Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) does not have enough data on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to say if it is more severe than the Delta variant, an official said on Wednesday.

EUROPE

* Omicron will become the dominant variant in Europe by the start of 2022 and three to four weeks are needed to determine the severity of the COVID-19 it causes, the WHO's European head said.

* France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said.

* The British government said that from Wednesday it was reducing the COVID-19 self-isolation period to seven days from 10 days for people in England who get a negative result on a lateral flow test two days in a row.

* Britain said it would start vaccinating vulnerable children aged five to 11 against COVID-19 after the country's medicines regulator approved the use of a lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot in that age group.

* Austria is introducing restrictions including a 10 p.m. closing time to slow the spread of the Omicron variant after Christmas and prevent it being imported from Europe's hardest-hit countries, a senior health official said.

AMERICAS

* Americans are facing a second Christmas of disrupted holiday plans, with a surge in infections caused by the now-dominant Omicron variant forcing some people to cancel plans.

* U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results.

* Pfizer Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its antiviral COVID-19 pill, making it the first at-home treatment for the coronavirus and expected to become an important tool in the fight against the Omicron variant.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippines has halved to three months the waiting time for a booster dose of vaccine.

Story continues

* Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison ruled out a Christmas lockdown, saying hospitals were coping well with a record surge in cases fuelled by Omicron.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nigeria destroyed more than a million doses of expired AstraZeneca vaccine to reassure a wary public that they have been taken out of circulation.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The Serum Institute of India (SII) has waived its protection from legal liabilities for any AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 shots it supplies to a global programme for refugees, a spokesperson for the GAVI vaccine alliance told Reuters.

* A South African study offered Christmas glad tidings about the severity of Omicron and the trend of infections.

* The world's children are bearing the brunt of the pandemic, with marked increases in violence, abuse, child labour, lost schooling, and malnutrition, two Vatican studies said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stock indexes were mostly flat at the market open as concern about the Omicron variant on the economic recovery lingered, while investors took a risk-on approach with U.S. Treasuries and the greenback. [MKTS/GLOB]

* U.S. consumer confidence improved in December, suggesting the economy would continue to expand in 2022 despite a resurgence in infections and reduced fiscal stimulus.

(Compiled by Federico Maccioni and Anita Kobylinska; Edited by Chizu Nomiyama and Barbara Lewis)