Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain.

EUROPE

* Britain's health secretary said Omicron will become the dominant variant in the capital in the next 48 hours, while Denmark expects it to become dominant this week.

* Norway will further tighten restrictions and speed up vaccination in a bid to limit an expected surge of the Omicron variant.

* England's Premier League found a record 42 cases of COVID-19 among players and staff at various clubs over the past week.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nigeria will destroy around one million expired vaccines and is taking diplomatic steps to try to reverse travel bans placed on it by some countries that have added the West African state to their COVID-19 "red lists".

* The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has the world's lowest vaccination rate at roughly 0.1%, urged people to get inoculated after the Omicron variant was detected there and as cases increase exponentially.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Major Chinese manufacturing province Zhejiang is fighting its first COVID-19 cluster this year, with hundreds of thousands of citizens in quarantine and virus-hit areas suspending business operations, cutting flights and cancelling events.

* Health authorities in Tianjin have detected mainland China's first Omicron case, state media reported.

* India reported its lowest tally of active cases in 18 months, but a sharp drop in the use of protective face masks is causing concern after a rise in the number of infections with the Omicron variant.

AMERICAS

* The U.S. Supreme Court rejected challenges brought by a group of Christian doctors and nurses and an organisation that promotes vaccine scepticism to New York's refusal to allow religious exemptions to the state's mandate that healthcare workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

* California will impose a statewide mask mandate in all indoor public spaces as COVID-19 case rates soar, fuelled by the new Omicron variant.

* COVID-19 cases in Canada may rapidly rise in the coming days due to community spread of Omicron, mirroring the situation in the country's most populous province of Ontario.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Novavax filed for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Arab Emirates, days after Europe's regulator said it could soon approve it.

* Vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant is likely to be much lower than against earlier variants, but they may still offer substantial protection against severe disease, a new analysis suggests.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock markets fell and the dollar gained ground on Monday as investors waited for news from a host of central bank meetings this week and mulled a future without the Fed's safety net.

* U.S. consumers' short-term inflation expectations pushed higher in November and expectations for future earnings growth dropped, suggesting they anticipate price increases will outpace wage gains at an even faster rate in the near term.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve, stung by persistently high inflation and encouraged by lower-than-expected unemployment, is set on Wednesday to chart a path of higher interest rates next year.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Sarah Morland and Juliette Portala; Edited by Marguerita Choy and Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britain reports first death with Omicron coronavirus variant

    LONDON (Reuters) -At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain. Since the first Omicron cases were detected on Nov. 27 in Britain, Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions and on Sunday cautioned that the variant could overcome the immune defences of those inoculated with two shots of vaccines. Britain gave no details on the death other than the person had been diagnosed in hospital.

  • Woman charged with repeatedly running over man whom she met online on northwest side

    A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman has been charged with fatally running over a 41-year-old man, repeatedly, earlier this month.

  • Man critically injured in intentional crash; driver arrested

    A 34-year-old man was critically injured after police say a driver intentionally drove into a parked car as the victim hung to the side of the vehicle.

  • Britain Reports World’s First Confirmed Death From Heavily Mutated Omicron Variant

    Peter Nicholls/ReutersBritain has reported what appears to be the world’s first confirmed death from the heavily mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19. There have been initial signs that the new variant causes less severe symptoms than the dominant Delta strain—but, making his announcement of the death Monday morning, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that may not be the case. Speaking at a London vaccination clinic, Johnson said: “Omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least o

  • Jury focuses on Janet Lindquist's death in day two of Griswold murder trial deliberation

    Second day of jury deliberations in Griswold triple-murder trial ends without verdict.

  • No military personnel will be punished for Afghanistan air strike that killed 10 civilians

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin instead approved changes the process of how strikes are planned and conducted.

  • SangamonLink: Benjamin Miller, homesick for Riverton, confessed to 1879 killing there

    In 1915, Benjamin Miller confessed that he shot and killed James Kirlin in Riverton in 1879.

  • Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

    U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data

  • Ringle woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for neglecting 78-year-old mother, causing her death

    Mary Tessmer, 50, of Ringle, was sentenced Monday to two years in prison in the 2019 overdose death of her 78-year-old mother, Mildred Costanza.

