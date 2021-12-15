Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - There is a "very high" risk the Omicron variant will become dominant in Europe by early next year and lead to a growing number of hospital admissions and deaths, the European Union's public health body warned.

EUROPE

* The UK reported record daily cases and a senior health chief said there could be a "staggering" rise over the next few days, a day after almost 100 members of the ruling Conservative party voted against their own government's move for new curbs.

* Britain appointed a former judge to lead an inquiry likely to focus on why the country suffered one of Europe's worst pandemic death tolls, while France is planning mandatory PCR tests for travellers from the country.

* Germany's chancellor urged people to get vaccinated, while the country's police said they had foiled a plot by anti-vaccination activists to murder the state premier of Saxony.

* The Auschwitz Museum and Poland's prime minister condemned anti-COVID vaccination protesters for displaying a banner that mimicked the infamous sign at the gates of the Nazi death camp.

* Poland's daily death toll climbed to a fourth-wave record of 660.

AMERICAS

* Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to advise Canadians to avoid international travel while provinces ramp up vaccinations and hand out rapid tests, but efforts are complicated by pandemic fatigue.

* A U.S. appeals court revived the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in 26 states.

* The Americas could be left behind as new treatments for COVID-19 are approved by health regulators, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said, adding that countries and companies must work to ensure access.

* In Peru's capital, Santa hopped on a fire engine and was lifted up in the truck's cherry picker to deliver Christmas presents to children infected with COVID-19 who are isolating with their families in a high-rise compound.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Story continues

* South Africa reported record daily infections in a fourth wave believed to be caused by the Omicron variant, while Rwanda and Kenya confirmed their first cases.

* Moderna will start a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine across eight African countries to determine its efficacy in people who are HIV positive, Bloomberg News reported.

* Five Turkish healthcare unions representing more than 250,000 health workers, doctors and other medical personnel went on a one-day strike, protesting poor wages and harsh working conditions amid a currency meltdown.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippines and Cambodia detected their first Omicron cases.

* U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cut short his trip to Southeast Asia due to a case among his travelling party.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Union's drug regulator recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's shot may be given at least two months after a first dose in people aged 18 years and older.

* Preliminary evidence indicates that vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to Omicron, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection, the WHO said.

* Early data suggests Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares edged lower on Wednesday, coming under pressure as investors waited to see how the U.S. Federal Reserve will dampen near four-decade high inflation and give guidance on its pathway for interest rates.

* The Honduran central bank upgraded its forecast for 2021 economic growth to up to 11%, its president Wilfredo Cerrato said, after the economy was hard hit by the coronavirus and natural disasters last year.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Hugh Lawson)