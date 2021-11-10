Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Moscow metro tests passengers for COVID-19
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The Americas is facing an impending crisis in routine vaccinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization said, and vaccinations against the coronavirus are behind where they should be.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news

EUROPE

* France is at the beginning of a fifth wave of the epidemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

* Russia's deaths hit a record in the previous 24 hours, two days after most of its regions emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown.

* People aged under 30 in Germany should only receive the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine as it causes fewer heart inflammations in younger people than the Moderna shot, an advisory committee said.

AMERICAS

* Over 900,000 U.S. children aged 5 to 11 are expected to have received their first COVID-19 shot by the end of Wednesday, the White House said, as the government ramped up vaccinations of younger children.

* The United States has brokered a deal between Johnson & Johnson and the COVAX vaccine-sharing program for the delivery of the company's COVID-19 vaccine to people living in conflict zones.

* U.S. National Institutes of Health scientists played "a major role" in developing Moderna's vaccine and the agency intends to defend its claim as co-owner of patents on the shot, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told Reuters.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea encouraged citizens to take booster shots as more of the elderly fell ill and reported vaccine breakthrough infections, driving serious and critical cases to a record.

* Thailand said it will set aside up to 500,000 doses of vaccines for foreign workers.

* Vietnam will by the end of this month have sufficient vaccines to cover its population, a deputy prime minister said, as the country approved India's Covaxin vaccine for emergency use.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel's pandemic advisory board backed administering Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine to children age 5-11, as a fourth wave of infections subsides nationwide.

* Bahrain will cancel working with its coronavirus travel red list from Nov. 14.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* French vaccines company Valneva won European Commission approval for a deal to supply up to 60 million doses of its vaccine candidate over two years.

* Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Japan will pay about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Wall Street lost ground on Wednesday as surging consumer prices fuelled fears of a longer-than-expected wave of heightened inflation dampened investor risk appetite.[MKTS/GLOB]

* San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said she expects high inflation to moderate once COVID-19 recedes, and repeated that it would be "quite premature" to raise rates now or even to speed up the Fed's bond-buying taper.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Sarah Morland; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna COVID-19 vaccine patent dispute headed to court - U.S. NIH head says

    U.S. National Institutes of Health scientists played "a major role" in developing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine and the agency intends to defend its claim as co-owner of patents on the shot, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told Reuters on Wednesday. In a story first reported by the New York Times on Tuesday, Moderna excluded three NIH scientists as co-inventors of a central patent for the company's multibillion-dollar COVID-19 vaccine in its application filed in July.

  • Washington, D.C., strikes deal with Justice Dept to improve jail conditions

    The city of Washington has reached an agreement with the U.S Marshals Service to improve its jail facility, after a surprise federal inspection last month uncovered substandard conditions, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. The accord comes after the inspection's findings led the U.S. Marshals Service, part of the Justice Department, to remove 400 federal inmates https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-marshals-remove-400-detainees-dc-jail-due-poor-conditions-2021-11-02 from one of the D.C. Department of Corrections facilities and relocate them to a federal prison in Pennsylvania. The D.C. jail has come under scrutiny in recent months, with attorneys for some of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendants complaining about poor conditions, lack of access to medical care and challenges with their clients being able to review evidence and assist in their own defense.

  • WH Encourages Businesses to Prepare for Vaccine Mandate Despite Court Injunction

    The White House encouraged businesses to push workers to get vaccinated for coronavirus, despite a federal court injunction temporarily staying the Biden administration's vaccination requirement for large employers.

  • Fewer than a million U.S. kids get COVID-19 shot during first eligible week, White House projects

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Over 900,000 U.S. children aged 5 to 11 are expected to have received their first COVID-19 shot by the end of Wednesday, the White House said, as the government ramped up vaccinations of younger children. The United States began administering Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 3, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness to recipients and those around them. "While our program is just fully up and running this week, by the end of the day today, we estimate that over 900,000 kids aged 5 through 11 will have already gotten their first shot," White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said during a briefing with reporters.

