Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on a street market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan
·3 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday announced a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections, after having rejected an earlier push by the White House.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news

EUROPE

* France's overseas territory of Guadeloupe will to go into a new lockdown for at least three weeks.

* Greece have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after four of their athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the Greek Olympic Committee (HOC) said on Tuesday.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China's central city of Wuhan will test all residents as it screens them for coronavirus infections, as the country reported 90 new cases in the mainland for Monday.

* Australia's central bank surprised markets on Tuesday by standing its ground on a decision to taper its bond buying programme from September, expecting the hit to the economy from the Delta variant of the coronavirus to be temporary.

* Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas.

AMERICAS

* Vaccination campaigns against the coronavirus in Latin America should prioritize vulnerable groups such as indigenous people and the homeless, who are at higher risk of dying from the virus, UNESCO said on Tuesday.

* Nearly three out of four Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the U.S. CDC.

* New York City will become the first major U.S. city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for customers and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses as the country enters a new phase of battling the highly contagious Delta variant.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel warned on Tuesday against travel to the United States and other countries and said it would tighten quarantine measures for inbound travelers as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Combining AstraZeneca's vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's jab provides "good protection", Denmark's State Serum Institute said.

* Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings said its Vietnamese partner received regulatory approval to start a clinical trial of its vaccine candidate in the Southeast Asian country.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The S&P 500 index closed at record high on Tuesday on gains in Apple and healthcare stocks, despite concerns over a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus taking some shine off an upbeat corporate earnings season.

* Oil settled lower on Tuesday in volatile trade, as concern about rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant outweighed expectations for another weekly draw in U.S. inventories that had boosted prices early.

* Copper prices declined for a third session on Tuesday on worries that the rapid spread of powerful COVID-19 variants could spur further lockdowns and curb demand for industrial metals.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Devika Syamnath; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden Announces the U.S. Has Reached 70% Vaccination Milestone

    "Folks, we've officially reached our goal of 70% of adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine," President Joe Biden announced on Twitter Monday

  • Australia tightens COVID curbs as Brisbane extends lockdown, army patrols Sydney

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Queensland state on Monday extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane, while soldiers began patrolling Sydney to enforce stay-at-home rules as Australia struggles to stop the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading. Queensland said it had detected 13 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the biggest one-day rise the state has recorded in a year. The lockdown of Brisbane, Australia's third-biggest city, was due to end on Tuesday but will now stay in place until late on Sunday.

  • Security snatches 'Trump won' flag at Texas Rangers game: Video

    Security officials snatched a "Trump won" flag from at least two spectators, one of whom was a former personality on the right-wing radio show InfoWars, at a Texas Rangers baseball game on Sunday.

  • Judge blocks Texas governor's order preventing transport of migrants

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Tuesday temporarily halted an executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. The written order by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone in El Paso was a preliminary win for the U.S. Justice Department, which last week filed a lawsuit arguing Abbott's move illegally infringes upon the federal government's jurisdiction over immigration matters. Cardone said in her two-page order that the Justice Department would likely prevail on that argument.

  • Brazil’s Andrade tumbles into stardom to hometown funk tune

    After the 22-year-old took the silver medal in the individual all-around competition, becoming the first Brazilian woman gymnast to make it onto an Olympic podium, she gained two million new followers on social media.

  • Missouri governor pardons Mark and Patricia McCloskey

    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

  • CDC announces new 60-day COVID-19 eviction moratorium for renters

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday announced a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections, after having rejected an earlier push by the White House.

  • Teyana Taylor Uses Rare Rick Owens Chair as Unlikely Instagram Prop

    The singer knows how to strike a pose

  • NYC to require proof of COVID vaccination for indoor activities

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that the city will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor activities amid a nationwide surge in cases driven by the Delta variant.

  • Idaho representative hurt her own case by demonstrating conduct unbecoming a legislator

    UPDATED: House ethics committee makes the right call with its ruling. │ Opinion

  • Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

    “It’s purely political at its core.”

  • Madison Cawthorn Tweet Sparks Suspicions He's Part Of Trump's Shadow 'Cabinet'

    The Republican tweeted photos from a meeting with the ex-president at his golf club after Mark Meadows referred to a secretive "Cabinet member" huddle.

  • Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement. "This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous," Fischetti said, adding that he had "never seen anything like this" in his career as a lawyer.

  • China lodges representations with BBC over flood reporting

    China has lodged a stern representation with Britain's BBC over its reporting of the floods in Henan and a statement over how foreign journalists were being treated, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The broadcaster had said in a statement last month that the Chinese government should take immediate action to stop attacks which endanger foreign journalists. The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China had said journalists from several media outlets covering the floods were harassed online and by local residents, including some receiving death threats.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Lawmaker Who Survived Jonestown Massacre Compares Trump To Jim Jones

    Trump spins "destructive" narratives to lost souls, says Rep. Jackie Speier.

  • Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis

    The Ohio Republican admits he spoke to Trump the day the Confederate flag flew in Congress. Aptly, the investigation of John Brown’s raid sets precedent for what must happen nextWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Jim Jordan listens as Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witne

  • Judge orders Arizona Senate to produce Maricopa audit records

    An Arizona judge ordered the state’s Republican-led Senate to produce records related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, delivering a big win for critics of the controversial review.

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Reportedly Almost Broke And Trump's Shutting Him Out

    Trump’s former personal attorney is currently embroiled in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

  • Iran ‘hijacks’ oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

    Iranian-backed forces were suspected of seizing an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last night, just days after Iran was blamed for a drone attack on another tanker that killed a British crew member.