaccinating children as young as five.

* Births in Italy last year hit their lowest level since the country's 1861 unification, falling for a 12th consecutive year according to the national statistics office, which said COVID-19 appeared to be a major factor.

* Switzerland will start administering Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines to children aged five to 11 from next month.

* The Dutch government is considering closing schools a week early for Christmas this year.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippines upgraded its economic growth target for 2021 and said it was in better shape to handle a possible resurgence in cases as it plans to further reopen the economy by the start of 2022.

* Multiple companies have suspended operations in one of China's busiest manufacturing hubs as authorities double down to contain an outbreak.

* Indonesia started vaccinating elementary school children aged 6-11.

AMERICAS

* The Omicron variant was estimated to be 2.9% of the COVID-19 variants circulating in the United States as of Dec. 11, according to data from the U.S. CDC.

Story continues

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Emerging evidence suggests a small decline in the effectiveness of vaccines against severe COVID-19 disease and death and a decline in preventing mild disease or infection, the head of the WHO said.

* Pfizer said final analysis of its antiviral pill still showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent data suggests it retains effectiveness against Omicron.

* German researchers found therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron lose most of their effectiveness when exposed in lab tests to the Omicron variant.

* The former head of Britain's vaccine task force said vaccines would need to become cheaper to administer - whether with patches, pills or sprays.

* COVID-19 infections are more likely to trigger rare cardiovascular complications than vaccines, a British study showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares fell on Tuesday and the dollar rose to a near one-week high as investors nervously eyed the spread of the Omicron variant and awaited numerous central bank decisions due this week. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Persistent supply bottlenecks and a fourth wave in Germany are further delaying the recovery of Europe's largest economy, the Ifo institute said as it slashed its growth forecast for next year.

* Further delays in EU funding for Poland's COVID-19 National Recovery Plan would have some negative impact on economic growth, the IMF said.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland; Edited by Alex Richardson)