  • Media: Peloton claps back after character death on 'Sex and the City' reboot

    After its stock dropped as much as 10% following a fictional event on an HBO Max reboot of “Sex and the City” that killed off a main character, Peloton answered with a commercial that shows Mr. Big very much alive and enjoying the good life the exercise maker intimated probably led to his demise in the first place. Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, suffers a fatal heart attack shortly after riding a Peloton bike in the premiere episode of “And Just Like That.” After the program debuted, cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, who serves on Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, said in a statement that the character’s lifestyle choices, including “cocktails, cigars and big steaks” and his family history were “likely the cause of his death” and that riding the Peloton bike “may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

  • French forces pack up in Mali for Sahel pullout

    After nine years deployed in Mali, France is organising a drawdown, with troops preparing to leave the last of three bases in the far north of the insurgency-hit and poverty-wracked country.

  • Insurer agrees to $800M settlement in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

    Attorneys in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case have reached a tentative settlement under which one of the organization’s largest insurers would contribute $800 million into a fund for victims of child sexual abuse. The agreement announced Monday calls for Century Indemnity Co. and affiliated companies to contribute $800 million into the fund in return for being released from further liability for abuse claims. The payment would bring the amount of money in the proposed trust to more than $2.6 billion, which would be the largest sexual abuse settlement in U.S. history. The settlement comes as more than 82,000 sexual abuse claimants face a Dec. 28 deadline to vote on a previously announced Boy Scouts reorganization plan.

  • Texas man paid former soldiers $750K to kill ex-lover and her boyfriend, feds say

    Shortly after meeting with the woman, the man received texts threatening to expose his relationship unless he paid up. So he hired some muscle to deal with the problem, feds say.

  • Amazon, OSHA promise review after tornado wrecks warehouse

    Amazon, meanwhile, said workers at the warehouse had little time to prepare when the National Weather Service declared a tornado warning on Friday night. The tornado arrived soon after, collapsing both sides of the warehouse and caving in its roof. “There was a tremendous effort that happened that night to keep everybody safe,” said John Felton, Amazon's senior vice president of global delivery services, speaking alongside Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Edwardsville on Monday and pledging a review of all the events that took place Friday.

  • Timber rattlesnake hitchhiked across nation and got stuck in Arizona, expert says

    Timber rattlesnakes aren’t native to Arizona.

  • Factbox-U.S. banks tighten COVID-19 precautions as Omicron variant spreads

    Most major U.S. banks have had staff working in offices since the summer, but some are now choosing not to host holiday parties and others strongly recommending staff get booster shots. The bank since late summer has been encouraging employees to get fully vaccinated and now to get their booster shots when eligible and offers onsite clinics in several locations. It is providing rapid test kits and encouraging testing for employees going into the office, a source told Reuters.

  • Berlin, other German states offer COVID-19 vaccine to 5-11s

    Children from 5 to 11 years old will be eligible to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses this week in Berlin, health officials said Sunday, joining other German states in opening up appointments to younger children. The children in that age group will be able to get a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot in Berlin's mass vaccination centers in schools, doctors' offices and even at the city's Natural History Museum. The news comes days after Germany’s independent vaccination advisory panel said Thursday it was recommending vaccination for children age 5 to 11 with preexisting conditions or who are in close contact with vulnerable people. The panel, known by its German acronym STIKO, added that young children without preexisting conditions can be vaccinated if there is an “individual desire” to do so — a step short of advising that all children in that age group get the shots.

  • The Kentucky tornado death toll is close to a record. How does that compare to KY's deadliest tornado?

    The Kentucky tornado death roll rose to 74 on Monday. That number is expected to grow, potentially surpassing the state's deadliest tornado in 1890.

  • Trump and Bill O'Reilly struggled with poor turnout at tour debut, with upper-deck ticket holders 'upgraded' to fill lower bowl of 'cavernous' Florida Panthers arena, report says

    Photos from the Florida arena showed many empty seats, and eventually "the top level was closed," the Sun Sentinel reported.

  • Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly Event Reportedly Fizzles In Florida

    Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.