  • Storms forecast to bring threat of damaging winds, large hail in parts of North Texas

    There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night in Tarrant County, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

  • Should you wash raw chicken? Here's what the CDC says

    To rinse, or not to rinse? Here's what the food safety experts and prominent chefs say about properly handling poultry.

  • WHO: Coronavirus cases declining everywhere except Europe

    The World Health Organization reported Wednesday that coronavirus deaths rose by 10% in Europe in the past week, making it the only world region where both COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing. It was the sixth consecutive week that the virus has risen across the continent. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said there were about 3.1 million new cases globally, about a 1% increase from the previous week.

  • Tests show hand sanitizers contain cancer-causing solvent, but FDA lacks authority to recall

    An independent lab has found cancer-causing benzene in everyday consumer products like hand sanitizer, sunscreen and, most recently, antiperspirant sprays.

  • Statewide, area COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb

    A look at both state and local hospitalization rates, which continue to rise according to the state's top doctor Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian.

  • South Korea urges COVID-19 booster shots, as severe cases hit record

    South Korea encouraged its citizens to take COVID-19 booster shots on Wednesday, as more of the elderly fell ill and reported vaccine breakthrough infections, driving serious and critical cases to a record. Son Young-rae, a senior health ministry official, told a news conference that the increase is not posing a threat to the country's healthcare system yet, as there are nearly 500 ICU beds available. He said the speed of the rise in severe cases and the size of total infections, especially among the unvaccinated, are the major points to consider in deciding its future response to the healthcare system.

  • Get a COVID vaccine booster, doctors say, as delta spread ratchets up in Michigan

    The delta coronavirus variant isn't done with Michigan just yet. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing once again — despite falling national trends.

  • Japan reports first bird flu outbreak of season, culling 143,000 chickens

    Japan has detected its first outbreak of bird flu for the 2021 winter season, with confirmation of a case of "highly pathogenic avian influenza" at a poultry farm in the northeast of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Japan has temporarily suspended exports of chicken meat and eggs from all regions following the outbreak, the ministry said. "Under the current situation in Japan, we do not believe that there is any possibility of avian influenza being transmitted to humans through the consumption of chicken meat or eggs," the ministry said.

  • WHO warns of shortage of 1-2 billion COVID vaccine syringes

    There could be a shortage of one to two billion syringes needed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022 which could also impact routine immunisations and undermine needle safety, the World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday. National health authorities should plan their needs well in advance to avoid the "hoarding, panic buying and type of situation" seen early in the pandemic with the lack of personal protective equipment, WHO expert Lisa Hedman said. "We could have a global shortage of immunisation syringes that could in turn lead to serious problems such as slowing down immunisation efforts as well as safety concerns," she told a U.N. briefing.

  • Why do COVID-19 breakthrough cases occur?

    A Palm Beach County infectious disease doctor speaks about breakthrough COVID-19 cases. How do they happen despite people being vaccinated against the virus?

  • Coronavirus in Shasta County: Another 4 men die of COVID-19; hospitalizations go down

    COVID-19 updates: Case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations this week in Shasta County.

  • Pet Cat in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague

    The infected cat from Evergreen, Colorado, is expected to recover with the help of antibiotics

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    New Zealand beefed up security measures at its parliament on Tuesday as thousands of mostly unmasked people gathered to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns aimed at controlling the pandemic. While the demonstration was peaceful, many people were seen holding signs and placards with messages like "Freedom" and "Kiwis are not lab rats" and shouting slogans as they demanded the government roll back compulsory vaccination and lift restrictions. Oral antiviral pills from Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE have been shown to significantly blunt the worst outcomes of COVID-19 if taken early enough, but doctors warn vaccine-hesitant people not to confuse the benefit of the treatments with prevention afforded by vaccines.

  • Midlands city will no longer require masks to be worn as emergency order expires

    “We are encouraged by the decreasing cases of COVID-19 in our area,” the mayor said.

  • Michigan reports 6,283 new COVID-19 cases, 163 deaths over 2 days

    Michigan has now confirmed a total of 1,172,800 COVID-19 cases and 22,684 deaths.

  • Pfizer looking to expand COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

    California is seeing about a 4% increase in COVID hospitalizations over the last two weeks, but the increase is much higher in the Inland Empire.