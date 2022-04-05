Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai
(Reuters) - Chinese authorities on Tuesday extended a lockdown in Shanghai to cover all of the financial centre's 26 million people, despite growing anger over quarantine rules in the city, where latest results show only 268 symptomatic daily COVID-19 cases.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE

* Greece will offer a second COVID-19 booster dose for people aged 60 and above, at least four months after the previous shot, Greek health officials said on Tuesday.

AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a national action plan to be developed by the U.S. health department to tackle the looming health crisis of long COVID, a complex, multi-symptom condition that leaves many of its sufferers unable to work.

* U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Democrats will need to agree to a vote on an amendment to preserve Trump-era, pandemic-related immigration restrictions in exchange for Republican support for a $10 billion COVID-19 spending package.

* Quebec will require masks to be worn in indoor public spaces for all of April, delaying a plan to relax the measure by the middle of the month as it and other Canadian provinces face a new COVID-19 wave, a top public health official said on Tuesday.

AFRICA

* COVAX, the global project to share COVID-19 vaccines, and the African Union have declined options to buy additional doses of Moderna's shot, as developing nations struggle to allocate supplies.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Most staff at South Korea's POSCO have returned to their offices starting from April 1, a spokesperson of the steelmaker said on Tuesday, making it one of the first major firms in the country to implement back-to-office plans.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. health regulator said on Tuesday GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology's antibody therapy was no longer authorized to treat COVID-19 in the U.S. due to an increase in the proportion of cases caused by the Omicron sub-variant.

* Two drugs that looked like promising treatments for COVID-19 in preliminary studies - remdesivir for hospitalized patients and camostat for patients who are not seriously ill - failed to show a benefit in those groups in randomized controlled trials, researchers reported in two separate papers.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Oil prices steadied in volatile trade on Tuesday as growing worries that new coronavirus cases could slow demand offset supply concerns after the United States and Europe planned to impose new sanction on Russia for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

* Japan's services sector activity shrank for a third consecutive month in March as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on demand, while the Russia-Ukraine war cast doubts over the outlook.

* South Korea's consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in more than a decade in March, fuelled by rising energy and commodity costs due to the Ukraine crisis and adding pressure on the central bank ahead of its rate decision meeting next week.

* Growth in Ireland's services sector accelerated in March at the strongest rate for five months despite inflationary pressures and increasing uncertainty linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* Japan's household spending rose for a second consecutive month year-on-year in February, helped by a flattering comparison with last year's sharp pandemic-induced slump but the consumer sector is now facing growing headwinds from soaring prices.

(Compiled by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shinjini Ganguli; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel)

