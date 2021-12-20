Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

·3 min read

(Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday. [L1N2T51H0]

EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would tighten coronavirus curbs to slow the spread of the Omicron variant if needed, after the Netherlands began a fourth lockdown and as other European nations consider Christmas restrictions.

* Britain's Johnson issued the latest of a string of denials that he and his staff had broken lockdown rules after a photograph appeared of the prime minister and more than a dozen others drinking wine in the garden of his Downing Street office.

* BioNTech and Pfizer said they would be providing the European Union with more than 200 million additional doses of their vaccine.

* The World Economic Forum postponed its annual meeting in Davos, putting off the event scheduled for January until mid-2022.

* Premier League clubs have agreed to continue playing games scheduled over the festive period despite several fixtures being postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia has added the United Kingdom, Norway and Denmark to the list of people banned from entering the nation, while Hong Kong has been removed, a senior minister said.

* Thailand is considering reinstating mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors. Some Thais who had scrambled to book private hospital appointments to receive the Moderna vaccine have also taken to social media to resell their slots.

AMERICAS

* Cuba has vaccinated more of its citizens against COVID-19 than most of the world's largest and richest nations, a milestone that will make the poor, communist-run country a test case as the Omicron variant begins to circle the globe.

* Amid a new surge in infections and deaths ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, President Joe Biden is drawing criticism from health experts who are calling for more urgency, testing, masking and global vaccine sharing.

* Canada's second most populous province of Quebec is shutting bars, gyms and casinos and ordered people to work from home to combat the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for nine months to get a booster shot.

* South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to work after finishing a week of self-isolation due to testing positive, his office said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* France's Haute Autorite de Sante health regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all children aged 5-11.

* Bharat Biotech said it had submitted an application to the Indian drug regulator to conduct a late-stage trial for a booster dose of its intranasal vaccine.

* Moderna said a booster dose of its vaccine appeared to be protective against the Omicron variant in laboratory testing.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stocks fell, pushed lower by surging Omicron coronavirus cases and a possible fatal blow to a $1.75 trillion U.S. domestic spending bill, with oil prices sliding more than 5%. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Compiled by Aditya Soni, Juliette Portala and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta, Mark Heinrich and Maju Samuel)

