Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at the Central Middlesex Hospital in London
·3 min read

(Reuters) - A White House plan to offer COVID-19 booster shots will most likely start this month only with the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, a narrower initiative than anticipated, a source familiar with the matter said.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Britain's vaccine advisers said they were not recommending the vaccination of all 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID-19, preferring a precautionary approach in healthy children due to a rare side effect of heart inflammation.

* AstraZeneca and the European Commission have reached a settlement on the delivery of pending vaccine doses by the drugmaker, ending a row about shortages.

* Britain has started shipping vaccines to delegates attending global climate talks who cannot access them at home, with the first shots to be delivered next week.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Lockdowns and travel restrictions last year led to a "dramatic short-lived fall in emissions" of key air pollutants, the World Meteorological Organization said, with fine particle pollution falling by more than a third across parts of Asia.

* Several thousand people gathered in Bangkok to call for the resignation of the prime minister, one day before lawmakers hold a no-confidence vote over his government's handling of the pandemic.

* China is facing growing difficulties in expanding its mass vaccination drive, but it will continue to inoculate more people and step up the programme of booster shots.

* Although Vietnam reported a record daily increase of 14,922 infections, the country's coronavirus epicentre Ho Chi Minh City is considering reopening economic activity from Sept. 15.

AMERICAS

* New modelling shows an "urgent need" to get more young adults in Canada vaccinated as the country fights a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant, the public health agency said.

* The United States will ship more than 1.2 million doses of vaccines to four African countries through the COVAX programme.

* As tourism was beginning to show signs of recovery, the Caribbean has been hit by a new wave of cases causing lockdowns, flight cancellations and overwhelming hospitals.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa's health minister said scientists had told the government that at this stage the C.1.2 coronavirus variant detected locally was not a threat.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc said it had asked the EU drugs regulator for conditional approval of a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine at a 50 microgram dose.

* Europe's medicines regulator said it was reviewing if there was a risk of a rare inflammatory condition after inoculation, following a report of a case with Pfizer/BioNTech's shot.]

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Big tech shares edged higher, helping a benchmark world stock index post a sixth consecutive closing high, after a weak U.S. jobs report likely pushed back the timetable for when the Federal Reserve reduces its massive support of the economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in seven months in August as hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector stalled amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, which weighed on demand at restaurants and hotels.

* The promise of a "normal" U.S. economy this summer, which kicked off with the June revival of restaurants, air travel and baseball games, is transforming into an uncertain fall of rising health and economic risks.

