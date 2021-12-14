Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Getting an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines to unprotected groups all over the world should remain a top priority before offering booster shots to vulnerable groups, World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Director Mike Ryan said on Tuesday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Africa is experiencing its fastest surge in cases this year, with the number up 83% in the past week, although deaths remain low, the WHO said.

* Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine has been less effective in South Africa at keeping infected people out of hospital since the Omicron variant emerged last month, a study showed.

* A Kenyan court temporarily halted the government's plan to require vaccination for access to public services until a petition challenging it is heard and ruled upon.

EUROPE

* The British government plans to remove all 11 countries from its travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, while the country mulls vaccinating children as young as five.

* Births in Italy last year hit their lowest level since the country's 1861 unification, falling for a 12th consecutive year according to the national statistics office, which said COVID-19 appeared to be a major factor.

* Switzerland will start administering Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines to children aged five to 11 from next month.

* The Dutch government is considering closing schools a week early for Christmas this year.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippines upgraded its economic growth target for 2021 and said it was in better shape to handle a possible resurgence in cases as it plans to further reopen the economy by the start of 2022.

* Multiple companies have suspended operations in one of China's busiest manufacturing hubs as authorities double down to contain an outbreak.

* Indonesia started vaccinating elementary school children aged 6-11.

AMERICAS

* The Omicron variant was estimated to be 2.9% of the COVID-19 variants circulating in the United States as of Dec. 11, according to data from the U.S. CDC.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Emerging evidence suggests a small decline in the effectiveness of vaccines against severe COVID-19 disease and death and a decline in preventing mild disease or infection, the head of the WHO said.

* Pfizer said final analysis of its antiviral pill still showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent data suggests it retains effectiveness against Omicron.

* German researchers found therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron lose most of their effectiveness when exposed in lab tests to the Omicron variant.

* The former head of Britain's vaccine task force said vaccines would need to become cheaper to administer - whether with patches, pills or sprays.

* COVID-19 infections are more likely to trigger rare cardiovascular complications than vaccines, a British study showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares fell on Tuesday and the dollar rose to a near one-week high as investors nervously eyed the spread of the Omicron variant and awaited numerous central bank decisions due this week. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Persistent supply bottlenecks and a fourth wave in Germany are further delaying the recovery of Europe's largest economy, the Ifo institute said as it slashed its growth forecast for next year.

* Further delays in EU funding for Poland's COVID-19 National Recovery Plan would have some negative impact on economic growth, the IMF said.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland; Edited by Alex Richardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list on Wednesday

    LONDON (Reuters) -The British government will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament. The new Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong. The British government added 11 African countries to its red list from late November, meaning that only UK citizens or residents arriving from those nations were allowed in and then had to quarantine in a hotel.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appear to have given 70% protection against hospitalisation in South Africa in recent weeks, according to a major real-world study which suggests weaker efficacy against the new Omicron variant. The study said this compares with 93% efficacy against hospital admission during South Africa's outbreak of the Delta variant. Pfizer on Tuesday said final analysis of its antiviral COVID-19 pill still showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the Omicron variant.

  • U.S. EEOC says mild COVID not covered by disability bias law

    The U.S. agency that enforces laws banning employers from discriminating based on medical conditions said on Tuesday that mild COVID-19 cases will typically not trigger legal protections for workers. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in guidance posted on its website said a COVID-19 case that resolves within a few weeks is not a "disability" under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The ADA protects workers from being fired or facing retaliation because of their disabilities. The law also requires employers to offer reasonable accommodations that would allow workers with disabilities to do their jobs.

  • Whatcom man suspected of raping woman he knew four times in past two months

    During the most recent incident, the man reportedly choked the victim before forcing her to have sex.

  • 27 Air Force Members Discharged for Failing to Get Vaccinated as Navy Commander Is Also Relieved of Duties

    The Air Force gave airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a mandate in August

  • Harvard professor's trial a test of DOJ's China prosecutions

    The trial of a Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program is the latest bellwether in the U.S. Justice Department's controversial effort to crackdown on economic espionage by China. Jury selection started Tuesday in Boston federal court in the trial of Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology. Lieber's is among the highest profile cases to come from the U.S. Department of Justice’s so-called “China Initiative,” which was launched in 2018 under former President Donald Trump but has faced criticism for its impact on academic research and concerns that it amounts to racial profiling of Chinese researchers.

  • Padma Lakshmi Reveals She Was on Bed Rest Due to 'Very Scary' Placenta Previa During Pregnancy

    Padma Lakshmi was diagnosed with placenta previa during her third trimester of pregnancy, causing her to be bedridden for months.

  • You Need An Apple Watch Screen Protector Before It’s Too Late

    Whether you’ve got an older Apple Watch or a newer one, you need the best Apple Watch screen protector to protect your investment.

  • UK removes all 11 countries from red list

    The UK has taken all 11 African countries off England's red list, easing travel restrictions.

  • Mixed reactions as NY adds a week to deer season with Holiday Deer Hunt in Southern Tier

    Some sportsmen's groups welcome the new “Holiday Deer Hunt,” while others are less enthusiastic about the extra week of deer season.

  • Starbucks Just Launched 2 New Flavored Creamers with Zero Grams of Added Sugar

    But are they healthy? Here’s what a dietitian says.

  • Newsom Calls For Assault Weapons Ban Modeled After Texas Abortion Law

    The California governor said private citizens would have the right to seek at least $10,000 per gun violation, plus costs and attorneys’ fees.

  • India stuck with COVID-19 vaccines it can't export

    India is struggling to export its surplus of COVID-19 vaccines as logistical hurdles delay their use in many countries despite low levels of inoculation, vaccine producer the Serum Institute of India (SII) and a government official said on Tuesday. The SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker that produces the AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sputnik COVID-19 shots, has already announced plans to temporarily halve output of the AstraZeneca drug until more orders came, including possibly through boosters. "All over the world, there is enough supply but it is getting the jabs in arms, which will take some time," SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla told a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of India Industry. Top Indian health official Vinod Kumar Paul told the same event that current global COVID-19 vaccine production was enough to reach the nearly 3.6 billion who have yet to receive a shot.

  • 5 giant stocks are driving the S&P 500 to records: Goldman Sachs

    Stocks are rocking again, but are the gains healthy?

  • 22 Things No One Tells You After A Parent Or Loved One Passes Away Unexpectedly

    The first year will hit you hard, but the second year may hit you even harder.View Entire Post ›

  • WATCH: Fixer to Fabulous Crew Member Adopts Dog From Shelter the HGTV Stars Renovated

    During a renovation of a local animal shelter, construction team member Joe Looney rescues a dog — which he names "Spirit" — after revealing his older dog, Lucky, recently died

  • Here is what's protecting Urban Meyer right now: the Jaguars owe him a ton of money

    Meyer's hiring came with a salary that one informed NFL agent pegged in the $9 million per-season range. If Meyer also got the standard of a six-year deal, that leaves a lot of years and lot of salary.

  • Jana Duggar defended by cousin Amy over child endangerment charge: 'Couldn't have been intentional'

    Amy clarified that the child in question was "ok and found" but provided no further details about the situation.

  • Man whose wife won a court battle to treat his COVID-19 with ivermectin has died

    Keith Smith, who had been on a ventilator, received two doses of the controversial drug before his condition worsened. He died Sunday at age 52.

  • If You Notice This on Your Fingers, Have Your Kidneys Checked, Experts Warn

    Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."That's because symptoms tend to b